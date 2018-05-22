ARCHIVES APRIL 1968

on 05/22/2018 |

April 1968

April 4, 1968 – New Shopping Center to be constructed on Glasgow By Pass – Glasgow Plaza Shopping Center between American Legion Fairgrounds and Hwy. 68/80, Bowling Green Road – 47 acres – land owned by James Norris Gray – W T Grant Co. (not sure this materialized)

Wendell P Butler, 51, Ky. State Superintendent of Public Instruction and Metcalfe County native, remains in fair condition in Louisville Hospital after being injured in a car accident in Louisville.

Complete services will be conducted for the first time Sunday at the First Christian Church on N. Race St.

L E Slinker of Slinker’s Jewelry has graduated from Timekeeping Course given by Bulova Watch Company.

“What Glasgow Used to Be Like” by James Simmons features mail carriers.

April 11, 1968 – A new church is to be built in Tompkinsville under the parish-to-parish adoption plan. St. James Parish will underwrite the major cost.

37 enrolled for Glasgow School for Practical Nursing, representing 15 different counties.

AD – Bell’s Sales and Service in Edmonton – New and used Bridgestone Motorcycles, Used Yamaha, Honda and Suzuki – Pay as low as $5.00 a week.

New officers of Temple Hill FFA are Johnny Harlow, President, Kenneth Lowe, VP, Mike Ford, Secretary, Jed Lowery, Treasurer, Mark Harlow, Sentinel and Jimmy Barrick, Reporter.

Donna Jones (Whitlow), 12, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Jones, is the winner of the Eastern Elementary School’s Spelling Bee and placed 4th out of 50 in the district spelling bee. G E Page, teacher.

GHS Physical Education Program will be presented Friday, April 12 – Linda Bartley, Tommie St. Charles and Suzie Strode are three of the participants.

April 18, 1968 – Tree Seedlings will be presented to school students in Barren County and Glasgow by the Kentucky Department of Forestry – Tulip Poplar and White Pine.

The Barren County Teachers Association support consolidation of Barren County Schools and in doing so, passed a resolution.

33 students from Barren County are on the WKU’s Dean List.

A group of persons in a six county area interested in the rehabilitation of disabled, handicapped and retarded persons, are trying to buy Hillcrest Home “County Farm” on the Roseville Road.

The new $16,000 ferry will be launched at Mammoth Cave on April 19. It was built by Great Onyx Civilian Conservation Center.

Mrs. Henry Butler, Sulphur Well, is among one of 11 1968 Merit Mothers from whom Kentucky’s Mother of the year is chosen.

AD – Shirley Used Furniture – Columbia Ave – Refrigerators as low as $45.00, Ranges $30-75, Washers and Dryers, as low as $55. Also wringer type washing machines.

April 25, 1968 – Three of the five new trustees for the City of Hiseville were sworn in Friday morning by County Judge James Gillenwater- Tom Steen, Lewis Ferguson and Bill Phillips. Two others, Sam Terry and Verlon Crawford will be sworn in at a later time.

Older Persons Club being planned for the Barren County. This will be for persons 55 and older.

Temple Hill News by Mrs. Clifton Wells – Mr. and Mrs. Omar Williams spent Sunday with Mr. and Mrs. Gene Ross and family. Mr. and Mrs. J . B. Key spent the weekend at the lake fishing. Mr. and Mrs. Mike Sherfey and family of Indiana and Mr. and Mrs. Asa Woods, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Sherfey and family were dinner guests Sunday of Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Sherfey.

Green Valley news by Mrs. Chester Matthews – Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Tolle were recent Sunday afternoon visitors of Mr. and Mrs. Charley Bailey. Mr. and Mrs. Basal Rigsby and Gayle hosted Easter dinner for around 25.

Posture Poster Winners include Rhonda Riherd, Sherry Rush, Henry Royce, Franklin Gray from Glasgow and Steve Williams, Melanie Waldrop, Connie Jones and Martha Nell Wright from Barren County Schools.