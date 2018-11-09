ARCHIVES FOR AUGUST, 1968

on 09/11/2018 |

The Republican

August 1, 1968 – Miss Kaye Turner, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Turner of Gamaliel was crowned Miss Temple Hill Fair.

84 youngsters are taking the Red Cross swimming lessons, offered at Parkview Swimming pool and under the director of Robert Lessenberry.

“US Inc” will provide music from 6-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night for Sidewalk Days- Members are Ken Mussnug, Billy Buster, Bobby Richey, Mike Maggard, Jerry Lyons and Danny Alexander.

AD – A & P – Center Cut Round Steak 89 cents lb; Jane Parker White Bread, 4 20 oz. loaves, 89 cents; Star Kist Tuna, 3 61/2 oz. cans 89 cents; Eight O’Clock coffee, 1 lb. 58 cents or 3 lb bag for $1.68.

A picture was published showing Company A-37th Ky. Mounted Infantry Regiment – which was organized in Glasgow in the fall of 1863 and constructed a portion of the garrison of the fort when it was captured and burned October 8, 1863.

August 8, 1968 – Miss Patti Sparks is crowned Miss Barren County.

Dr. Christeen Winston Snavely is President of the American Council of Women’s Chiropractors.

Swift and Co. is constructing a new million dollar plant on a ten acre site on the old Bowling Green Road near the P. Sorensen Plant.

L/CPL Mike Nunn was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds that he received at Khe San Vietnam. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Nunn.

August 8, 1968 cont.

New teachers at Glasgow Schools are Mrs. Alice Clement, Betty Bell, Paula Frazier, James Campbell, Howard Gray, Mrs. Jackie Higdon, Lynn Ellen Moore, Mrs. W. W. Davis and Mrs. Joanne Tolle.

National Brush Company, Aurora, Ill. buys the Sewell Harlin Lumber Co.

Lorenza Davis is the new principal at Park City.

August 15, 1968 – William P Martin is the new sales representative for Metropolitan Life Ins. Co. in Glasgow/Barren County.

Wayne Barton and Harry Lyons were elected to the local Southern States, Glasgow Cooperative Board of Directors.

New nursing home is planned for Glasgow – a 94 bed facility – Homewood, located on the old Holmes property.

Shirley Smith, local art instructor, will exhibit the works of her junior and senior students in an open air art show Sunday at Gorin Park.

AD – September Close Out – Prices now in effect – Goodman Oldsmobile Cadillac – 1968 Oldsmobile for only $2378.

August 22, 1968 – Neal Bishop, Jr., 13, Barren County and his 4-H project animal “Goldie” win the Barrel Race Class of the 4-H Horse and Pony Show at the Kentucky State Fair.

Georgia Rhodes, Austin Tracy High School, won first place with her Farm City Essay at the Ky. State Fair.

AD – Cool off at Scottie Lanes, Saturday, August 26 – Live Radio Broadcast, Door Prizes, all Bowling 40 cents per game til 8 p.m.

August 29, 1968 – Mrs. Julia Franklin Howard, wife of Dr. C. C. Howard, one of Kentucky’s most widely known surgeons and civic leader, dies on August 28.

A 20 year old Barren County serviceman was killed in Viet Nam August 20 – Douglas Smith, husband of Jeanetta Harmon Smith and son of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Smith.

Billy Smith, 20, is the first Metcalfe County soldier to lose his life in Viet Nam. He was killed August 24. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bernice Smith.

August 18 weddings – Miss Mary Emma Cook became the bride of George Phillip Whiteside, Jr. and Jolena Gayle Rigsby became Mrs. Robert Campbell Steenbergen. Also Miss Rebecca Lewis became Mrs. John Mobley.

Donnie Colliver and Nelda Huddleston are crowned Farm Bureau King and Queen.