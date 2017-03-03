ARCHIVES FOR FEBRUARY, 1967

February 1967

Glasgow Republican

February 2, 1967 – Graduation is set for the 14th class of Practical Nurses – 27 students will graduate including locals, Miss Jane Poe, Miss Ruth Shelton, Miss Betty Brown, Mrs. Patricia Chenoweth, Miss Connie Hensley, Mrs. Clorine Lawson and Miss Glenda Pierce.

AD – York Food Center, 100 Columbia Ave at Front Street. Convenient Store, open til 10 p.m. 7 days a week.

AD – S & H Green Stamp Representative will be at Houchens Market to redeem your filled books of Green Stamps, The South Green location on Thursday and Happy Valley on Friday. (Before the S & H Redemption Store on Park Ave.)

Newsletters in the Republican included Pondsville, Park City, Trace Creek, Cave City, White Oak Ridge, Meador, Capitol Hill, Slick Rock, Three Forks, Arnett Grove, Indianapolis, Hiseville, Lecta-Coral Hill, Edmonton, Ft. Run, Green Valley and Smiths Grove.

February 9, 1967 – Leslie Leach resigns as Barren County School Superintendent following his rejection of a one year contract. Walton Luttrell will be the interim supt.

Sandra Dotson was the winner of the Glasgow EPB Essay Contest “Tomorrow’s Electrical World”. (Dr. Sandra Moss)

“Bosses Night’ is held by Glasgow B & PW Club. Dr. C C Howard was the oldest boss with his employee Mrs. Sam Miller. Youngest boss was Jerry Odum with his employee and wife, Mrs. Betty Odum.

AD – At Auction – 36 poplar benches about 100 years old 1 ½ “ thick, 16” wide, and 7, 8, and 9 feet long. Dry Fork Church of Christ, Etoile Kentucky.

Coffey’s Grocery, on Hwy. 68&80 east, owned by Mr. and Mrs. Lilburn Coffey and Mr. and Mrs. Larry Coffey has been sold to Mr. and Mrs. William A. Cox.

February 16, 1967 – Three are honored as “Cal Rogers Award” winners by Boy Scouts – Joseph William Aspley, William Ely and Walter D Aspley.

Golden Anniversaries are being celebrated by Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Witt of Fountain Run, and Mr. and Mrs. Tom Staples of Rt. 7, Glasgow.

GHS Class of 1917 holds reunion at Mammoth Cave Hotel. Five of 7 members were present – Lucy Franklin Pedigo, Alice Curd McQuown, Bell Jones Poteet, Richard A Garnett and Mary Page McComas.

Tompkinsville High School Freshman Class officers are Paul Bushong, President, Charles Landrum, VP, Rachel Smith, Secretary, Jerry Gee, Treasurer, and Joe Terry Davis, Reporter.

Trace Creek News – Mr. and Mrs. Roy Eaton, Mrs. Kate Harwood were shopping in Scottsville. Mr. and Mrs. Foster Doolin and family visited Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Cherry and Roger Sunday. (Sounds like Allen County, not sure)

AD – Lermans Bros. Meet our Manager Sale – Stephen Jones – Women’s Smart Penney Loafers $3.66 and Cape Cod Curtains $1.77, $2.47 and $2.77. are just a couple of great buys.

February 23, 1967 – Tony Fontaine will appear in Glasgow February 28th at Liberty Street School Auditorium.

Recent Births – Maria Beth Bailey, William Glenn Pritchard, Gala Jane Bunch, Marla Jane Bradshaw, Johnathan Wayne Garrett and Stevie Joe Warf.

AD – For faster selling results, use the Jones Livestock Market, 3 ½ miles west of Glasgow on the Bowling Green Road. 710 head of stock were sold last Tuesday.

Austin Tracy FHA news – VP Carolyn McIntrye presided in the absence of President Martha Hurt. Ann Wheeler and Judy Williams gave the Secretary and treasurer report. Linda Childress showed a film on uses of good parliamentary procedure.

Slick Rock News – Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Billingsley spent awhile last Wednesday night with Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Perkins. Mrs. Helen Nichols and Mrs. Mary Smith visited Mr. and Mrs. Harry Pickett last Sunday evening.