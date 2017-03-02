ARCHIVES FOR FEBRUARY 1917

02- 01 – REP

Ground was broke yesterday for a new store building on corner of Washington and Leslie streets. The Building will be brick, 30×50, with basement and will be a modern building. Hon. W. L. Porter is the owner and Mr. L. W. Jones the contractor. It is the talk that Mr. P. O. Brown, the hustling groceryman will occupy the building when it is completed.

02- 02 – GT

The sheriff of Monroe Co. crossed over the Tennessee line last week and by the aid of requisition papers, succeeded in bringing to justice Lus Harlan, an put him under bond of $700 to answer indictments of nuisance and the illegal sale of whiskey. Harlan is operating a still on the state line three miles southwest of Gamaliel and has kept himself on the Tenn. Side ever since the indictments were returned against him.

02- 03 – GT

While attempting to drive across the railroad tracks near the tobacco warehouse at Horse Cave last Tuesday, J. W. Pursley’s wagon was hit by a northbound passenger train and he was hurt so badly it is feared he cannot recover. ¶ The injured man was immediately rushed to his home on the W. H. Shipley farm near Glasgow Junction, and his present condition at present is no better.

02- 06 – GT

Threat of war with Germany has had an effect on the tobacco market. Four buyers have been taken off the Glasgow, breaks, and the same interest have taken their buyers off other markets. Dark lugs remain about the same price as before, but dark leaf is off from one to two dollars. Burley is off from two to three dollars.

02- 07 – REP

02- 08

Despite the gloomy outlook of yesterday morning there was a good crowd in town by noon. The weatherman seems to have it in for Barren on Third Mondays, as this makes three in succession that have been raw and Gusty. ¶ About 25 mules changed hands at from $250 to $2000. Outside of the taxpayers’ meeting at the courthouse there was nothing else doing.

02- 09 – GT

02- 10 – REP

Miss Virginia Taylor, the daughter of Mr. J. A. Taylor of Seymour was operated on for oppendicitis [sic] at Maplewood Infirmary last Thursday, and is recovering nicely. It was a desperate case. Miss Taylor was taken suddenly ill at 4 o’clock that morning and was hurried to the infirmary where she was operated on, when it was found that the appendix was ruptured, a few more hours and she would have been dead.

02- 13 – REP

Mr. John Faulkner has resigned as policeman and returned to his home at Liletown. He has been succeeded by Mr. Lee Seal who has much experience in that line of work. He is a native of East Tennessee, where he was deputy sheriff for a few years. He then joined the army and served in the Spanish-American war. He is in the prime of life and it is hoped he will make good in his new position.

02- 14 – REP

02- 15 – REP

In the Republican of Jan 18th the following appeared: “Mr. Jesse Sherfey has caught four large coons at intervals out of one den during the trapping season. Who can beat it?” ¶ The children of John T. Mansfield goes one better, they caught three foxes, two coons and one o’possum, in one den during the trapping season in the Boyd’s Creek neighborhood.

02- 16 – GT

Tompkinsville was visited by a destructive fire Friday night, and when the electric light and ice plant were completely destroyed, the flames were gotten under control. The fire started from an engine backfiring and igniting oil and gasoline. The electric light plant, ice factory, carding machine and grist mill were all in the same building. The plant had only $3500 in insurance. The loss is estimated at between $7,000 and $8,000.

02- 17

02- 20 – REP

Mr. Hezekiah Nuckols, a brother of the late Col. J. P. Nuckols of this place, died in Bowling Green Monday. He was a former Confederate Soldier and a brother-in-law of Mrs. Mary Murrell of this place. He is survived by his wife who Miss Delia Proctor, a sister of attorney B. F. Proctor of Bowling Green. Mrs. Murrell and daughter attended the burial at Bowling Green.

02- 21 – Rep

02- 22 – REP

02- 23 – REP

KENTUCKY GUARD DIES OF PNEUMONIA AT BORDER

El Paso, Tex, Feb 17 — George Hargrave, of Company G, First Ky. Infantry died this afternoon at the Base Hospital, of pneumonia. His home was at Mammoth Cave and his mother, Mrs. Dora Doyle, of that place has been notified. The body will be given military honors by his company. This is the first death in the regiment since its arrival at the Mexican border.

02- 24 – REP

The plant and factory of the Glasgow Flooring Company, located out beyond the depot has kept a great many people of the city and surrounding country from knowing the scope of its operation. ¶ The property is located just beyond the depot and covers about 5 acres of ground. The building and plant proper cover about 2 ½ acres and the yard covers about 2 ½ acres containing about one million feet of lumber valued at about #30,000.

02- 25

02- 27 – GT

Last Tuesday Mr. Mack Gardner left the meat smoking in the care of a little boy and went out on the farm to attend to other matters. A little later the smokehouse as in full blaze and the meat of seven hogs burned almost to a crisp. Fortunately the lard and sausage was not in the smokehouse and neither had Mr. Gardner killed all his hogs.

02- 28

Miss Cora Shader of Coral Hill and Mr. Tom Staples of near Glasgow surprised their many friends when they drove out to Lecta, Sunday and got married, Rev. Joe Dean officiating. The bride is the daughter of Mr. John Shader and is a highly respected young lady of 21 years, while the groom is the son of Mr. Pee Staples and is a nice young man, and is 25 years old. Both of the young people have a host of friend the wishes them a long and happy life.