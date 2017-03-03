ARCHIVES FOR FEBRUARY 1997

February 1997

Glasgow Daily Times

February 2, 1997 – John Scalise was named “Employee of the Year” at South Central Bank. James Howard is T J Samson’s “employee of the Year”.

February 3, 1997 – Grand opening is held at the new Army Recruiting Office on W. Main Street.

February 4, 1997 – The American Red Cross opened a Service Center Tuesday in the lower level of Glasgow City Hall to assist victims of the recent tornado in Barren County.

February 5, 1997 – Robert Neil Pendygraft is appointed Farmers RECC Director to fill the vacancy resulting from the untimely death of David B Smith, Jr.

February 6, 1997 – Kentucky Education Commissioner Bill Cody says state is close to taking over Metcalfe County Schools after a recent audit was conducted.

February 7, 1997 – A new 14 passenger bus will be put to use in Glasgow. 90% of the cost was provided by a grant and the city will pay the remainder.

February 9, 1997 – Barren County FHA observes FHA Week – Advisors are Marilyn Bailey, Martina Whitehead, Frances Steenbergen and Micah Taylor is President of the club.

February 10, 1997 – The 1997 Community Noon Lenten Services will begin this Wednesday from 12:05 – 12;30 p.m. and continue each Wednesday until Good Friday, March 28 at different churches each week.

February 11, 1997 – Glasgow/Barren County Chamber of Commerce winners include Citizen of the Year – Charlie Honeycutt; Athena Award – Jeanne Scalise; Volunteer of the Year – Vonda Pace, and Farmer of the Year – Tim Shipley III.

February 12, 1997 – Glasgow City Council approves bond ordinances for AMAK expansion which will create over 200 new jobs.

February 13, 1997 – Gary Richardson, Metcalfe County Principal, was named acting superintendent of Metcalfe County Schools.

February 14, 1997 – Open House is held at Ky. National Guard Armory to demonstrate some of the Army’s newest technology in computers, equipment and vehicles.

February 15, 1997 – Dan Utley and Leticia Stockton are named Glasgow High School Basketball Homecoming King and Queen.

February 15, 1997 – Former Metcalfe County Judge Gilbert Wallace dies at age 92. His grandfather was the first County Judge of Metcalfe County.

February 17, 1997 – Ideal Hardware will close after 56 years, according to owners, Freddie and Bobby Travis.

February 19, 1997 – Barren County FFA Chapter celebrates FFA Week. Advisors are Chris Schalk, James W Bailey and Frank Rowland. Matthew London is President.

February 20, 1997 – Kentucky Dept. of Education requires that all fifth grade students entering 6th grade have a second MMR Vaccination.

February 21, 1997 – Grant Sturgeon, Senior at BCHS, has been named 1996 KGA-PGA Junior Player of the Year.

February 22, 1997 – Glasgow City government will soon advance to a higher plane in the field of technology with a new computer system that will link all city offices together.

February 23, 1997 –Anniverseries celebrated include Mr. and Mrs. Wendell McGuire, 61st; Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Martin, Dr. and Mrs. H. Curtis Erwin, 50th; Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Pardue, 35th and Mr. and Mrs. Byron Landrum 60th.

Mark Coates, manager of Glasgow’s Long John Silvers has been named the Chain’s Manager of the year.

February 24, 1997 – AD – Jo Jo the Clown of Hardyville, wants to do your birthdays, “Over the Hill” Parties, Business Promotions, Balloon sculptures and other special events. She has received her diploma for clowning.

February 25, 1997 – Former Editor and Company Publisher of the Glasgow Republican, William Beatty Jones, dies in Lexington. He was also a US Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky.

February 26, 1997 – Gov. Paul Patton announces that Hart County Historical Society will receive a $415,000 grant for historic preservation of the Battle of Munfordville site at Woodsonville.

February 27, 1997 – Glasgow Health Care Facility Royalty includes Queens Margaret Smith, Gladys Elmore and Jewell England and Kings Clyde Kettles, Donald Joseph and Roger Atwood.

February 28, 1997 – Cannaanland Quartet, Just Cause and Melody Echoes will sing at Barren County Gospel Singing Association, Saturday, March 1 at Lera B Mitchell Clubhouse.

Barren County wins back to back District Championship defeating Glasgow 58-41.