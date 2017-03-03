ARCHIVES FOR FEBRUARY 2007

February 2007

Glasgow Daily Times

February 1, 2007 – Progressive Farmer Magazine names Barren County as Best Place to live in Rural America.

February 2, 2007 – Ann Phelps is sworn in as Barren County Sheriff Department’s first female detective.

February 4, 2007 – Anniversaries celebrated include Ron and Carol Ramsey, 50th, Ferrell and Martha Devasher, 50th, Aubrey and Jean Harmon,62nd and Cletas and Clara Geralds, 47th.

February 5, 2007 – Colts win Super Bowl over Bears 29-17.

February 6, 2007 – Alma Glover is the winner of the Glasgow/Barren County Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Citizen Award.

February 7, 2007 – T J Samson will ban smoking on Hospital grounds after May 21.

February 8, 2007 – The National Lumber and Kiln Facility on Industrial Drive will soon be closing. It was originally National Wood Products.

February 11, 2007 – The November 7 Tompkinsville Mayoral election will be a do over according to Judge Ron Johnson.

Quiznos opens in Glasgow. Owners Emmitt Ballard. Located at 2387 Happy Valley Road in Walmart Shopping Center.

February 12, 2007 – Lindsey Elmore and Alberto Padella are crowned GHS Homecoming King and Queen.

February 13, 2007 – Glasgow School Board moved ahead to develop and implement a drug testing program in the school system and also to share costs with the Glasgow Police Department for a full time police office at GHS and GMS.

February 14, 2007 – NBC Show “Today” visits Barren County and Glasgow after the county was voted #1 place to live in Rural America.

February 15, 2007 – Barnlot Theatre in Edmonton announces student workshop for students 1st grade-high school on Saturdays beginning in March.

February 16, 2007 – Highland Ridge promotes their facility with a calendar featuring their residents.

February 18, 2007 – South Barren Volunteer Fire Department announces their annual chili supper will be February 24 at the fire house on Steam Mill Road.

February 20, 2007 – Glasgow’s Dana’s Commercial Vehicles System facility will cease its brake manufacturing operation by late 2007. 175 jobs may be impacted.

February 21, 2007 – The former NFNB Building on Columbia Ave is suggesting as a site for the local library.

February 22, 2007 – Temple Hill Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 25 years at their annual meeting.

February 23, 2007 – Bobby McCown joins the Barren County Sheriff’s Department.

February 25, 2007 – Second Hand Consignment holds ribbon cutting in Edmonton located just off the square.

February 26, 2007 – Penguin Plunge raises $7,654 for Barren County’s Junior Achievement.

February 27, 2007 – Basketball News – Lady Scotties edge Lady Falcons 36-31. Barren County wins 40-37 in overtime against Allen County/Scottsville.

February 28, 2007 – EPB dedicates the secure technology building to former employee, Jama M Peden Young.