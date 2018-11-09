ARCHIVES FOR AUGUST 1928

on 09/11/2018 |

08-01 – REP

Miss Bess Howard Surprised Negro Burglar Robbing Office

Had Keys to Both Office and Inner Vault

Russell Parrish, one armed negro who has been employed as janitor about the court house for a number of years was found Saturday night about dark by Miss Bess Howard, County Court Clerk, coming out of her office, when she returned to make a phone call. When asked what he was doing he said he was helping clean up. Miss Howard found her door unlocked and the inner door to the vault unlocked. Miss Howard called officers and Parrish was arrested.

08-02 – REP

Last week the Fiscal Court gave permission for Glasgow to widen the streets around the Public Square by taking 10 feet off the courthouse yard all around. This is a great blessing as it gives room for another row of cars entirely around the square and yet leave the courthouse with all the yard it needs.

08-03 – REP

Brown Bros. has been giving the contract to furnish all the ice cream used in Camp Knox, 150 to 200 gallons a day. Part will be furnished by the Elizabethtown Co. and part by the Glasgow Ice Cream Co. Now when you pass through Camp Knox, you can get cream just like I eat at home.

08-06 – REP

As a result of a drag net thrown out by police Saturday night fourteen were before police court Monday morning on various charges. While it is admitted that this gentry can violate the law, they are finding out that is is awful hard for them to get away with it with our present efficient police on the job.

08-07 – REP

Mrs. A. L. Sisco and a party consisting of her mother, Mrs. J F Rich, Misses Beatrice, Alyce and Louise Sisco and Ruba Rich had an auto wrec on the side of the hill just this side of East Fork bridge five miles from Tompkinsville on the Glasgow road, Last Thursday. The party had started to Jamestown, Tn. To visit friends for a month or so. Evidently they were going a little too fast down the hill, they had a flat and the machine plunged to the left, climbed a steep embankment and turned over twice. They were bruised and had slight injuries. It was a heavy Hudson sedan, a light body would have been crushed with fatal results.

08-08 – REP

The Sale of the Kilgore property last week was a success. The Glasgow Cemetery was bought by Messrs. W A Lynn and J M Frazier for an even $20,000. Business lots on West main sold for $4,000 and $1,500. The two cottages at the cemetery entrance were purchased by Mr. B F Bradford for $3,750. Also, about 25 vacant lots in Kilgore Addition were sold.

08-09 – REP

A commission appointed by the Co. Judge of Edmonson Co., has fixed the value of Mammoth Cave at $496,000. If the heirs accept it as a fair valuation, the Park Commission, will, it is supposed, accept it as a fair price, and this will greatly shorten the process by which Mammoth Cave can be transferred to the National Government. The Crystal Cave has practically been taken over at a price of 10,000 from it’s owner, Dr. H. B. Thomas.

08-10 – REP

Cheese Factory for Glasgow if Milk Producers Respond to Call

A field representative for Armour and Co., was here Tuesday viewing the situation relating to a cheese factory. He was favorably impress and asked that survey be continued, that they would have to have a minimum of 10,000 pounds daily to open the plant. The success of this enterprise depends on the farmers. If they want a steady and reliable market for their milk, let them cooperate in establishing this desired industry.

08-13

Citizens around Eighty Eight are puzzled over a mysterious explosion that happened a few days since. The explosion occurred about a half mile beyond Eighty Eight just off the highway near a small branch, and a number of people heard it. It is estimated the blast moved about 8 ton of rock. One slay was ten feet long and seven feet wide.There is much speculation as to what caused the blast but nothing definite is known. Somme think I resulted from accumulated gas, others have different views.

08-14 – REP

Tuesday, Mr. Gene Wooten, Marshall of Cave City, was brought before Judge Jones, on a charge of drawing a pistol on a clerk of the Dixie Hotel, in Cave City. Attorney Emmett O’Neal, a leading lawyer of Louisville appeared to assist the prosecution. The jury was out just long enough to write “Not Guilty” and Mr. Wooten was, of course, discharged.

08-15 – REP

Glasgow Public School will open, Monday, Sept. 3. It is the desire of the Board of Education, Supt., Faculty and students that parents and friends of the school will visit the school opening day. The new building, one of the most beautiful in southern Kentucky will be opened for use on that day.

