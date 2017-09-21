ARCHIVES FOR AUGUST 1987

on 09/21/2017 |

Glasgow Daily Times

August 2, 1987 – A two week band camp is in progress for the Glasgow Scottie Band. Greg Lyons is the new director.

Larry Glass, Jr., has opened Glass Paving Co., a division of Larry Glass Const. Co. with offices on Hwy. 90 east of Glasgow.

August 3, 1987 – Winners of the Miss Barren County Pageant held at Barren County High School were Kimbra Ellen Finley, 19, of Mt. Hermon.

August 4, 1987 – Barnlot Community Theater will present the musical “Little Mary Sunshine” August 13, 14 and 15th.

August 5, 1987 – Three new principals are announced in Metcalfe County – Walter L Hawkins at Metcalfe Co. High School, Byron Jeffries at North Metcalfe and Elbert Hundley, Jr. at Summer Shade.

August 6, 1987 – Winners of the R R Donnelley’s children’s safety poster contest were Amanda Brownfield, Laurel Acree and Nicole Morrison.

August 7, 1987 – Karen Speaker was employed at the band director at Barren County High School. She replaces Barry Duvall.

Eldon Lewis retires from the U S Postal Service after 27 years of service.

August 9, 1987- What is described as the largest marijuana bust in Barren County was found on a farm near Hwy. 31 W south of Cave City.

August 10, 1987 – For the second consecutive year, Nunn Drugs captured 1st Place in Summer Shade’s Women’s Softball league winning with two perfect seasons – Members are Marcella Emberton, Peggie McCoy, Janiece Walker, Teresa Welsh, Rhonda McMurtrey, Rita McMurtrey, Bonnie Westmoreland, Dianna Stone, Kay Hope, Angie Lyon, Tina Lynn, Linda Tyree, Shauna Hurt and Laurie McMurtrey.

August 11, 1987 – An increasing Coyote populations in and around Monroe County has some local farmers worried.

Mildred Richardson and Bill Waldrop are honored by Barren County School System. They are both retiring after 32 and 27 years.

August 12, 1987 – AD – BarBQ Saturday, August 15th, square dance and live music at Fred’s Variety – Gas, Food, Bait, Antiques, one mile south of Barren River State Park on US 31 E South.

August 13, 1987 – Another Marijuana find with a total crop value of over 5 million dollars was found and destroyed in a field located off Hwy. 70 west in the middle of a six acre field located within the city limits of Cave City.

Mary Ruth Short will retire September 1 after 21 years as Asst. Librarian for the William B Harlan Memorial Library in Tompkinsville.

August 14, 1987 – AD – Gillie Hyde Ford Chrysler, Dodge Plymouth – 1987 Dodge Aries or Dodge Lancer, sale priced at $18, 410.00.

August 16, 1987 – New Barren County School Teachers are Marilyn Bailey, Leoma Copas, Maryanne McKinney, Scott Underwood, Sandra Brownfield, Charlanne Johnson, Karen Speaker, Marsha Napier, Mary Jo Travis, Brenda Campbell, Jennifer Toms, Gail Lock, Bob Blair, Christy Roby, Steve Metzger, Larry Lock and Madeline Honeycutt.

August 17, 1987 – In the regularly monthly meeting, the Tompkinsville City Council dealt with a number of issues including upgrading the Vol. Fire Dept, reviewing bids on gas and oil, 1987 property taxes, and resurfacing some city streets as well as discussing sewage problems.

August 18, 1987 – Glasgow Scottie Football team is rated third in the AP preseason poll following Mayfield and Ft. Knox in Class AA.

August 19, 1987 – Magistrates discuss the topic of changing 31 E to Scottsville Road as proposed by the US Postal Service.

Raymond Sublett retires after 36 years in the service department of Bailey Gibson.

August 20, 1987 – Ole Fashioned Days in Downtown Glasgow – Gladys K,J J Newberry’s , Palmore Studio, Phillips Paint and Paper, Bowling Green Junior College, Geo. Ford Jewelers, Lermans, Hair Design, D & B Shoe Tree, Bale Tire, Hayes Shoes, Kiddie Korner, F. P. Williams, Lesa’s and Just you and me Babe.

August 21, 1987 – A good year for watermelon in the area – Stanley Jewell has a 90 pound melon, Dan Hoover has one 93 pounds, Chris and Kimberly Gentry has 50 and 60 pound melons. Wallace Watt has a 36 pound cantaloupe and Billy Wright has duck shaped potatoes.

August 23, 1987 – Glasgow Scotties lose to Montgomery County 28-0 in the Recreation Bowl.

August 24, 1987 – Mom’s and Dad’s Restaurant in Cave City was totally destroyed by fire early Saturday morning. A deep fat fryer was apparently the cause of the fire.

August 25, 1987 – Mrs. Sudie Oliver is being honored with a special birthday celebration on her 89th birthday August 30 at JoAnn Foster Park.

August 26, 1987 – Construction on the new Tompkinsville Monroe County Airport is currently underway.

August 27, 1987 – “Septemberfest” will be Friday September 18th at Austin Tracy. Committee members planning the event are Becky Tracy, Barry Britt, Nancy Newberry, Linda Woodcock and Yvonne Norris.

August 28, 1987 – Gov. Martha Layne Collins and Commerce Secretary Carroll F Knicely announced today that Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems Inc. will soon begin operation in Scottsville.

August 30, 1987 – Glasgow wins their 6th straight game over Bowling Green Friday night.

August 31, 1987 – Three Bowling Green campers die of fumes in a tent at Tailwater Campground at Barren River Lake.