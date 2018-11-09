ARCHIVES FOR AUGUST, 1988

on 09/11/2018 |

August 1, 1988 – Tiny Mr. Temple Hill is J T Davidson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tony Davidson.

August 2, 1988 – Dr. Rebecca Greer, graduated from U of L School of Dentistry.

August 3, 1988 – Immanuel Baptist Church, 680 Happy Valley Road, will begin a nursery school for 4 year olds this fall. Marilee Pruitt is the director and teacher is Pat Gaunce.

August 4, 1988 – Reception honors Barren County’s new Home Economist Agent, Alise Thompson. It will be Thursday, August 11th.

August 5, 1988 – Thomas C Meredith is named WKU President.

August 7, 1988 – A couple from Wyoming comes to Barren County for a marriage license and will marry in 88 on Monday, 8-8-88.

August 8, 1988 – ABC’s Good Morning American comes to 88.

August 9, 1988 – The 1988 American Angus Breeder’s Futurity held in Las Vegas was dedicated to Kenny Haines of Park City.

August 10, 1988 – Jimmy Shaw is named Cave City Convention Center Interim Director.

August 11, 1988 – Glasgow schools open August 24 and Barren County schools open August 18.

Hanging Fork Baptist Church celebrates its anniversary on August 14. The church was founded on July 25, 1883.

August 12, 1988 – Dr. Jewell Ray Pruitt is named the first pastor at Immanuel Baptist Church.

August 14, 1988 – Parking regulations around the public square in Glasgow is still an issue for the Glasgow Common Council.

August 15, 1988 – World Checker Champion Don Lafferty and James Morrison play in a day long checker competition.

August 17, 1988 – Howard Keel is the principal at Metcalfe County High School.

August 18, 1988 – L Ray Green, President of Green Mechanical Const. Inc. announces that Gary Pierce has joined the company as Personnel Director/Business Manager.

New energy efficient lights will be installed before the Glasgow/Barren County football season opener Friday night. (Scotties won 28-3).

August 19, 1988 – Dr. James Heck is named to head Glasgow WKU Campus – Freddie Travis is named to WKU Regents Board.

August 21, 1988 – Push Out windows are now being used on Barren County School Buses.

August 23, 1988 – Mrs. Sudie Ann Oliver will celebrate her 90th birthday on August 28th.

August 24, 1988 – Bridge over Woods Store-Etoile Road, crossing Skaggs Creek, will open Monday.

August 25, 1988 – Ky. Pants plants may have new owners soon, making the restoration of about 1600 Washington Manufacturing Co. employees.

August 26, 1988 – Early Sunday business may be legal. A 187 year old law states shopping before noon is legal.

Wilderness Studio opens Saturday at College Street – Bill Wilkinson, owner and operator, Gayle Wilkinson, Manager.

August 28, 1988 – AD – IGA – Krispy Crackers 16 oz. 79 cents; Bananas 33 cents pound; Ground Beef, 99 cents pound, American Ace Coffee 16 oz. $1.99.

August 29, 1988 – T J Samson Snack Bar will donate all proceeds on August 31st to the Glasgow/Barren County School System to purchase school clothes for needy children. Manager is Ralph Polson.

August 30, 1988 – Two Cave City youngsters, James McClusky, 5 and his brother, William, 6, died from smoke inhalation in a mobile home fire Tuesday morning.

August 31, 1988 – Former Mt. Hermon resident, Lisa Strode Beaty, is among the hundreds of spectators hurt during a W. German Air Show Crash. Lisa’s husband, Kevin, is stationed with the US Army in West Germany.