08-16 – REP

JOEL GILLENWATERS SETS NEW CAR-SELLING RECORD

From the honor roll issued by the Chevrolet Motor Company regarding the efforts of their salesmen we learn that Mr. Joel Gillenwaters of the Richardson Chervrolet Co., leads the Louisville zone. Mr. Gillenwaters from Aug. 1, 1927, to Aug. 1, 1928, sold at total of 162 new cars and 173 used cars. Mr. Gillenwaters’ achievement can but be appreciated when you consider that are 60 agencies in his zone.

08-17 – REP

ROBBERS LOOT CURD’S STORE AT CAVE CITY

Curd’s Dept. Store at Cave City lost goods estimated to be worth about $2,000, Friday night. Entrance was obtained by prizing open the grating to a coal shute after which the back door was used as an exit. Bloodhounds were carried from here early Saturday and picked up the scent form where goods had been removed from the shelves and followed the trail about 40 feet back of the store where the goods were probably loaded into a truck or car. The loot consisted of men’s and ladies’ ready to wear.

08-20 – REP

CAR CRASHES INTO TREE AT HIGH RATE OF SPEED – 1 Killed, 10 Hurt.

Returning from an ice cream supper in the Oak Grove section Sunday morning about 1 o’clock a car containing 11 negroes and travelling at a high rate of speed strucka tree two miles from town on South Jackson, killing one, seriously injuring another and injuring all the occupants. The car driven by Pascal Richardson employed by the Dickinson Motor Co. and known as “Slim” Horace Richardson, a brother of the driver was so seriously injured that he died three hours after the accident. Robert Hutchinson was thought fatally hurt but is recovering.

08-21 – REP

George Skaggs, age 70, and Nettie England, age 50, both inmates of the county house were granted license to wed Last Friday. Miss Bess Howard declared a bargain day on the license and cut the price to $2.00 instead of the usual $2.50. The saddest feature was when Judge Veachel Jones informed the groom that after the nuptials the county’s responsibility in looking after their comforts would cease.

08-22–REP

Among the guests at the Willis Hotel in Cave City, Tuesday night, were Ken Maynard, the famous movie actor, his wife, father and sister. From there they went to Mammoth Cave, and yesterday left for his fathers home in Indiana, from there Ken and his wife will take the train to their home in Hollywood, Calif. Mr. Maynard had been to his old home in Monroe Co. for a few days, and is said to be taking observations looking to the making of a moving picture among the hills Monroe and Cumberland counties next year. [The movie, Mountain Justice was released in 1930 -RG]

08-23 – REP

After being under construction for 5 years, the ten and a half-mile stretch of Jackson Highway between Scottsville and Barren River has been completed and opened for travel. The road has been closed since construction started, traffic has been compelled to travel 70 miles, part of it dirt roads, by way of Bowling Green. “Politics and inefficiency” are the two popular causes in the minds of residents for the long delay.

08-24 – REP

The F. P. Williams Co. is tearing down its barn 40×80 feet and will erect a two-story brick, the lower story to be used as a garage for hearses and cars, the upper floor for storage. This is a great improvement as the old wooden barn, built for horses, was a fire trap.

08-27 – REP

Luther Webb, employed by Berry and Kelly, contractors on the Jackson Highway in Allen Co., was so seriously injured by a belated shot, while working in a rock quarry just over the Allen Co. line, a few days ago. He died after being taken to Gallatin for treatment.

08-28 – REP

A jolly party from Glasgow visited Mammoth Cave, Monday. The party was composed of Mrs. Ed Smith and four guests from Arkansas, Mrs. Ish Christmas and guest from Michigan, Mrs. E. Y. Ferguson and Mrs. Lee Botts and guest from Ohio, Mrs. W. F. Richardson and Misses Bernice Allen and Jean Preston from Washington City.

08-29 – REP

The Beck Brothers tent revival at Hiseville is gaining in interest each service. The attendance reached the twelve hundred mark last Sunday. Sunday, many will carry their lunch and remain throughout the day attending the three services.

08-30 – REP

Mrs. J H Horning who has been attending school at the Teachers College in Bowling Green, has been called to Edmonton on account of the illness of her son, who is ill with typhoid fever, at the home of his grandparents, Judge and Mrs. J. W. Kinniard.

08-31 – REP

Between three and four o’clock Tuesday morning the fire alarm sounded when fire was discovered in the garage of Oscar Alexander. The “boys” responded promptly and prevented the fire spreading after it had consumed a new Buick sedan and other things in the garage. It was certainly good work to prevent the burning of the residence, when the two were actually connected, but the pumper, in skilled hands can do almost anything with a fire. The loss was several hundred dollars with some insurance.