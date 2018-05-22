ARCHIVES APRIL 1988

on 05/22/2018 |

April 1988

April 1, 1988 – Coral Hill Baptist Church will present “Passion Play” April 1, 2 and 3.

April 2, 1988 – “Come on Home” is echoing among those in Barren County making plans for the 1988 Barren County Homecoming September 30 – October 9.

April 5, 1988 – Glasgow Scotties drop baseball opener 6-5 to Hart County. Lady Scotties drop Caverna 13-9 in their first game of the season.

April 6, 1988 – 20 year pins for service to T J Samson Auxiliary are presented to Phyllis Howell, Nancy Larkin, Ginnie Ruggles and Jane Wells.

April 7, 1988 – Ft. Run Water District gets a Farmers Home Administration loan grant of $208,000 for work which will serve 160 new customers.

April 8, 1988 – BCHS is ranked #1 among the 4th KASA Educational District in its graduation rate and ninth in the 120 County School districts in 1987.

April 10, 1988 – “Yours Respectfully, Jesse Stuart”, the one man play by Jimmy Lowe will be presented Friday at Barren River State Park Lodge.

April 11, 1988 – Glasgow is one of the seven communities in Kentucky hoping to land the Kentucky Tobacco Museum.

April 12, 1988 – For the third year in a row, the First Christian Church team #2 won both league and tournament competitions. (not sure if basketball, volleyball or bowling)

April 13, 1988 – Pre School Choir at Calvary Baptist Church presents “The Crayon Song” depicting the meaning of Easter.

April 14, 1988 – With the help of state funds and local businesses and community donations, the Barren County Library Program has purchased a computer (Apple II GS) for students to use.

April 15, 1988 – AD – Preston Ropp Chevrolet offers now thru April 26, 1988 – 1988 S10 Pickup truck, 60 months payments of $165.84 – Sale price $7,945.00.

April 16, 1988 – AD – Houchens – Sirloin Tip Roast $1.98 lb; Head lettuce, 58 cents; Squeeze Parkay 79 cents; and 147 oz. Tide, $5.99

April 19, 1988 – Ledean Hamilton received the Athena Award at the Glasgow Barren County Chamber of Commerce banquet.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church will be selling buffalo burgers made with real buffalo meat at the expo starting Friday.

April 20, 1988 – Mary Wood Weldon Library will host open house for their new children’s section at the library on the second floor.

April 21, 1988 – Metcalfe County elementary teachers retiring are Ruby Polson, a teacher at North Metcalfe for 30 years, and Dimple Branstetter, a teacher at Summer Shade for 43 years.

April 22, 1988 – Plans underway for the organization of an additional Rotary Club In Glasgow to be held in the morning.

April 24, 1988 – BCHS Boys and Girls dominate the Annual Scottie Games. Barren County with 186 points competed against Franklin Simpson, Glasgow, Edmonson Co., Russellville, Caverna and Logan Co. Barren County Boys with 158 points competed with the same schools as well.

April 26, 1988 – A petition containing names of 750 residents of the Lexington Drive area was presented to the Glasgow Common Council Monday night asking for a reduction in the speed limit on that street.

April 27, 1988 – AD – All WeatherVane Petites and Suburban Petites Fashions 40-60% off at Handmacher Fashion Outlet, Happy Valley Road.

April 28, 1988 – The winners of the Volleyball tournament held recently are the M & M’s – Lora Garrett, Sharon Taylor, Terri Melton, Flo Paul, Beverly Simon and Teresa Nunn. The Spikes were runner ups.

April 29, 1988 – Local Homemaker Clubs were After 5, Jefferson, Bristletown, Amar, North Jackson and Town and Country. The lesson for April was “Entertaining and Living in a Limited Space”.