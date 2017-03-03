ARCHIVES FOR FEBRUARY 1987

February 1987

Glasgow Daily Times

February 2, 1987 – AD – Final Clearance at Lermans – Cash Only – 50% off retail prices – Flannel Shirts, Velour Robes, “Shirt Tail” night shirts and men’s Corduroy pants.

February 3, 1987 – M W “Pat” Patterson is named Edmonton’s Interim Mayor, filling the vacancy left by the death of Mayor Leon Hamilton.

February 4, 1987 – Lewis Bauer is named Member of the Year by the Barren County FFA Alumni Chapter.

February 5, 1987 – AD – Collier’s IGA – Field Sliced Bologna 99 cents lb, T bone steak $2.99 pound, Chiquita Bananas 39 cents a pound, Double Q Pink Salmon $1.89 for an 15 ½ oz. can and two liter bottle Coca Cola 99 cents.

February 6, 1987 – A new system is implemented in the County Attorney’s office for the collection of bad checks. Over 24,000 has been collected for Barren County since the beginning of the system last October, according to Danny Basil, Barren County Attorney.

February 8, 1987 – Marjorie Shelley is honored for 30 years of service with Ky. Pants Company.

February 9, 1987 – Local businesses in the News – Wilson’s Shell, Green leaf Nursery, Yates Decorating, Sewing Machine Center, Witty’s, Gene’s Ladies Apparel, Park Ave. Furniture, Mom’s Place Bakery, Brown’s Entertainment, Jeff’s Country Florist, Freedom Lanes, Parts Center, Central Center Gulf, Community Drugs and Ely Drugs.

February 10, 1987 – Plans for Barren County High School Band trip to Mardi Gras will be discussed at the band booster meeting tonight.

February 11, 1987 – Dr. K. R Crabtree announces the association of Dr. T D Hume for the practice of family medicine.

February 12, 1987 – AD- “Mr. Gorilla” will be delivering Heart Shaped Balloons on Friday, the 13th and Saturday the 14th from Balloons Unlimited.

February 13, 1987 – John Ed Pearce, well known Louisville newspaper columnist was the guest speaker Thursday night for the annual Glasgow Rotary Club Ladies night.

February 15, 1987 – April Dawn Hood was crowned Monroe County High School Basketball Homecoming Queen Friday night.

February 16, 1987 – Rain combined with freezing temperatures, covered Kentucky highways with treacherous ice today. Closes schools and causes accidents, one with a fatality.

February 17, 1987 – FFA Week is observed – Barren County High School Chapter Sweetheart is Amanda Gillon. Greg Lane is the Club’s president.

February 18, 1987 – Heck’s will close their store in Glasgow as of March 8, according to Mark Henderson, local manager.

February 19, 1987 – AD – Taylor’s Prescription Service, S. Green Street, has bonus buys – Crest Toothpaste $1.99 8.2 oz tube, Contac, Box of 10 $2.25, Sinarest 20 tabs. $1.67, Orajel $2.03 and Grecian Formula 16 oz. $3.27.

Hill’s Pet Food Plant opens in Bowling Green.

February 20, 1987 – Allen County Quick Recall team won first and GHS won second. AC team members included DeWayne Lonas, Brian Carpenter, Sandy Reece and Nicole Harrison. GHS members were Lee Branstetter, Mike Maggard, John Alexander and Brian Siebold.

February 22, 1987 – “WeCare” Service is now available in Glasgow. 24 hour help line will be manned by trained counselors.

February 23, 1987 – GHS Students Tammy Hoover and Leslie Lane were chosen to sing in the 1987 All State Chorus at the KMEA Convention.

February 25, 1987 – AD – Grand Opening – MG’s Designer Discount Clothing for Women and Children – 122 Milton Ave., formerly VJ’s.

February 26, 1987 – Tompkinsville is one of three Kentucky pumping stations of the Texas Eastern Transmission Company to have a PCP Pit. The company insists the pits pose no danger.

Three Neil Simon one act plays are presented by Far Off Broadway players March 6,7, and 8 at Barren River State Park.

February 27, 1987 – Business After Hours is held at New Farmers Bank Main Office.

1957 Regional Champs Squad returns for Monroe County’s Homecoming.