ARCHIVES FEBRUARY 1998

February 1998

February 1, 1998 – Hometown Rivalry Game – GHS Boys win over Trojans 46-34 and Trojanettes win over Lady Scotties 67-32.

February 2, 1998 – Dena Stewart is the new barber at Al & Debbie’s Family Barber Shop, next to Southgate Shopping Center.

February 3, 1998 – 5 students at GHS are semi finalists for Governor’s Scholars Program – Justin Gillenwater, Allison Furlong, Julia York, Ben Asriel and Laura Klapheke.

February 4, 1998 – Snow blanketed Glasgow and Barren County overnight closing area schools and numerous traffic accidents were reported.

February 5, 1998 – Record snowfall causes 8 deaths, impeds travel and cuts power.

Tompkinsville WalMart will build in the City’s Industrial park located on Hwy. 163.

February 8, 1998 – AD – Going out of business – sale on all suits and sport coats 90%, accessories $10 or less at Golden Farley, E Public Square, Glasgow.

February 9, 1998 – Over 850 people attended Saturday’s Job Fair at the Cave City Convention Center. Organizers say the event was successful.

February 10, 1998 – Davie Greer is named “Volunteer of the Year” by the Glasgow/Barren County Chamber of Commerce.

February 12, 1998 – New Babies – Ashley Sue Anne Hagan, Autumn Shirley, Ashley Winter Crenshaw, Kayla Leann Helson and Logan Michael Jones.

February 15, 1998 – Mary Ann Oliver has been installed as President of the Glasgow Barren County Board of Realtors.

February 17, 1998 – Cave City Council extends cable franchise for at least 7 more years with Comcast Communications.

February 18, 1998 – Lt. Gov. Steve Henry operates a backhoe Tuesday to move the first bucketful of earth at the site of the new Oil Well Road Bridge over Skaggs Creek.

February 19, 1998 – Barren/Metcalfe Ambulance Service begins new ear – T J Samson Community Hospital officially joins the Ambulance Service Board of Directors.

Yvonne Cooks is the new Administrator of the Glenview Health Care Center.

February 20, 1998 – Jean Marie Lawson will represent WKU at Mt. Laurel Festival in Pineville.

February 22, 1998 – Dede Barnett is the manager of Broadway Paint and Paper, corner of Broadway and Water Street.

February 23, 1998 – Emily Hyde, Glasgow, Michael Harper, Barren County, Colisha Nuckols, Caverna and Amanda Houchens, Barren County were four members of Leaders of the Future who created a PSA Commercial at WCLU.

February 24, 1998 – Glasgow Police Officer, Johnny Travis and Hugh England were awarded commendations for outstanding work within their department at the Glasgow City Council meeting.

February 25, 1998 – Glasgow Family Physicians have changed their name to Primary Care Associates. The newest addition to their staff is Laurie Branstetter, Certified Nurse Practicioner.

February 27, 1998 – Daryl Wyatt is formally appointed to General Manager of the SCRTC/