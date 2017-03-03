ARCHIVES FOR FEBRUARY 1977

February 1977

Glasgow Daily Times

February 1, 1977 – AD – Due to the bad weather last month, we’re extending our Clearance Sale at F. P. Williams Co. on the E. Public Sq.

February 2, 1977 – Barren County School Board approved advertisement of bids for construction of the Grand Mall addition in the new Barren County Gymnasium.

February 3, 1977 – Micro Wave Oven School is planned at Glasgow EPB. Men as well as women are invited to attend.

February 4, 1977 – Gov. Julian Carroll says he will study the possibility of a permanent 4-day work week for state employees. (Due to gas Shortage).

February 5, 1977 – Gas Crisis brings short store hours in Glasgow. Downtown Merchants will open at 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Monday thru Saturday. Central Center will open at 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

February 7, 1977 – Barren County High School will have homecoming Thursday, February 19th at Park City Gym. Candidates for Queen are Lynn Stewart, Cheryl Compton, Denise Williams, Kim Jones, Cindy Toms, Kim Arterburn, Kim Medford, Marcia Miller and Linda Dean. (Marcia Miller was Queen).

Scottie Scoop was written by Leslie Garmon

Opening Soon – Glasgow’s newest ladies shop – Betsy Anne Fashions, 701 E. Main Street, located in the Ice Plant Building.

February 8, 1977 – Reeses’ Bros. Mule Auction will be held for the 2nd time in Glasgow. More than 1100 mules were sold during 23 hours of sales last time.

February 9, 1977 – Farmer must document this winter’s losses if they hope to receive federal help. The hardest winter in decades has cost farmers more than $107.5 million since Christmas.

February 10, 1977 – There will be a Rockathon for the Heart Fund Campaign at the Glasgow Rest Home Friday. Businesses participating include Bowman’s TV, McDonalds, Jerry’s Restaurant, Glasgow Prescription, and Dr. Stan Hodges, Optometrist.

February 11, 1977 – George Spence is the new manager of Ky. Pants Company, Inc. Plant #2.

February 13, 1977 – The Glasgow Scottie Girls won the match up of the undefeated Saturday night in Scottsville, when they edged the Patriot girls 37-36. The loss was not only the Patriot’s first loss for the season but the first loss at their own home court during regular season ever in the history of girl’s basketball at the school.

February 15, 1977 – Barren Fiscal Court awarded the bid on school bonds for BCHS and voted to resume regular business hours at the Barren County Courthouse.

Glasgow Little League All Star Basketball players are Tim Hayes, Darnell Hayes, Nils Kjelsen, Eric Childress, Rondal Whitlow, Johnny Bell, Spencer Benedict, Win Simmons, Brian Laferty, Mike Elmore with Coaches Jerry Botts and Charles Elmore.

February 16, 1977 – Sports News – Hart Girls tip Caverna 45-36. Tompkinsville girls surprise Trojanettes 56-45.

February 17, 1977 – University of Kentucky signs Glasgow’s defensive Back Greg Motley to a football grant.

Miss Lisa Downing is crowned Gamaliel’s Basketball Homecoming Queen.

February 18, 1977 – Park City Sportsman Club officers are Edward Rigdon, President, Richard Kinslow, VP and Tom Whitting, Sec-Treas.

February 20, 1977 – Mammoth Cave Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Singers will present their annual show at the Happy Valley School on Sunday.

February 22, 1977 – Barren County Road employees have bulldozed trees at a Black Bird Roost for two days to rid the pesky birds from the area of 31 E By Pass and S. Green Street.

Park City 8th Grade Boys are the Barren County Basketball Champions – Johnny Jones, Richard Read, Brad Bailey, Kevin Hayden, Danny Morrison, Mark Bellamy, Danny Norris, Paul Lewis, Benny Wilson, Rusty Salley and Coach Larry Basham.

February 24, 1977 – Charles T Renfro has joined the staff of Lessenberry Building Centre.

February 25, 1977 – FFA Parent Night is held at BCHS. Officers are David Strode, president, Kenneth Hawkins, VP, Steve Smith, Secretary, Charles Borders, Treasurer and Mark Powell, Reporter.

February 27, 1977 – Pizza Hut hosts a Pizza Bust to determine whether Barren County or Glasgow was the local pizza eating Champs. GHS won by 7 ½ pieces.

February 28, 1977 – Sam Small has been named Glasgow area Chairman of the Breath of Spring Bike A Thon to fight lung damaging diseases.