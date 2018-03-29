ARCHIVES FEBRUARY 1988

on 03/29/2018 |

February 1988

February 1, 1988 – Nellie F. Gassaway, 77, died Sunday in a house fire at her home near Summer Shade, 7 miles west of Edmonton on Hwy. 640.

February 2, 1988 – Tommy Jackson is named the new president for Park City State Bank.

February 2, 1988 – Barren County Historical Foundation is formed. Edward B Hatchett, Jr. is President, Beula C Nunn, VP, Cecil E Goode, Secretary and Frances Jones, Treasurer. (SCKCC)

February 3, 1988 – Mrs. Wilma Landrum is the Coordinator of the St. Jude’s Bike A Thon.

February 4, 1988 – Gov. Wallace Wilkinson made his first area plant announcement in Edmonton where a Japanese Company, Sumitomo, will build a new plant in Edmonton, employing 500 persons.

February 5, 1988 – Open House is held at WKU Glasgow Campus with some 500 persons attending.

February 8, 1988 – Gen. Russell Dougherty, a native of Glasgow and graduate of Western praises WKU for daring to take the brave step in opening the Glasgow Campus.

February 9, 1988 – Final approval for EPB Cable franchise is given by a 11-1 vote by Glasgow City Council.

February 10, 1988 – Lindsey Wilson will phase out their Glasgow evening college classes over the next year. They opened in March of 1984.

Joe McKinney, longtime officer manager for Bailey Gibson is retiring.

February 11, 1988 – Metcalfe County Board of education has employed Larry Harbison as head football coach at MCHS next season following Harold Chambers stepping down.

February 12, 1988 – Snowstorm strikes the area causing a Glasgow woman, Melinda Pulley Mills, to be fatally injured on I-65.

Tracy Compton, a Monroe County Senior and Lady Falcon, was crowned Homecoming Queen at Monroe County High School.

February 14, 1988 – Cordell Hull Highways will be rededicated February 20th. The road was originally dedicated as the link of Mammoth Cave National Park with the Great Smokey Mountains National Park. Cordell Hull served as Secretary of State during the Roosevelt Administration.

February 15, 1988 – Glasgow /Barren County teachers met in the Mary Wood Weldon Library with President Walton Luttrell calling the meeting to order. Mitchell Davis led the pledge to the flag.

February 16, 1988 – Pauline Elliott and Lewis Green were named Barren County Health Care Center King and Queen. Runners- up were Ruth Nelson and Grady Meredith.

February 17, 1988 – Angela Clay is chosen as Employee of the Year at T J Samson Community Hospital.

February 18, 1988 – Going out of Business – D & B Shoe Tree, at 119 E. Washington Street. ½ Price sale. S A S Shoes 1/3 off.

Glasgow Tire and Auto Center officially opens with a ribbon cutting, Owners, Ronnie and Janice Nadile.

February 21, 1988 – New Drug Program “DAWGS” is announced in Glasgow Schools. (Drug AWareness in Glasgow Schools).

Blaine England retires from Farmers RECC.

February 22, 1988 – Horse Cave Theatre will present Sally Bingham’s new play “Hopscotch” at the Horse Cave Theatre March 4 and 5.

February 24, 1988 – The Glasgow Middle School won the KAA District Championship. BCHS won the high school competition in the Governor’s Cup.

February 25, 1988 – Don Green, a representative of the Ky. Retirement System, talked with Glasgow City employees Tuesday about the County Employee Retirement system. Glasgow City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that will place city employees into the CERS.

February 28, 1988 – Farm Machinery Auction is held at the Western Tobacco Warehouse, 31 E.

Hiseville Junior High Cheerleaders are the Barren County Champs for the 3rd consecutive year – Amy Reece, Angela Landrum, Brandy Weaver, Mary Lee Locke, Sheryice Hall, Valerie Phillips, Cory Brown, Ellen Strader, Kim Reece, Chasity Wilson, and Linda Matthews, Sponsor.

February 29, 1988 – Tina Harlow was crowned Austin Tracy Junior High Basketball Homecoming Queen.

Recent births- Nicole Denise Manning, Sidney Walker Holman, Jessica Young Alexander, and Whitney Nicole Shirley.