ARCHIVES FOR AUGUST, 1918

08-01 – GT

The drive for 750 student nurses in Ky. is now on. This is Kentucky’s quota in the national campaign for enlisting 25,000 women to form the United States Student Nurse Reserve.

08-02 – GT

Dr. Clifton Richards has been appointed the medical member of the Local Draft Board for Barren Co. His appt. is eminently satisfactory to every person of the county. Maj. Henry Rhodes in notifying him said: “Recognizing your fitness and your ability the President upon recommendation has appointed you as a member of the Local Board.”

08-03 – GT

Ewing Thomas, who has been reposing in the county Jail here several weeks on desertion charges, left yesterday for Camp Shelby under the care of Guard Shaw, a soldier from that camp.

08-06 – GT

Mr. Settles, the clever broom man, requests the farmers to watch their broom corn and not let it get too rank. Right Now, is the time to look after it. Keep all old broom handles and bring them in when the corn is brought to be made up. Handles are almost impossible to be had right now.

08-07 – GT

The good people of Barren Co. ought to meet in mass convention and take steps to see that “slacker” and “obstructionists” of the draft be dealt with immediately. Further, they ought to make it their business to find out who-is-who in the whole business, and they should, at all means, have an organization, make up a purse and hire proper assistance, and make it the duty of the organization to rune every “slacker” and draft “obstructionist” in Barren county to hell. These things should be done at once.

08-08 – GT

All telephone and telegraph wires in the country are now in control of the government, this effective at midnight Wednesday. There are 239 telephone companies in Ky.

08-09 – GT

RED CROSS NOTES

The sock yarn has arrived at headquarters. Knitters are now needed. Those wanting yarn will please call at Red Cross Headquarters.

08-10 – GT

Lon Eaton is authority for the assertion that the local cemetery sexton is in a bad plight by reason of the fact that there is no business in the cemetery these days. It is said that if the rate of doctors leaving Glasgow continues at the rate as heretofore, there will be no necessity of having acemetery.

08-13 – GT

Hear this Great Band

The Sousa Naval Band

Of Great Lakes Illinois

Made up of twenty-nine pieces

Will Be in Glasgow Tuesday

And will give concerts in the afternoon and evening.

This is the greatest band organization ever in Glasgow, those missing the concert will regret it.

The Red Cross ladies will serve dinner and supper in the courthouse yard.

08-14 – GT

It’s a boy – Geo. Jr., — and a Prohibitionist at that, who came on a long visit with Mr. and Mrs. Geo. Akers, Friday morning. Geo. says remind him and he will treat.

08-15 – GT

The property of B. G. Ellis on Race Street was searched by officers Trabue and Walkup, Monday afternoon, and a forty-eight-gallon barrel of whiskey was seized. A two horse wagon removed the booze to a place for safe-keeping and Ellis was held under a $150 bond. His trial come up to-day. That’s a pretty howdy-do right in the heart of town.

08-16–GT

In a letter to his people here, Herman Stout states that he “can play ball no more,” as he has lost all fingers off his left hand in pushing back the Huns. That’s a great American spirit to treat a wound so lightly as to compare it with the loss of playing ball. Herman, a Glasgow boy formerly employed in the Republican office enlisted in the Marines in March this year.

08-17 – GT

The Bristletown and Cedar Grove Schools are both closed on account of diphtheria, one for three weeks and the other two weeks. Two deaths have occurred, a little Moore child is now ill with the malady.

08-20 – GT

Bruce Aspley has bought the Reo roadster of Dr. Miller

Kenneth Hutcherson has been commissioned a second lieutenant

H. Bybee farm of 158 acres on Skeggs creek has been sold to Mr. O. E. Turner for $7,000. The deal was made by the G. W. Ellis Realty Co.

08-21 – GT

MORAL – ENTERTAINING and INSTRUCTIVE

SPARKS WORLD-FAMOUS SHOWS

25 Years of Honest Dealing With the Public

A TREMENDOUS EXHIBITION OF WEALTH AND SPLENDOR

Perfect specimens of the earths most curious creatures.

Male and Female Riders – Ariel Artist – Leapers – Tumblers – Gymnasts and Sensational Death-Defying Feats of Skill and Daring.

Group of Educated Seals and Sea Lions.

Man Killing Lions

The Largest Living Land Animal on Earth – 3” Taller than Jumbo – Weighing over 5 Tons.

08-22 – GT

ANOTHER RECORD

Mr. P R O’Keefe, the plug tobacco expert employed at the Samson Tobacco Co., has three boys, a son-in-law and a daughter in France. All are engaged in war work, the son’s in the Army, and the daughter doing Red Cross duty. Who can beat this record?

08-23 – GT

Five ice cream suppers in Barren County Friday and Saturday for the benefit of the Red Cross totaled $770. The previous week totaled $556 from cream suppers. Think of it! Over one thousand dollars from ice cream affairs, and every bit of it a free will offering from the people of Barren Co. No stronger proof could be evidenced that Barren Countians are behind the Red Cross with loyalty and patriotism, as well as other war activities.

08-24–REP

The New Liberty Hotel is nearing completion and Messrs. Jenkins and Kerley expect to move in next week. The Hotel, which was badly needed in the city, is a beauty and will be modern throughout. New furnishings have been bought and the accommodation will be unexcelled in this part of the state, and the popular Managers will no doubt make the New Liberty a bright spot in Glasgow.

08-27 – REP

Mrs. Mollie Totty, wife of Mr. W. M. Totty, County School Supt. Of Barren Co., died of uremic poisoning at the family residence at the age of 52. Before marriage she was Miss Mollie Flowers, daughter of Mr. D. P. Flowers who survives her.

08-28 – GT

Lt. Wylie B. Wright, a Bowling Green boy, now an instructor at Gerstner Field, Lake Charles, La. With a large United States aeroplane from the Parks Field, Memphis, Tn., will fly from that city to Bowling Green Monday and will make daily flights at the Warren Co. Red Cross Fairl.

08-29 – REP

The Hoffman Oil Co. drilled in another well on the Beals farm, from information at hand this is the best one drilled and is flowing. Horace Combs, manager of the Jenkins Oil Co., drilled in a nice well on the Steffey farm. Mr. Watson of the Hoffman Oil Co. expects to start a deep test on the Francis farm. It is on this farm that the big gas well was drilled some weeks ago.

08-30 – REP

Letter from Dr. Turner, Base Hospital Camp Shelby. Miss.

We are very pleasantly located here. Howard, acting the part of big brothr, met us at the station at Hattisburg on our arrival and came out with us to the camp, where he had a shack ready for us. We are on Kentucky St. in Squaw Camp. The little huts are built in a simple fashion, they have only the necessities of life, shower bath and electric lights. Mrs. Turner, Mrs. Howard and Mildred are as happy as can be.

08-31 – GT

Notice Auto Owners

The War Economy Board of the council of National Defense has requested that we close our garage, effective September First, until further notice at 7:00 p.m. Daily and all-day Sundays and Holidays. This includes salesrooms, repair shops, road service and all other departments.

Conserve Gasoline, Oil and Grease Whenever Possible

Glasgow Motor Car Company – Dickinson Bros. Motor Co.