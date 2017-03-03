ARCHIVES FOR FEBRUARY, 1957

02-01

The Austin-Tracy school building was dedicated last week after 11 rooms were added to the plant facilities. Approximately 75 invited guests attended. ¶ Guest speaker Dr. Robert R Martin was introduced by Leonard W Preston. Dr. Martin made the dedicatory address in place of Lt. Gov. Harry Lee Waterfield who was unable to attend because of the flood emergency in Eastern Kentucky. ¶ Presiding over the program was Austin-Tracy school principal Kenneth Sidwell. Others who made short addresses were Western Kentucky State College president Kelly Thompson and Ben Bales of the state Department of Education. Also present were County School Superintendent Mitchell Davis and members of the Board of Education.

02-02

The Glasgow Rotary club today at noon heard Terry Hatchett, Glasgow attorney, as guest speaker. W E Cook was the program chairman at the meeting at the Country Club. ¶ The Rotary club will elect officers on February 21 so that the new officers can go to the District Conference at Kentucky Dam Village on March 3 –5.

02-03

An audience estimated at 275 persons attended the Barren County 4-H talent contest at the REA building in Glasgow Monday. ¶ Winner in the group act was the Temple Hill 4-H club. The club won with the act “What a Schoolroom” with a cast composed of: Linda Gail Moore, Floyd Ray Jones Beth Nuckols, Roger Carol Walden, J H Nuckols, Charlene Harlow and Della René Coe. ¶ Winners in the individual talent was Carol Faye Barlow of the Jefferson 4-H club who presented a piano solo. Taking second place was Frank Newberry Jr of the Jefferson 4-H club with a vocal solo. Third in the individual talent was Bobby Carol Shipley who presented a humorous monologue.

02-06

The Kentucky Junior Chamber of Commerce honored three outstanding young men 1956 Saturday night with engraved plaques and commissions as Kentucky Colonels. ¶ The outstanding young man awards went to Evan C Henson Dir. of Pioneer Playhouse, Roger P Madison Jaycees president and Barren County Judge Louie B Nunn,

02-07 Glasgow Lions Club members last night feted their wives at the traditional ladies night program at the Country Club. ¶ Entertainment was provided under the direction of Wayne McKibben of Temple Hill. Four Temple Hill girls sang popular songs with a remarkable air of Professionalism. ¶ Guitar playing Curtis Wilson, popular singer and musician, sang currently popular songs and introduced one of his own arrangements to the enthusiastic crowd. ¶ Door prizes were provided by the club.

02-08 eight persons attended a special presentation dinner last night at the Sampson Community Hospital where 150 Bibles were donated by members of the Glasgow Ministerial Association. ¶ Making brief acceptance talks for the Community Hospital and the Howard Clinic were William Wyckoff and Dr. C C Howard. The Rev. G N Curtis made the presentation. ¶ The Bibles are the King James version published by the American Bible Society. Funds for their purchase were raised in a special offering at the Glasgow Union Services held last Thanksgiving. ¶ Others present were the Rev. Roscoe Plowman, pastor of the United Brethren Evangelical church, the Rev. Marvin L Whitmer, pastor of the First Methodist Church, the Rev. J L Piercy Assistant pastor of the first Methodist Church, the Rev. T F Reavis and the Rev. G G Lyle

02-09

The opening Tuesday sale of Hutcherson Livestock Market on the Bowling Green Road today pulled hundreds from throughout this area to register for prizes and attend the sale. ¶ Traffic around the market entrance was congested as everyone jockeyed for position. It was the biggest crowd for a sale here in some time.

02-10

A group of state doctors will meet tomorrow to plan a program promoting greater use of the Salk polio vaccine. ¶ Dr. C C Howard, Glasgow, said he hoped that everyone under 40 will get at least two shots before polio season starts in late spring. ¶ Dr. Howard, chairman of the Kentucky State Medical Association Advisory Committee on Public Health, said its six members will meet with officers of the state medical Association and Dr. Russell Teague, State Health Commissioner.

02-13

In the report of the local Grand Jury submitted recently to Circuit Judge Frank Jones, foreman Henry J. Goff stated that the group found the County Farm in excellent condition and clean. They also found the County Barn in good shape and the City Jail ins fair condition. ¶ The Grand Jury recommended however, that the “Outdated” County Jail be sold or moved into the County Barn which is adjacent to the property.

