ARCHIVES FOR AUGUST 2007

on 09/21/2017 |

The Barren County Progress

August 2, 2007 – A group of more than 50 concerned citizens met Monday night to announce the circulation of a petition to allow the limited sale of alcohol in Glasgow. Jack Goodman and Bob Stone are co-Chairs of the committee.

Temple Hill/Eastern Trojans won 1st place in the Barren County Coach Pitch Tournament.

August 5, 2007 – Barren County Schools open August 10 with the newest school, Trojan Academy opening.

Little Miss and Mister Barren County Fair are Grace Priscilla Button and Tristan Milam.

Roger Troutman of Ohio was guest speaker of the Glasgow Garden Club. His topic was “Monarchs and Milkweed”.

August 9, 2007 – Two of Barren’s Most Wanted are caught within 24 hours of each other – Michael D Austin and Sawn T Stinson.

Jewell Colliver Memorial Agriculture Scholarship is awarded to Kyle Adams.

Merry Oaks News – by Edith Alexander – Jean Carbo attend church at Oak Forest on Sunday. She said Lemuel Bridges and his wife played the piano. Louise Hester attended the wedding of her granddaughter, Angie Skaggs in Brownsville July 7th.

Dwayne Rice, Lucas resident, has published his 2nd novel “Troika”, a teen horror/suspense novel.

Scott Gillon has been hired as Barren County’s new Baseball Coach.

August 12, 2007 – William Richard Garrison, a 1st grader is named “Honorary Sheriff’ for a day.

Glasgow Fire Department responded to a fire Tuesday, to Toby’s Steakhouse at 760 W. Cherry Street. (Now ElMatzalan)

Austin Tracy Elementary ThinkQuest team members were named the best in Kentucky in the annual ThinkQuest International Competition – Brittany Moore, Peyton Linder, Megan Garrison, Andrea Wallace, Katie Johnson and Mady Ryan.

August 16, 2007 – The US Bank at the corner of Happy Valley Road and Wall Street was robbed last Friday. The suspect remains at large.

August 19, 2007 – Alcohol Issue makes the ballot.

Jeff Sharp is named 2007 Outstanding County Attorney at the Kentucky Prosecutors Conference.

Caverna School Board buys house at 1008 N. Dixie Hwy. to use for Central Office.

Showing at the Marquee Cinema – The Invasions, The Last Legion, Rush Hour, The Bounce, Ultimatum, Underdog and the Simpsons Movie.

August 23, 2007 – Suspect arrested in the US Bank Robbery has been released- mistaken identity.

Trashmasters Classic at Barren River Lake is scheduled for September 15th.

The Etoile Homemakers met at the home of Jo Thornton. Rhonda Redford was elected the 2007-2008 president.

August 26, 2007 – Vicki Lawrence, star of “Mama’s Family” will appear at the Plaza November 30th.

Soccer players for GHS this season include Joel Padgett, Will Beard, and BCHS Soccer players include Jon Hammer and Spencer Williams.

August 30, 2007 – Glasgow/Barren County Tourist Commisson and the Cave City Chamber of Commerce teamed to promote Barren County at the State Fair and won the award for best booth.

Mrs. Lily Doris Davis celebrates her 85th birthday at Goodnight inn with all the retired teachers and secretaries at Caverna Elementary School.

Glasgow Scotties start football season with a 20-14 OT win over Allen Co/Scottsville. Metcalfe County won over Barren County 26-17 in the T J Samson Bowl.