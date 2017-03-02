ARCHIVES FOR FEBRUARY 1927

02 – 01 – GT

Irvin Richey in jail here on charge of operating a still and fined $500 and given jail sentence of six months has been granted parole by Circuit Judge Richardson. This action is result of affidavits of James Houchens and C. C. Howard setting forth fact the Richey was in serious physical condition. ¶ The parole is conditional. Richey has to violate no more liquor laws and to behave himself.

02 – 02 – REP

On Jan 28 the students of Temple Hill High school presented a farce “Adventures of Grandpa” at the School. ¶ Notwithstanding the muddy conditions of the roads and threatening weather a large sized audience greeted the players. Every seat was taken and “Standing Room Only” could be had before the play began. ¶ The play was well rendered and each role was intelligently interpreted by the player and they were loudly applauded.

02 – 03 – GT

Counsel for the Hiseville Graded School District has asked the Court of Appeals to set aside the verdict of Judge Mather, special judge in Barren Circuit court, in which Sam Steen, Dr. Depp and Dr. Palmore were directed to enforce their lien against Hiseville school building.

02 – 06 – GT

To-night will be “Big Night” at Hotel Liberty, for more than 150 businessmen of the city and county will be present at the joint banquet of the Chamber of Commerce, the American Legion and Post B, T.P.A. ¶ Out or town guests will include members of the State Highway Commission, Magistrates of the county and several visitors from nearby cities towns. ¶ Important announcement bearing upon Glasgow’s proposed $100,000 hospital will be made.

02 – 07 – GT

If you want tin work of any kind done, and at any time, call on Clem Depp, Glasgow. He carries full line of roofing, sheeting, guttering and building material. He is also prepared to do built-up roofing. ¶ Mr. Depp maintains a general contracting business, and will be glad to figure with you when you decide to build.

02 – 08 – GT

With the power of our conviction we believe that the new Fadas are the best radio dollar value you can buy today. ¶ All we ask is that you hear the new Harmonated Reception achieved only on Fada sets. ¶ Come in today. Just consider this ad a personal invitation to step into our store any time to listen to the really marvelous Fada radio. ¶ Whether you are purchasing now or not we want you to hear the Fadas. ¶ Come in today. Let your hearing be your guide! ¶ Fada Neutrodyne Receivers – Table and furniture models. $35, $85, $160 and $300.-LEECH & DAVIS, Glasgow, Ky.

02 – 09 – REP

It is understood that the Baptist Church has taken an option on the Lee Botts property on South Green Street for use as a parsonage, and final action in the matter was said to have been up to the members of the congregation last night, the action of which we were unable to obtain before going to press.

02 – 10 – REP

Crown Lodge, 39, Knights of Pythias, is hitting an enviable stride since the first of January – work greets its members every Tuesday night, and applications are pending that will insure a continuance of degree work for abut three months. Chancellor Commander Chas T Renfro has set his goal for a membership of 100 before the expiration of his term.

02 – 13 – REP

Barren County is not at all bad off – it may be in debt about one hundred thousand dollars according to S B Davis who conducted an investigation into the matter, in his report to the Fiscal Court last Friday morning but it I an honest debt, made by honest officials. ¶ $44.35 is all that it cost Barren County to find out what it owed. This went to Miss Mary Beals who so capably assisted Mr. Davis during his investigation. Miss Beals was employed for 11 days at $4 per day and the 35 cents went for stationary and supplies.

02 – 14 – REP

160 gallons of beer and a 30-gallon still was captured by Sheriff Mathews and a posse on a secluded part of the farm of Ebley Peden Tuesday night. The operator of the still made his escape but the officials are said to be on a pretty close trail of the “manufacturer.”