02-14

Refreshment and prizes are in store for “all farmers and friends” attending the open house at the Evans Supply Company Saturday. ¶ The company, located at Broadway and College is joining the Ford Tractor Companies throughout the nation in a “Saturday get-together” event. ¶ The senior partner of the firm, George Evans is a veteran of 30 year experience in Glasgow business circles. He and son, Billy George, who became a partner in 1956m invite all persons interested in tractors, tire or appliances to attend.

02-15

The National Brush Company yesterday purchased a site of about 6½ acres from the Glasgow Development Corporation at the industrial site were a Brush Making Factory will be located. ¶ The check was presented to Gene Abel, president of the Corporation owning the site by John Plain, president of the Illinois company. Mr. Plain indicated that his firm would like to have part of this plant in operation by the middle of summer and that the remaining portion of the plant would be finished early next year. Mr. Parr the company’s vice president indicated previously that this branch operation would spend about $750,000 yearly in the Glasgow area. Some 60 sawmill operators have been contacted by the National Brush Company directly so that the company can begin making arrangements to secure the needed beech timber for its operation.

02-16

Dr & Mrs. Paul S. York, Glasgow, announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Martha Caroline York to Mr. James Buist Richarson III. Miss York graduated Vanderbilt Univ. where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta.

02-17

More than 550 persons attended the grand opening of the Southern States Glasgow Cooperative on West Front St., Saturday, said manager Eugene Baker. ¶ Highlights of the program included the drawing of prizes every 30 minutes. The grand prize a registered jersey heifer from the A J Barlow herd was won by Noah Houchens. ¶ Southern States District Manager Calfee G Colson, members of the Board of Directors, and FHA Commissioner, assisted in the program.

02-20

A Glasgow High Teacher for the past 30 years was chosen as “Teacher of the Year” by members of the PTA yesterday. Miss Lee Smith, who has been active in religious, civic, and educational circles was so honored. Miss Smith attended Georgetown College and graduated from Western State Teachers College. She received here Master’s from Indiana University and di graduate work at Duke and the Univ. of North Carolina.

02-21

Funeral services will be held tomorrow for Albert E. Ely, prominent businessman and army officer. He served in World Wars I & II. He was a graduate of Centre College in 1916 and Louisville School of Pharmacy in 1919.

02-22

H. Tulloh, manager of the J. J. Newberry Co. store in Glasgow announced today that a new furniture, rug and bedding dept. will be opened Thursday. This latest expansion opens a new 18×42 foot sales and display area on the basement floor. ¶ Mr. Tulloh completes a quarter of a century as manager of the store, starting in 1932. ¶ The new expansion brings to a total of 12, 956 feet, more than 3 times that when the store opened in 1930.

02-23

Dr. Lyle Snavely was elected president of the Glasgow Rotary Club today at their noon meeting at the Country Club. He will take office July 1.

02-24

One Service Station operator in Glasgow today described a situation where many customers drive to the pumps, see the price of 33.9 cents a gallon and drive away. ¶ He said the same brand sold in Park City for 3 cents a gallon less and in Scottsville and Bowling Green 6 cents less than Glasgow. ¶ He described the situation, stations in other places buy the gasoline and take a loss with the distributor making up some of the difference. ¶ He said he was led to believe that any stations in Glasgow would “strike” today for lower prices to compete with outlying stations,

02-25

Mrs. Fred Marshall, Jr. is a fourth grade teacher in Glasgow Elementary Schools and has been for five years. She is a native of Butler County and graduate of Western Kentucky State. Major subjects taken were elementary education history and art. Mrs. Marshall has taught the 1st to 7th grades in Butler County and high school in Bowling Green in her career.

02-27

Twenty carloads of pipe for the Texas Eastern Transmission Corp. arrived a the L&N depot over the weekend. It is expected the about 200 carloads in all will be shipped here.

Muddy streets in Glasgow were called to the attention of the City Council last night by a group of about 25 from the Cleveland Ave. area. ¶ The foreman of the trucking company hauling the gas pipe from the lot rented, was present to explain that the company would pay for cleaning the streets and sidewalk in the area.

02-28

Russell Lee Travis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe L Travis, St. Mary’s court, was elected president of Phi Delta Theta fraternity for the second semester. Russell had been serving as chaplain for the fraternity prior to his new office. He will graduate from Centre in June and then plans to attend summer school at Western or he will work on his premed school credits.