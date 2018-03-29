ARCHIVES FEBRUARY 2008

on 03/29/2018 |

February 2008

February 3, 2008 – BCHS Homecoming Candidates – Sarah Pickerel, Blair Casteel, Courtney Thomas, Kenzie Briggs, Ashton Wallace, Michelle Wyatt, Jessi Glass, Sarah Bunch, Whitleigh Harp, Melinda Davis, Shawna Felkins, Lindsey Thomas, E B McKinney, Stonetta Bragg, Lindsay Huffman, Tosha Neu, Kelsay Mitchell, Kelsey Trowbridge, Haley Gossett, Inga Steenbergen and Ashley Grobrowski.

Stephen Biggers is named IDEA Executive Director in Mid January.

Barren River State Park starts recycling program for paper, plastic, aluminum, steel cans and cardboard.

Two new exhibits with will be opening at Dinousaur World this summer.

Local area business in Cave City, WWJ Custom Car Audio, is robbed of items totally $12,425.00 plus cash and checks.

February 7, 2008 – Marty Stewart performed at the Plaza Theatre to a 95% filled theater.

Glasgow Independent School Board to interview candidates for School Superintendent.

Way Back When by Seaborn Elzy – February 1938 – 10 teams will compete in District Basketball Tournament to be held at Glasgow High School gym – Cave City, Glasgow, Glasgow Junction, Edmonton, Summer Shade, Slick Rock, Austin Tracy, Center, and Temple Hill. Hiseville and Finney have been suspended for using players over the age of 20.

February 7, 2008 cont.

Park City News – The choir from Shiloh General Baptist Church went to Glenview Health Care Sunday. Happy Birthday to Elaine Woodcock, Amber Toms, Hutch Gibson and Bailey Johnson.

Madison Smith Machine is celebrating 25 years of business. Dale Smith met Clark Madison while trading on a lathe. With their mutual interests in metal working machines and all things mechanical, the two became friends which led to the partnership.

February 10, 2008 – State of emergency declared in Monroe and Metcalfe Counties following a tornado Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Ribbon Cutting is held for D & D Ready Mix, David Thomas, Owner and operator.

Penguin Plunge, sponsored by Junior Achievement, will be held Sunday, February 23 at the Ky. National Guard Armory.

Far Off Broadway Players present “Lying in State” with actors, Barbara Pendleton, Jim Thurman, Nick Swayne, Randy Chapman, John Hitchcock, Peggy Goodman and Kellie Bunch.

February 14, 2008 – Patty Hughes’ artwork is on display at the Glasgow Barren County Chamber of Commerce.

Rolling Thunder presents 4th annual Chili Supper and Auction Saturday, February 23 at Glasgow National Guard Armory.

Glasgow Educational Foundation, Inc, announces Mini-Grant awards to Highland Elementary- Ms. Vicki Smith, Mrs. Michelle Lynch and $400 awards to Mrs. Amy Brown, Mrs. Sandy Smith, Mrs. Mrs. Michelle Lynch. Mrs. Melissa Bunch and Mrs. Beth Faught received $800 grants.

February 17, 2008 – “A Local Band of Yesterday” is featured in a story in the Progress by Ernie Wagoner. – Pat Kingery and his Kentuckians.

2008 Metcalfe County Basketball Homecoming King and Queen are Trey Shirley and Megan Stephens.

BCHS Senior Nick Compton signs letter of intent to play football at the University of the Cumberlands.

Barren County Flames, special Olympic Basketball team, won the Regional Basketball tourney – Chris Pedigo, Allan Wells, Chad Pedigo, Daniel Williams, Bryan Cheeley, Jennifer Pedigo, Kevin Farley, Dustin Emerson, Bridgett Paull, Noah Devasher, Amber Shipley and Holly McClellan. Coach, James Cheeley and Assistant Coach, Kelly Jackson.

Bill Brogan is named Citizen of the Year at the Glasgow/Barren County Chamber of Commerce banquet.

February 21, 2008 – Cave City Chamber honors Jim Carroll for his many years of dedication to the Mammoth Cave National Park, the Cave City Chamber and his years of civic service to this area.

Micki Froggett is retiring from 30 years of teaching in the Glasgow Independent School System.

Robert A Lessenberry recognized for 31 years at the EPB. He began his service in 1977 to the board and served as chairman since 1993.

Nikki Hatcher, daughter of Jerry and Cris Hatcher, is crowned Caverna Homecoming Queen.

February 24, 2008 – Ribbon Cutting will be held February 29th for the Narrow Way Bed and Breakfast in Lucas. Owners, Karen and Roger Johnson.

Barren County was ranked #5 in the South Eastern Region of the Progressive Farmer’s Best Places to Live in Rural America.

Barren County Health Care Center King and Queen are Mary Ruth and Wendell Underwood and tied for first runner up were Queen were Emma Deshanger and Maxie Holloway and King runner up was Wilson Shelton.

February 28, 2008 – Akebono Brake announces expansion of Glasgow facility. An 85,000 sq. ft. addition will be built and will add over 100 jobs.

Some 50 participants arrived at National Guard Armory to take the plunge for JA. $5,957.50 was raised.

Barren County Middle School Boys Swim Team finished first out of 8 teams in the SCK MidSouth Swim Championship. The Girls finished 6th out of 11 – Maria Metzger, Skyla Robbins, Kali Hiser, Cassandra Cochran, Lauren Hiser, Sam Kinslow, Collin Sparks, Dusty Walker and Austin Benedict.

Katie Edna Turner turns 98 and enjoys a birthday celebration at Cracker Barrel with her Demonbreun Family.