ARCHIVES FOR AUGUST, 1998

John, Jane and Justin Mutter were hosts to the annual Coop Reunion July 4.

The Blackwood Bros. Quartet will be live in concert August 8 at Horse Cave Baptist Church.

August 7, 1998 – The first woman promoted to Captain in the Ky. State Police also will be the first to command a state police post – Linda Bewley Smith, Glasgow native, will take over the Bowling Green Post.

August 13, 1998 – Paul Bray joins Floral Design at 201 Happy Valley Road. Owners Vicky Foster and Needie Martin.

Bo Matthews is named principal at Hiseville Elementary School.

41 new Barren County School District new employees attended their orientation session this week.

Cave City Council determines “The Factory” is not in violation of any local law/ordinance. (A country music dance Hall). A local citizen has said the music was too loud.

Joe’s Diner in Cave City opened last Monday. It is “on the Internet Diner Registry, and located on Mammoth Cave Road, next to Jellystone Park.

Jennie Ward, former Glasgow resident, is named admissions counselor at Centre College.

August 16, 1998 – Bill Tinsley is retiring as Glasgow Daily Times Publisher.

August 17, 1998 – Casey Stephens is crowned Barren County Junior Miss. Marsha Bush is runner up.

August 20, 1998 – National Parks and Conservation Association has named Hiseville Elementary Mark for Parks event the National Winner of the 1998 Best School Event Award.

Daryl Wyatt is approved as General Manager of SCRTC by USDA’s Rural Utilities Service.

Ribbon Cutting is held for Smokin Steer Restaurant, located in the Family Budget inn (Holiday Inn). Susan Botts, Owner, comes to Glasgow from Kansas City.

Sandra Gardner, who is retiring after 28 years as a teacher, with Glasgow Schools, was honored by GEA during orientation breakfast for the new school year.

Work has begun on the $1.2 million project to widen N. Race Street in front of T J Samson.

August 25, 1998 – T J Samson offers Valet Parking for outpatients.

August 26, 1998 – Gov. Paul Patton delivers $1.5 million for improved health care, water services and safety for Hart County.

R R Donnelley announces Cecil “Hawk” Martin is retiring.

Brick work has begun on New Farmers National Bank’s Center at the corner of Liberty Street and West Main Street.

Pianists Nancy Parker, Dathan Chestnut, Angela Jenkins and Barrett Simpson presented a Bicentennial Concert at the Glasgow Musicale Meeting.

Hampton inn opens in Horse Caveat 750 Flint Ridge Road.

Franchino Mold opens its Glasgow Facility.

August 30, 1998 – GHS Scottie Band perform at Scottie Field before the Glasgow/ BC game. Barren won 23-22 in OT.