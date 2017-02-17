ARCHIVES FOR JANUARY, 1917

01-02 – REP

A great work is going on in the Flippin Graded School, several are taking the second year High School work. Prof. JE Huffman and wife and Mrs. James Creek are our efficient teachers., They are to be congratulated by every patron of the district. Several last year from their school made first-class certificates and quite a number made common school diplomas. Mrs. Creek will enter the Bowling Green Normal at the close of the session.

Messrs. Alanson Trigg, James Matthews and Curd Elliott, left here last week for a bear hunt in Louisiana, a deer hunt in Mississippi and a wolf hunt in Texas. The first two mentioned are on the imitation Mr. Paul Rainey, the famous big-game hunter and the Texas hunt on invitation of the proprietor of the Karen Ranch measures Karen being having been measured Gertrude Raubold formally of this place. They took with them several dozen dogs and they looked forward to a big lot of sport.

The H. Y. Davis National Bank of Cave City, in the State of Kentucky, is closing upit’s affairs. All note holders and other creditors of said association, are hereby notified to present the notes and other claims for payment. This Jan 2nd, 1917. – E. H. Davis, cashier.

The H. Y. Davis National Bank was converted into the H. Y. Davis State Bank, the former being placed in voluntary liquidation. There is no change in the personal of Shareholders, Directors and Officers. The H. Y. Davis Bank has taken over the assets and assumed the liabilities of the H. H. Davis National Bank.

Mrs. Jennie P. Barlow sold a fine home of 21 acres on North Race Street – The Old Richardson place – to Mr. E. O. Thomas for $7,000. Considering the location and amount of land, this is one of the most desirable homes in town. Mrs. Barlow will not leave town, but will hunt for a smaller home.

The Glasgow Flooring Co., will resume operation next Monday, after being closed down for the last several months. They already have about one and one half million feet of lumber that will be made into flooring, which will take four months. In the meantime, they want to buy all the oak logs and lumber they can get. They will employ about forty men.

GOOD BREAD

We handle the famous “Butter Krust” bread made in Nashville – cream, salt rise and Graham. 5 and 10 cent loaves. “Butter Krust” loaf cake 10cents. Dougherty-Foster Co., Inc.

Hon. And Mrs. W. L. Porter, Mrs. N. D. Terry, Mrs. Rose Huggins and little Miss Rose Terry expect to leave here Tuesday, for some point in Florida, to spend the rest of the winter. Mr. Porter will visit several points south and return in a few weeks, leaving the ladies to enjoy themselves for a few weeks longer.

The body of young Mr. Joe Hamilton, who died in Jefferson Barricks, Wednesday, was brought here Monday and taken to Summer Shade for burial. He was the son of Esq. J. H. Hamilton, who lives between Summer Shade and Sulphur Lick. Young Hamilton, only 20 years old left for Monticello, Ill last September. On Jan 6 he joined the U. S. Army and was sent to Jefferson Barricks nearby. On the 10th he died of pneumonia.

FLY SCREENS

Have your house screened before fly time. We make screens to your order. Have you porch screened.

THE OLD PLAINING MILL CO. Inc.

The Folks of the South KNOW good tobacco. SOVEREIGN – the best – is none to good a name. It means a whole heap when I say I am guaranteed by THE AMERICAN TOBACCO CO. If you don’t like me, return me to your dealer and get your money back. A Southern Gentlemen is known the world over for keeping his word, and I have given you mine.

Mt. Sterling Sentinel-Democrat

Mrs. Thomas J. Thomas, of this city, recently received from a friend at Glasgow, KY, the old home town, the Lawless family bible which had been found with some discarded books and papers. ¶ It is remarkable the fact that the family births are recorded therein from 1752 to 1854, the last one being Mrs. Thomas herself. ¶ The Bible is wonderfully preserved, we doubt there is another as a Bible in the State.

Flippin, KY

The greatest snow of this season is now with us. The roads are impassible and all business is at a standstill. Will every Barren Countian now count this great mud tax we are now paying and have been paying all these many years. Let us Fiscal Court get busy and build a gravel road to every home and bridge every stream in Barren County.

Chester Claypool was summoned before the grand jury this morning and he refused to testify. Commonwealth’s Atty., J. H. Gilliam was called into the grand jury room and as he entered the door Claypool dashed for his liberty down Second St, toward the public spring. He made a clean get-a-way. His automobile was left at the Hobdy and Read Garage and was immediately attached. Claypool is a merchant at Cedar Springs – Scottsville Citizen

The Edmonton telephone exchange yesterday suspended operations indefinitely. For several months it has been a losing financial proposition for the owners and was closed because a sufficient number of patrons refused to agree to the proposed increase in rates to make it self maintaining. The suspension of the service seriously, if not wholly, stops all communication with the outside world and isolates us, together with the impassable roads, from civilization and the spirit of progress. It means a demoralization of the business interests of Edmonton and a direct monetary loss to the merchants, doctors and bankers. – Edmonton News

Mr. W. T. Button has resigned as salesman for Messrs. Depp & Morris, and has again entered the real estate business, under the name of The W. T. Button Realty Co. He is officingwith Messrs. White & Smith, where he invites his friends to call on him. Mr. Button is an experienced real estate man, and is a hustler.

Mrs. Jess Bartley was found burned to death at the family residence last Saturday. Mr. Bartley was away from the house. A negro went to Mrs. Bartley’s on business and found her in the front yard with her face and hands burned almost to a crisp. In the house a rocking chair was fallen into the fire and the back burned, showing that Mrs. Bartley, 81 years old, had fallen forward into the fire and then managed to get out of the house.

Speaking of the high cost of living, bootleggers are said to have charged $1 a pint for whiskey in Bowling Green during the meeting of County Engineers. High license might be better than high prices for low grade liquor. – Courier Journal

MULES WANTED!

Will be in Glasgow, KY. January, 29, 1917, Monday to buy mules from 14-3 to 16 hands, from 4 to 10 years old. Will buy war mules, cotton mules, sugar mules. Also will buy some good fat southern Mares and walking horses. Bring in your stock and get the highest market price for them. F. Y. PATTERSON

Mr. Jim Black, who had a responsible position among the officials of the penitentiary at Eddyville for 9 years and 9 months is at his home here – to stay. Jim was a find officer all right,, no complaint to make along that line, but he just had to give way to make room for a political favorite who must be rewarded for services rendered in the recent election – that’s all.

GREEN & SMALL

THE WHITE SALE You Have Waited for Starts at This Store Monday Jan. 29th.

Drawers 24c – 98c === Corset Covers 24c – 59c === Gowns 43c – $2.28 === Petticoats 59c – $2.98

Hope Bleached Domestic 101/2c yard ===

A splendid line of gingham and percale dresses for women and children 59c – $1.48

W. C. T. U. Meeting

There will be a call meeting of the W.C.T.U., at Mrs. Belle McCandless on Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock. A full attendance is requested as this will be the last meeting at which the president, Mrs. N. D. Terry will be at before leaving Glasgow.

One of the most enjoyable events of the season given in honor of the Seniors of the High School, was the party given by Miss Vassie Ruth Shader at her home Thursday afternoon. Guessing games and contests were had and the prize was awarded to Miss Belle Jones. The color scheme was green and white if honor of the class colors. Each senior was given a little remembrance, also a toast in the form of a diploma tied with green and white ribbon. An elaborate lunch was served.