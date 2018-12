on 12/19/2018 |

The Glasgow Police Department has issued the following press release:

On 12/14/2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to Arby’s Restaurant in reference to a theft complaint involving one of their employee’s.



Officer Wesley Hicks conducted an investigation and arrested Carrie Richards of Glasgow Ky., who was charged with TBUT OR DISP ALL OTHERS $500 OR MORE BUT U/$10,000.

Richards was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.