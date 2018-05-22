ARCHIVES APRIL 1978

on 05/22/2018 |

April 1978

April 2, 1978 – The Cave City Convention Center proposal is studied by local and state officials. Carroll F Knicely, Joe Gardner and Wayne Gaunce asked state officials for $750,000 to help finance the center.

April 3, 1978 – Western Tobacco Warehouse will be the venue for the 2nd annual Farm-City Industrial Week Expo which will open Friday. Co-Chairmen Ed Pugh and George Katchak.

AD- Mutter Studio and Frame Shop – Last chance to obtain the collector’s print “Kentucky Wildcats” by E R McIntosh.

April 4, 1978 – Little Mr. and Miss Expo are Janine Marie Cobb and Jason Phillip Chenoweth, runner-ups were Terri Nicole Robertson and Kyron Daron Kinslow.

April 5, 1978 – 22 County Teachers are losing their jobs in the Barren County School System due to Gov. Carroll taking away bonus unites since freshman from the junior high schools are moved to the high school.

April 6, 1978 – Groundbreaking for the new tennis courts at Gorin Park began this week. Four new courts are scheduled for completion in six-seven weeks.

April 7, 1978 – Well known Temple Hill resident, Jack Biggers, was fatally injured in a freak accident at the County Garage on Hwy. 249.

April 9, 1978- Moving Barren County freshmen to the High School is the final step in consolidation of Barren County Schools.

April 9, cont.

Square dance wedding is held April 1 for Shirley Pedigo and Doug Peden. The couple is members of the Edmonton Hoedowners.

Scotties smother Trojans 16-3. Mark Myers hits a grand slam.

April 10, 1978 – Barren County saw an unemployment increase of 1.8% from January to February.

April 11, 1978 – Glasgow Common Council hires Larry J Bunch and Gary L Hapney as new policemen in the Glasgow Police Department.

April 12, 1978 – State Board of Education rejects Glasgow School Board’s proposal for making up 10 of the last 12 days Glasgow missed due to bad weather.

April 13, 1978 – Personal income up 66& in Barren County. Other figures show median family income was $8,700 and the state median was $11,200.

April 14, 1978 – Races will begin at Barren County Speedway April 21 after a lease was signed by Barren County Fair Board – President, Sonny Wimpee and members Charles Sharp, Mitchell Nance and David Sharp.

April 15, 1978 – AD- Goodman Olds, Cadillac, Datsun – 1978 Olds Cutlass Supreme, two door for $5399.00.

April 18, 1978 – Mrs. Ruth Savage is honored by the Cave City Masonic Lodge 790. She donated a stone carved with the 10 commandments to the local lodge.

April 19, 1978 – Ernest Simpson, Ernest Simpson Construction Co., is the recipient of “Employer of the Year for Hiring Veterans”

April 20, 1978 – Mrs. Birchie Anderson Bartley, Summer Shade, Route 2, celebrated her 90th birthday on February 19.

The bat girls for Barren County High School Trojans were Benita Goad, Myra Groce, Renee Williams and Cindy Toms.

April 24, 1978 – Glasgow Junior High won second place in overall competition at the Ky. Jr. High School State Speech Tournament at UK. 32 students and sponsors Mrs. Virginia Massey, Mrs. Sandra Gardner and Mrs. Carmen Martin.

April 25, 1978 – GHS FHA Honorary Membership Award went to Jerry Harris, principal of GHS. Rita Williams was presented the Citizens Bank Hall of Fame Award.

April 26, 1978 – Three Glasgow homes and a museum are on the Open House in Kentucky Tour 1978 – The home of Mr. and Mrs. Townsend Calvert, Mr. and Mrs. John T Mitchell and Mr. and Mrs. Charles T Renfro and the “Gallery of Miniatures” in Cave City owned Mr. and Mrs. James Trigg Pace.

April 27, 1978 – AD – Hunters IGA – Whole Fryers 47 cents a pound, Heinz Tomato Catsup 32 oz for 39 cents, Chicken of the Sea Tuna 39 cents for a 6 ½ oz. can.

April 28, 1978 – New Age Provisions for First Graders beginning July 1, 1979. Any child who is 6 years old or who may become 6 by September 1 may register for the upcoming year. Currently it was 6 by December 31.

April 30, 1978 – Five join the staff at Department of Human Resources, – Willie C Smith, Jean Carol Twyman, Janetta Miller, Sue Lynn Furlong and Jerome “Skip” Melton.

Security Savings has moved from 102 W. Front Street to their new building on the W. Public Square. James W Crow, President.