02 – 15 – GT

Rev. J. L. Piercy, Mrs. W. F. Richardson, Mr. G.T. Parrish and Prof. Palmore composed committee that sat with Judge White and sentenced a 13 year old boy to the State Reformatory, one day last week. The boy is the first of several who are headed in the Reformatory direction. A second boy was sentenced later. ¶ Petty thieving has grown so bad in Glasgow of late that it is necessary to make arrest and example of the boys arrested and sentenced. ¶ However it is expensive upon the county, as each boy committed will cost the county $100 per year and $50 additional expense getting them there.

02 – 16 – GT

Collector of Internal Revenue, Robert H. Lucas announces that a deputy from his office will be in Glasgow on Feb 25 and 26 for the purpose of assisting individual income taxpayers in preparing their returns. Mr. Lucas states that there have been numerous changes in the income tax laws which the general public may not understand and that the deputy is went here for the sole purpose of helping the taxpayers. The service is absolutely free; let this deputy help you.

02 – 17 – GT

Outside parties were in Glasgow last week interesting local capital in a hatchery for this city of 47,000 egg capacity. The plant would entail expenditure of about $10,000. ¶ It appears to us that a hatchery in Glasgow would make money. Splendid profits are realized from hatcheries in towns of less trading and business area than Glasgow.

02 – 20 – GT

Messrs. Ely and Woodson are making extensive improvements on their store room which houses “Ely Drugs”. The staircase will be mover from the center of the room to the side and the prescription room will be enlarged and better equipped, so that Ely’s Drugs will not only be good drugs but better drugs.

02 – 21 – GT

Identity of the party who ambushed and shot “Buster” Jones, of the Red Cross section, a few weeks ago has not yet been established. The young fellow, age 18, was riddled by shotgun fire as he passed along the road near his home at nightfall. He was not dangerously injured, however, and has about recovered.

02 – 22 – REP

H J Southmayd, director of rural hospitals for the Commonwealth Fund of New York and an architect employed by the fund will visit Glasgow today and inspect the several sites which have been recommended by the Hospital Committee. ¶ The architect will give all sites careful consideration and is expected to make recommendation upon the sites considered most suitable.

02 – 23 – GT

Citizens of Hart and neighboring counties met at Canmer, Hart County Friday, and after criticism had been made of lack of action by the State Highway Commission, plans were laid to urge construction of the fifteen-mile stretch of the Jacksonway in Hart County. ¶ It was pointed out that Hart County as proof of its desire for the building of the link in question has put up $20,000.

02 – 24

WEED DELIVERY HEAVY; PRICES HOLDING ON

Tobacco sales continue at the capacity of the houses but we are informed prices on both dark and burley are more draggy than at last report. This however may be on account of the high condition of the weed, caused by the continued rains. Wagons loaded with the weed are rolling in, almost in streams.

02 – 25 – GT

$58,000 of local fund of $65,00 Raised at meeting On Tuesday Night; $135,000 More to be Added By New York Foundation. Mr. Sampson was the hero of the hour. And proper too, for it was Mr. Samson’s subscription that made the hospital possible. Mr. Samson, without speech or show, gave $25,000.

02 – 27 – REP

Well it looks like our old friend George Smoot will have to get in close communion with the old red clay this summer. Yep, Mrs. Smoot has been named as road overseer on what is known as Red Lane, that strip of road connecting the Bowling Green Road and the Jackson Highway and believe us we don’t believe she will shirk her duty and let little Georgie loaf on the job. Judge white has appointed a whole raft of free-labor overseers since last week.

02 – 28 – REP

The marriage of Mr. Kyle J. Taylor and Miss Belle Turner was solemnized at the home of the groom’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Travis Taylor on West Cherry Street Sunday evening by Rev J A Easley, only members of the immediate families being present. ¶ Miss Turner is a niece of Dr. C C Turner, has made her home with Mr. and Mrs. Joe Harlin for several years and is one of Glasgow’s finest young ladies. Mr. Taylor is at present assistant pharmacist at the Corner Drug Store – and as Geo J Ellis’s assistant is recognized as one of Glasgow’s most promising young businessmen.