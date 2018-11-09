ARCHIVES FOR AUGUST, 2008

on 09/11/2018 |

August 2008

Glasgow Daily Times

August 1, 2008 – Edmonson County Sheriff B J Honeycutt leaves his position on disability retirement.

August 3, 2008 – Family Reunions – Descendents of Sherod and Mollie Dicken, Glen and Susan Shaw, Britt-Wheeler Family, Descendents of Taylor Robert and Kate Dugard Groce. Also Whitlow, Staples and Starr Families.

August 4, 2008 – RYOT (Reaching Youth On Time) Rally draws a crowd in Glasgow.

August 7, 2008 – Kirk Biggerstaff is named new principal at Tompkinsville Elementary School.

August 10, 2008 – Wanda Sexton, Administrator of Glenview Health Care was voted by employees as Employee of the year.

August 12, 2008 – Mindy McCauley, Barren County Ext. Agent has taken a 6 month sabbatical from her job to rewrite curriculum for Wellness.

Whitney Wade is the leader at Ohio Women’s Open.

August 13, 2008 – Horse Cave will hire a grant writer full time. Position will pay $20,000 plus benefits.

August 14, 2008 – The Plaza presents Lorrie Morgan Friday, August 15.

August 15, 2008 – Barren County Circuit Judge Phil Patton is appointed as Vice Chief Regional Circuit Judge for the Green River Region.

August 17, 2008 – Plans for apartment building for the last remaining vacant building on Liberty Street campus moves forward.

August 18, 2008 – Fire completely destroys Windy hill Store building on Hwy. 68/80 East.

August 19, 2008 – Soccer News – Glasgow Lady Scotties slip by Monroe County 2-0. Barren County Boys win 9-0 over the Falcons.

August 21, 2008 – Etoile Fair has popular Frog Jumping Contest – Sammy Perkins is the contest officer.

August 22, 2008 – Park City’s Corner Café and Market, Inc. will close on Sunday.

August 24, 2008 – St. Helen’s Catholic Church Ice Cream Social is Saturday for the 43rd time.

August 25, 2008 – First Marching Band Contest of the season is at Caverna on September 6th.

August 26, 2008 – Glasgow Lady Scotties win 4th Region Golf Tournament. Monroe County Boys win as well.

August 28, 2008 – Barren County School Board okays bids for work at North Jackson Elementary School.

Grand Opening of Cast Iron Kettle Restaurant in Cave City will be Saturday at 822 Mammoth Cave Street, adjacent to Days Inn.

August 31, 2008 – Dawahares in Ford Center, has their last day of business this past Saturday.

82nd Home and Bluegrass Festival was held yesterday at Branstetter Park.