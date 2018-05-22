ARCHIVES APRIL 1998

on 05/22/2018 |

April 1998

April 1, 1998 – Bicycle safety helmet campaign revs up in Barren and Metcalfe Counties – Teresa Myatt, mother of Mason, shares how lucky he was to escape serious injuries when he flipped his bicycle, while wearing a helmet.

April 2, 1998 – L G & E will conduct a study to see how Barren County Schools can save energy costs.

April 3, 1998 – Search for a new General Manager for SCRTC is still in limbo.

YMCA Egg Hunt will be Saturday in honor of Emilee Pitcock. Upon her death in 1996, she established an endowment trust to the YMCA.

April 5, 1998 – The Glasgow Senior Citizens Center is planning a trip to the newly enlarged Louisville Zoo on Saturday, May 30th.

April 6, 1998 – New Maximum Security area is open at the Barren County Jail.

April 7, 1998 – The State Department of Transportation says it won’t install lights now at a Horse Cave Railroad Crossing, where three men died last year because there isn’t enough money.

April 8, 1998 – Former CBS News Correspondent David Dick will speak at the SCKCC Monday, April 13.

April 9, 1998 – Mary Lillie Pedigo, former Hiseville Elementary teacher, passes away.

April 10, 1998 – Barren School Board approves final plans for the new Red Cross Elementary School to be built on the outskirts of Glasgow.

April 12, 1998 – Billy Vaughn’s Memorial is unveiled on the Glasgow public square on Saturday.

The Silver Foxes traveled to Lexington to see the new home of James Norris Gray Construction – Addis Britt, Fred Smith, Edwin Parrish and Ted Winbigler.

April 14, 1998 – A free concert will kick off the Bicentennial Celebration on Saturday, May 23rd at BCHS Football Stadium.

April 16, 1998 – Fruit of the Loom is closing their Campbellsville plant laying off 812 employees.

April 17, 1998 – Tornadoes spur death and destruction – 3 dead and many left homeless as storm sweeps across Barren County. (Henry, remember where you were and me taking Tim through the back roads of BC?)

House explosion on Hwy. 90 West seriously injuries two people Friday morning.

April 19, 1998 – ConAgra has been fined $123,000 for hiring illegal aliens for their Glasgow Poultry Plant.

April 20, 1998 – Mary Madgeline Shelton, 74, dies from burns suffered in last Friday’s explosion.

April 21, 1998 – Eastern Elementary School will reopen on Wednesday after being closed since the tornado damaged the school last week.

Glasgow City Council will once again consider warning sirens.

April 22, 1998 – “Billy Vaughn – The King of Melody” exhibit is still on display at the SCKCC (W. Main Street, Penney’s location)

April 23, 1998 – BCHS Drama Club will present “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” this week. Charlie Abston is Scroeder, Erika Johnson (Now the Eastern Elementary School Principal) is Lucy, Chrissie Kingrey is Peppermint Patty and Julie Wright is Snoopy.

Randy Nichols, BC Football standout, signs with Campbellsville University.

April 24, 1998 – Hart County students who continually misbehave at school can be paddled now, but only as a last resort, according to the Board of Education.

April 26, 1998 – Governor Patton requests Major Disaster Declaration for 15 counties including Barren and Metcalfe.

April 27, 1998 – Work on the Renfro bridge over Skaggs Creek is nearing completion and is expected to open for travel this spring.

April 28, 1998 – Haywood Volunteer Fire Department will hold a pig roast this Saturday from 4-8 p.m. Adult plates $4.50 and Children 6-12 $2.25.

April 29, 1998 – YMCA Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Sunday for the expansion of the facility.

April 30, 1998 – Barren County is declared eligible for Federal Assistance.

Former Barren Circuit Court Judge Shelley T Riherd dies at age 69.