ARCHIVES FOR AUGUST 1978

Glasgow Daily Times

August 1, 1978 – GHS Class of 1948 held their 30th reunion at Holiday Inn in Glasgow.

August 2, 1978 – Barren County Fiscal Court agrees to include the question of an ambulance service tax in the next general election.

August 3, 1978 – Cato Store officially opens in Central Center.

August 4, 1978 – Fred Ganter shares the story of the 1929 GHS Football team winning the ‘mythical’ State Championship.

Avengers and Mod Squad tie for first place in Glasgow Kiwanis League’s Division Race.

August 7, 1978 – Three Pride Engineering employees sneaked up on a large rattlesnake while working near Cave City – Carl Kerney, David Ross and Doug Parker.

August 8, 1978 – Mrs. Mary Cook is retiring as GHS Librarian and Mrs. Bernice Brown will replace her at GHS.

August 9, 1978 – The new BCHS gym is nearing completion and will be ready for August 17, opening day.

August 10, 1978 – GHS Seniors receive their Senior rings Thursday. Paul Moloko was the first Senior to try his ring on.

August 11, 1978 – 1978 Ky. State Championship Women’s Class A Slow Pitch Tournament is underway at Gorin Park and American Legion Park.

August 13, 1978 – The new Minit Mart located at the intersection of South Green and the By Pass is now open. Manager is Paul Adwell.

Miss Mary Lynn Holland was crowned Miss Summer Shade, also Miss Monroe County Fair.

A Frankfort team wins the Softball tournament while Glasgow’s Citizens Bank was the runner up.

August 15, 1978 – The Glasgow Common Council approved a plan for the city to take over operation of the Lera B Mitchell Clubhouse.

Isaac Likens is featured in a GDT story. He has spent 65 years as a chairmaker.

August 16, 1978 – Former GDT General Manager, Morris E Butler, Jr. dies at age 48.

August 17, 1978 – Jaycees ‘Golden Oldies” Radiothon raises $6100 for Muscular Dystrophy.

August 18, 1978 – Glasgow Area is hit hard by surprise high winds, smashing windows at Peterson Buick on Happy Valley Road plus power outages in the city.

August 20, 1978 – Ft. Williams work is now in its second phase – A grant has been submitted to help continue in the work at the fort.

New Barren County teachers are Billy Lindsey, Danny Hardin, Patty Stanton, Mike Logsdon and Larry Cushenberry.

Hiseville High School Class of 1968 has their 10 year reunion picnic on the school grounds.

Sam Royse has signed a grant in aid scholarship to play baseball at Lurleen B Wallace Junior College in Andalusia, Alabama. He red shirted last year at WKU.

August 21, 1978 – BCHS has Freshmen in the first program in the new gym.

August 23, 1978 – Mrs. Betty Carol Pace Clark is named President of the Bank of Marrowbone.

August 24, 1978 – The last graduating class of Summer Shade High School (1948) held its first reunion on July 29 at the Copper Frog Restaurant – Phyliss Shelley Napier, Mary Hunley Wilkinson, Mary Nunnally Cox, June Nunnally Wallace (Teacher- Joyce Romines Melson), Wayne Sims, Jimmy Isenberg, Jimmy Bushong, Bobby Bryant, Wendell Forrest, Joyce Smith St. Charles, Dana Nunnally Sympson, Lena Margaret Rush Dickerson, Glenn Wax and ( Dennis Shirley, Teacher.)

August 25, 1978 – Bill Harwood returns to Glasgow as the new manager of Watsons in Central Center.

Football opener has Barren County over Metcalfe County 32-6 and Glasgow 22-6 over Taylor County.

August 28, 1978 – United Klans of America meeting is held south of Glasgow and ends with no problems.

August 29, 1978 – Median is built at the intersection of W. Main Street and Rogers Drive.

August 30, 1978 – Mary Mitchell is the key person in the implementation of 2 hour free parking in Glasgow.

August 31, 1978 – Park City welcomes a new doctor – Dr. Dong Bui with his office in the Park City Medical Building.