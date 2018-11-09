ARCHIVES FOR AUGUST 1958

on 09/11/2018 |

08-01

Reflecting further growth and modernization in Glasgow’s industrial development is the fifth addition to the modern facilities of the Supreme Mills, Inc., recently completed to house finished feed production of the plant on the Bowling Green Road. The new structure is 40×120 and is of fireproof steel and block construction.

08-02

Mrs. William Wells “Gray Flite,” trained and shown by Glen Eyre Stables, was the winner of the 8th Division $10,000 trotting purse today at the Springfield, Ill. Fair. Showing the Glen Eyre there were Dr. William Wells and Phil Wells. “Gray Flite’s” time was 2:04 for the mile, and the last quarter was clocked at 27 seconds.

08-03

His many friends here and throughout the state today applauded the announcement by Judge Louie B. Nunn that he was an active and dedicated candidate for the Governorship of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The 34 yearl old Glasgow attorney has received enthusiastic endorsement.

08-06

Formal dedication ceremonies Tuesday, Aug. 26th for the new National Wood Products brush Handle plant on Industrial Street will be attended by Governor A B Chandler, and other state officials. Governor Chandler will present a State Flag to the new company and perhaps other citations or commissions.

08-07

NEWS FROM UNCLE BOZO

Anyone planning on coming to Roy Acuff’s Dunbar Cave, come on August 10th as I will put on the show there that date with Charles Wiggins and his Firewood Mountain Boys and Girls and Joe Mac Todd and his Country Cats in Rock and Roll. Also, a team of trained square dancers. A good place for a picnic. Be glad to see anyone from the Glasgow Community. Noble (Uncle Bozo) Carver. [The Carver family of Kentucky were musically prolific. The most famous member was Cousin Emmy. Nobel, generally referred to as Uncle Bozo was Emmy’s second cousin. He began performing at the age of 11 and was on the road by age 17 with his two brothers.The group received a contract with Paramount Company in 1922. They cut a record of which included renditions of the Wreck of the Old 97, Log Cabin in the Lane, Whang Whang Blues and Timbrook and Molly.

Uncle Bozo joined the Grand Ole Opry in 1932 and traveled with several touring Opry groups. In the 1950’s he could be heard on Glasgow’s WKAY radio. – RG]

08-08

Kenneth Shirley of Shirley Furniture and Appliance Co., and Murrell Martin, shop foreman of Shirley’s appliance service, were in Chicago the first of the week completing arrangements for setting up a shop in Shirley’s new building on the Bowling Green Road which will enable them to repair sealed refrigerator units.

08-09

GROWTH AND PROGRESS

Glasgow’s latest industrial-business addition will be housed in the 60×100 foot concrete bloack building with Bedford stone front now under construction on the Kenneth Shirley lot on Bowling Green Road opposite Supreme Mills. The new building will house Hoover Lindsey’s Brownsville Recappers and Goodrich Tire Distribution Agency. The establishment will employee several men and operate several trucks in this area. The firm is hopeful of getting into the new home in Sept.

08-10

LOCAL HOUSING PROGRAM IS APPROVED IN WASHINGTON

The following telegram was received today form Senators John Sherman Cooper and Thurston B. Morton: “The Public Housing Administration has allocated 90 low rent housing units based on a need outlined in the application made by the Glasgow Municipal Housing Commission.” The Kentucky Senators expressed optimism with regard to an early authorization of a preliminary loan to the Glasgow Commission for its use in planning.

08-13

A Senate – House conference agreement Monday provided $120,000 to complete planning for Barren No. 2 Reservoir (Port Oliver). The joint action clears the way for the final Congressional enactment of Fiscal 1959 Public Woorks Appropriation Bill. It was announced by Senators Morton and Cooper.

08-14

The marriage of Miss Billie Neal Howard, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William E. Howard, and Mr. Brents Dickinson III took place Sunday evening at twilight in the garden of the bride’s uncle, Mr. Sam Miller and Mrs. Miller of Maplewood Place in the presence of the immediate families. The Reverend Joe William Aspley performed the ceremony before a candlelight altar banked with huckleberry.

08-15

Governor Chandler, Mayor Grissom and members of the Glasgow Business &Professional Women’s Club Participate in presentation of Flag to official of the National Wood Products plant at dedication ceremonies Tuesday.

08-16

Arrangements for the Sherry Wheeler Appreciation Dinner feting the skilled and vivacious young golfer who has put Glasgow in national note with here driver and irons have been completed and the date fixed for August 12 at the Glasgow Country Club. The program will include an unveiling of a portrait of Sherry by Mrs. William Wells; a display of the trophies garnered by Sherry in her state and national tourneys.

08-17

Mrs. Gates Traylor announces the engagement of her daughter, Miss Maude Traylor, to Mr. James Douglas Isenberg, of Horse Cave. A fall wedding is planned.

08-20

A buffet dinner was given by Mr. and Mrs. Richard Denton at their home in honor of two departing employees. Mrs. Ralph Wilder and the Rev. Oscar Pogue. Rev. Pogue is resigning from employment at Denton’s Market to accept the pastorate of the Cedar Bluff Baptist Church in Warren Co., and Mrs. Wilder is resigning to accompany her husband to Berea where he has been transferred for religious work from the Glasgow Church of God.

08-21

The Lindsey-Wilson Campus at Columbia, Ky. could easily have been mistaken for Glasgow High School this week while members of the GHS band have been attending a band clinic there. Band director Chas. B. Honeycutt has been giving the group a week of concentrated effort of drilling a practice to have then ready for the first football game Sept. 5th.

08-22

08-23

08-24

Barren County Schools will open the 195-59 school term next Monday, with a contemplated closing date of May 13th. County Superintendent is Mitchell Davis; Principals: Austin Tracy, Kenneth B. Sidwell; Hiseville, Lenis Reece; Park City, W. L. Gardner; Temple Hill, David Montgomery; Red Cross, A. T. McCoy

08-27

The Ladies Championship Golf Tournament of Glasgow Country Club will be held next week when Mrs. Leo Doyle plays Mrs. Jessie Reid Jolly for the Club Championship, in the first flight Mrs. Chris Grinstead will play Mrs. Howard Malcom Jones. Mrs. Harold Cady and Mrs. Jessie Reid Jolly were in Franklin Wednesday to participate in the Julep Cup Tournament. Mrs. Cady won a silver cup as runner-up in the Third Flight.

08-28

Report has it that Jo Ann Foster Park is soon to be the scene of much activity following a recent approval by State officials for the erection of an additional shelter house, rest rooms, drilling of a well, and other major improvements on two acres of the tract. It is understood that bids are to be awarded soon for the construction and that a caretaker may be provided to take care of the park.

08-29

Mr. and Mrs. Walter Donald Edwards are the parents of a son born Monday Aug. 25 at the Samson Community Hospital. Jeffrey Dale is the name chose for the new arrival. Mrs. Edwards was formerly Miss Pat Ryan.

08-30

The 58th annual camp meeting closed at Morrison Park Sunday, with Rev. Harry Wood as the evangelist. Rev. Wood was one of the best evangelists we have ever had at the dear old Camp Meeting. I enjoyed hearing him on the broadcast each morning on WKAY. Brother J L Piercy stood by the camp as usual, it would not seem like the camp meeting without Brother Piercy.

08-31

The Park City Fair will feature livestock exhibits, farm products, flowers, needle work, canned fruits, dog show, athletic events and a beauty pageant. Glenn Henderson, this years Fair Superintendent states this year’s Fair is expected to attract a great number of exhibitors and visitors. The Fair is sponsored by the Park City Lions Club.