ARCHIVES FOR AUGUST 1957

08-01 – GT

Sherry Wheeler in Semi-Finals

Chicago, Aug 1 – Miss Sherry Wheeler defeated Mary Mills, highly rated young golfer, in the Women’s Western Tourney by one up on the 19th hold. The match was thrill packed from the beginning but the strong swinging Miss Wheeler took a much-earned victory. Sherry is a 16-year-old Glasgow High senior.

08-02 – GT

Moran Motors Celebrate 15-Years

Moran Motors occupies an important position in the economy of this area. Initially opening with 3 employees and Mr. Moran, today they have 22 employees. In 1953 Gillie Hyde became a partner. This year they added the Mercury franchise. In June of 1943 their South Green location was destroyed. They were temporarily out of business but soon opened on Wayne St. Later the same year them moved back to their first location on College St. In 1945, they moved into a newly completed building at the corner of Wayne and Broadway.

08-03 – GT

Jewell Colliver, agriculture teacher at Park City, has been elected president of the Ky. Assn. of Agriculture Teachers. Mr. Colliver heads the 260 teachers in the state. He left Thursday at noon for Philadelphia as a Ky. Delegate to the national meeting of Vocational Agriculture teachers.

08-04 – GT

The formal dedication and naming of the new ball park in Goring Park will be held Tuesday night. ¶ Two state officials, Commission of Conservation Laban Jackson and his assistant, George Carr Ganter, are expected to attend the ceremonies. The Dedication and result of the “name the park” contest will be between the two games.

Next paper, Park Board Chairman Robert F. Goodman announced that henceforth the new field would be known as the John E. Richardson Stadium in honor of the late well known attorney, civic leader and sports enthusiast.

08-07 – GT

Building lots in Valley View Village belonging to Mrs. Marie Coe and Mrs. Mary Coulter were sold at auction Saturday to Mr. and Johnie Taylor, who purchased 23 lots; E G Geralds, six lots; Quentin Birge, four lots, Wendell Bush, 10 lots; and Mrs. Ed Smith, Franklin Tn., 17 lots. Some of the new owners indicated they would start building homes in the near future.

08-08 – GT

Veteran law officer E M Bell was officially made chief of the Glasgow Police Dept. by the unanimous action of the City Council Tuesday night. The new chief has 20-years experience as a law enforcement officer, 11 of those as Chief of Police at Park City. He joined the Glasgow Police Dept in 1945

08-09 – GT

Thirty-eight of the sixty-seven 1932 Glasgow High graduates renewed old acquaintances and reminisced over som fond memories Sunday at Mammoth Cave picnic grounds. ¶ Among the teacher’s present were Prof. R A Palmore, R D Ridley, Miss Mary Davis, Mrs. W W Hodge, Mrs. Paul Young, Mrs. Sam Watkins and Mrs. Gertrude Chaudoin. A large beautiful cake was presented by Miss Mary Davis, class sponsor. ¶ Jewell Norvell Davis, class valedictorian gave the welcome.

08-10 – GT

With the opening of the new $310,000 Caverna High School building, located midway between Horse Cave and Cave City on Sept. 3, the three schools of the Caverna School District will be completely integrated. The Caverna Independent School District, which eight years ago became the first school district in Ky. To combine two towns in two separate counties under on school district. There will be a negro teacher, Newton C. Thomas, veteran teacher of Hart County Negro schools. 306 white and 36 negro students are expected to enroll in Jr. and Sr. high school.

08-11 – GT

The brick residence of A F Crow on East Washington is being moved to a lot of Mr. Crow’s on South Green Street. Monday, it will be moved down South Broadway and across Back Street and will be “home” again as rental property on South Green. A basement is ready for it. The Crow family will still at the Crow Funeral Home, soon to be completely remodeled. A spacious parking lot will be one of the new additions on the east side of the funeral home.

08-14 – GT

The annual meeting of South Central Rural Telephone Company will be held at the Hiseville school gym Tuesday. Entertainment will by organ solos by Lloyd Gadberry of Hiseville, vocal numbers by miss Eleanor Young, Horse Cave, string music by Curtis Wilson, Billy Joe Albany and James W. Albany, Glasgow. Luncheon will be served free. Miss Bunny Wells, Temple Hill, winner of a statewide beauty contest a few months ago will assist with the entertaining and drawing for door prizes. Incumbent trustees are; Robert Eaton, Willie Turner, A W Ross, Ralph Wilkerson, Keith Jewell, Robert Mitchell and Leon Larimore.

08-15 – GT

The Supreme Feed Mills dairy feed manufacturing plant was completely destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning. It was described a one of Glasgow’s major fires. ¶ The estimate of loss was not available as owners Rogers and Luther Wells were making inventory to ascertain the loss. ¶ The building constructed in 1946 housed the equipment for modern feed making. ¶ A 20,000 gallon molasses tank was included in the fire-wrecked premises. A hammer mill, mixer, cleaner, conveyor, scales and office equipment along with oats and corn were destroyed.

08-16 – GT

FIRE DAMAGE HERE PUT AT $60,000

Rogers Wells, partner in the Supreme Feed Mill dairy feed plant destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning said Thursday he estimated the loss would be in the $60-$70,000 neighborhood. ¶ Glasgow Fire Chief Russell Francis said Thursday he had no theory as to the cause of the fire as it was “going headstrong” by the time the department arrived. ¶ He said it was the biggest fine in Glasgow in 6 years when the Old Planing Mill burned.

08-17 – GT

Horse Cave’s beauty queen, pretty Kay Shuster, was crowned Miss Southern Kentucky Fair of 1957 Saturday night. Miss Shuster, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Shuster, Horse Cave, won the title of Miss Cave Land at the Cave City Fair on Aug. 8. ¶ This is the third annual Southern Ky. Fair and Kay Shuster’s winning marked the second consecutive year that a Miss Cave Land beauty queen has won the title. Miss Nelia Sharon Scott, Cave City, won last year.

08-18 – GT

SHERRY WHEELER DAY PROGRAM COMPLETE

Plans are complete for Sherry Wheeler Appreciation Day, scheduled for Aug. 30, and sponsored by Glasgow civic clubs, women’s organizations and Glasgow Citizens. ¶ The program will open with a concert by the Glasgow High School Band on the northeast corner of the public square. Miss Wheeler will make her appearance at 1:45 and will parade around the business section on one of Glasgow’s fire trucks. ¶ All Glasgow will have a chance to see the nationally known 16 year old golfer in action at the Country Club when she plays a nine hole exhibition match with Jo Safrie prominent Louisville golfer.

08-21 – GT

Charlie Dickinson, son of Mrs. Rogers Dickinson, and Ronnie Potter, son of Mr. and Mrs. R W Potter, are now working at New Farmers National Bank in the bookkeeping department. Charlie and Ronnie are replacing Joe Dickinson, Charlie’s brother and Carroll Hatcher, sons of Mr. and Mrs. J C Hatcher, who will leave for their colleges. Joe will attend Bellarmine College in Louisville and Carroll will attend Purdue University in Lafayette, Ind.

08-22 – REP

The Ford Motor Co. plant here today began production of its new passenger car, the Edsel. The firm has dropped production of other Ford autos, but will continue to build trucks.