ARCHIVES FOR JANUARY 1918

The Beaver Creek Mills Dam across Beaver Creek, three miles out the Cave City Road, was seriously injured last Saturday when a gap of 12-15 feet was blown out by explosion. Great pieces of cement were thrown into the stream. It was thought to be indestructible. It knocks the Messrs. Poynter completely out until spring as they depended on the water for grinding. There is no clue as to the criminal, as Mr. Poynter has no enemy as far as is known.

LECTA ITEMS

Mr. A. H. Lohden bought a cow from Mr. Bob Clark for $80.

Mr. Shell Keeton has been quite Ill.

Mrs. Luther Johnson bought six nice hogs from Mrs. Julia Turner.

The wintry weather is keeping us all housed up.

County Judge Joe S. Miller was thrown from a horse Monday and sustained serious injuries in the head. He was on the way to his farm and when near the home of Mr. D. M. Carter his horse either slipped and fell or threw him off. He was found lying in the road by the children of Mr. Carter who later conveyed him home in a buggy. His condition is improving.

Next Sunday, the Baccalaureate Sermon for the Graduating Class of 1918 of the High School will be preached at the Christian Church. Mrs. Beulah Barrick-Steen and Mrs. Alanson Trigg have arranged an excellent musical programe for the services.

Dr. T F Miller left here yesterday afternoon for Camp Meade, Md., where he enters training for service in France. Next Sunday, Dr. C C Howard will leave for Ft. Oglethorpe, near Chattanooga, where he, too, enters special training for the same service, through a different line. Miller is in medicine and Howard, Surgery.

It is said that there are nearly 800 men in Barren Co., who will have to pay an income tax, and as aid to them in making out their reports, the Government will send and expert to assist them. He is scheduled to be here next Monday and stay two weeks. He will be found at the County Clerk’s office and it will be well for those who are not certain whether or not they will have to pay or not, to consult him.

Leslie, the eighteen-year-old son of Mr. Spot Redford, an employee of Davidson Bros. Wholesale Grocers, fell from the roof of their 3 story building near the depot Wednesday and still lives. The snow and ice had sprung a leak in the roof, and the “boys” proposed to go on the roof and clear some of it off. Young Redford walked backward off the lower side of the roof and fell to the shed roof 30 feet below striking his shoulders near the edge and bounced off to the ground, 15 feet further down and landed in the middle of the street. He is rapidly improving.

BANKS TO CLOSE ON MONDAYS

In order to conserve the fuel supply, all the Glasgow banks will be closed on each Monday, excepting third Monday until March 25th.

Mr. Will Hutcherson, son of Mr. J C Hutcherson, was the winner of the Medal offered to the member of the Senior Class in the High School, making the best general average during the Senior Year. He also won the medal offered four years ago, when he graduated from the Graded School. This is a splendid record for will, and one of which he may be proud.

On Jan 2nd, the death angel visited the home of Mr. J. G. Cross and claimed for its victim, his loving wife Cora, who was just in the bloom of life, being 25 years of age. She was a devout member of the Baptist Church. Besides her husband, she leaves a father and mother and several brothers and sisters, besides a host of friends and relatives to mourn her death.

A small accident happened to our linotype just as we were closing up, and interfered with “The Latest.” But in fact there is no latest so far as the war is concerned, as there is little doing and we will have to wait until next week to tell you the rest.

The Sanitary Bakery now has services of Mr. Thomas Bodner, and expert baker, and turns out excellent fresh cream, salt rising and rye bread daily. Also, nice line of cakes, pies, etc., cheaper than you can make them at home. Buy from us and save Money.

The Cave City News has suspended – if it ever started – and has departed. This is a mighty bad time to try to establish a newspaper, as anyone will find out who tries it. And it makes little difference where he tries.

NO GRADUATING EXERCISES

Meeting Called Off To Conserve Fuel

The graduating exercises of the Glasgow High School, which was to have been held in the High School auditorium tonight, has been called off and will not be held, in order to conserve fuel. There will be no further graduating exercises held during this season.

We want 10,000 cross ties and will pay the highest market price. Glasgow Railway Company, W. L. Porter, Pres.

Hon. Basil Richardson received 739 votes for Senator in Barren County, and while we have not heard how many were case in Metcalfe and Adair, considering he had no opposition, there seems little doubt he was elected.

R. Garman, one of Metcalfe’s wealthiest citizens and bet farmers, was very painfully hurt by a wagon bed falling on him recently but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

AGED SOLDIER DIES

Mr. James A. Smith died at his home near Clock last Wednesday, lacking until February 11 being 73 years of age. He was a native of Metcalfe but had been living in Barren since soon after the war. His wife, who was Miss Q. E. Miller, survives him. To them was born 9 children. Mr. Smith was a Federal soldier, and served 4 years in the Civil War.

Dr. G M Wells has located here for the practice of his profession. Some weeks ago, we announced his coming, but his wife was in the Infirmary here under treatment, and business matters, in addition to his wife’s health interfered. Not the least of these reasons were the fact the people of Summer Shade protested so earnestly for him to remain. But now he is here with offices in the Richardson Building. He is worthy of confidence and can be trusted.

The remains of Virgil Janes, who died of pneumonia at Camp Taylor, were brought through here last Thursday, and carried to Metcalfe County for burial

Mr. Henry Shader lost his household goods, all of them, by fire, one night last week. Mr. Shader is working on the railroad, and was living in Highland Park, Louisville. The house caught on fire when none of the family were at home, and nothing was saved. There was no insurance. Mrs. Shader and the children have been staying with friends here, since, but they will soon be keeping house again.

SUCCESSFUL MEETING

The meeting at the Baptist Church conducted by the pastor, assisted by Rev. H M Wharton, of Baltimore, is attracting large and interested audiences and creating a profound impression among the people. Mr. Wharton is a strong and convincing speaker, who has wide experience and has travelled much. Those who hear him will be richly repaid.