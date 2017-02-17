ARCHIVES FOR JANUARY, 1927

01-02– GT

George M’Neil Bohannon, thirty-seven years judge of Barren County Court, died at 5:20 Saturday. He was in his 73rd year and was a native of Hart County. He moved to Glasgow with his father in 1869. ¶ He studied law at Cumberland University graduating with high honors. Returning to Glasgow he engaged in the practice of law and in 1885 made his first race and was elected County Atty.

Warrants are out for the arrest of Chas. Harlan, attorney who recently moved here from Tompkinsville, charging him with uttering worthless checks. Both checks were issued in Glasgow, and were for $125 and $40 respectively. Harlan occupied office room over the Western Union, west side of the Public Square. Office furnishing have been attached for other debts.

Williams Present Mrs. Al Woodcock with $500

Mr. and Mrs. J. Lewis Williams have, as New Year gift, presented Mrs. Al Woodcock and two children, with $500 to be used in purchasing a home a Austin. The money was used in purchase of the Haiden Gillock old home place in that neighborhood, ¶ It will be recalled that Mrs. Woodcock’s husband lost his life in a hunting accident on the Williams farm a few days before Christmas.

TIMES OLDEST OF OLD-TIMERS IN BUSINESS IN CITY GLASGOW

In speaking of old-times, it is pertinent to remark that The Glasgow Times is the oldest business institution in all Glasgow. For more than 62 years it has continued on course. And during all these years The Times has never missed an issue or failed subscribers or advertisers.

As soon as the weather will permit the local D.A.R. will erect a marker at the grave of Gen. Alexander Spottswood on the Edmonton Road, near Slick Rock. The marker has already arrived and will be placed in position at the grave of the Revolutionary hero in a short while.

MRS. JORDAN JONES DEAD FROM WOUND

Henry Jackson, age 20, was before County Judge White for an examining trial on charge of murdering his mother-in-law, Mrs. Jordan Jones. He was held to the March term Circuit Court without bail. Accused had the look and action of a demented person when arraigned. It required combined efforts of Sheriff Matthews and Jailor Woodcock to return him to jail.¶ The killing of Mrs. Jones was brutal.Jackson and his wife had been staying at the Jones home on Coral Hill Road. Trouble arose between Jackson and his mother-in-law over washing the latter had done for him. Words led to blows and then Jackson took a shotgun and shattered it’s stock over her head.

Ken Maynard , who lived in Monroe County a few years ago, and who has become a star in the movie world is planning to come back to Monroe County and film a picture there, which he will call “Kettle Creek” [filmed in 1930, named “Mountain Justice” – rg]

American Legion, Barren County Post, contemplates installation of a $1,000 Radio Broadcasting Station in Glasgow within the next few weeks. This station, if successfully financed, will be located over the Citizens National Bank, and programs will include Glasgow Talent. ¶ More than half of the needed fund has been subscribed. Control and operation of the station will be vested in the Legion.

Contract was let Friday by the Elizabethtown City Council to the Stone Construction Co., Columbus, to build a rock asphalt street on the Dixie Highway in Elizabethtown from eastern to western city limits. The contract price is $58, 147. Work will begin April 1. ¶ The action of the council marks the end of a fight which lasted more than a year to obtain an improved street.

Miss Caroline Clements Has opened a Private School At her home on North Race Street

Pupils can enter at any time, classes in the forenoon and Evening. Commercial and High School Subjects taught. For terms, see Miss Clements or call No. 460

RESOLUTIONS PASSED BY GLASGOW BAR ASSOCIATION

Whereas, The Merciless Reaper of Death, on Jan. 1, 1927 took from us George McNeal Bohannon, our honored Judge and member of the Glasgow Bar. We deem it proper, in fact we consider it a great privilege, that we as members of the Glasgow Bar, can offer the following resolutions concerning his traits of character as a man, lawyer and Judge. ¶ Therefore be it resolved, that we as members of this bar feel deeply the great loss we have sustained. As a man he was without blemish in his character; as a lawyer he was among the very best; as a judge of the law, his opinions were always based on justice.

Shipments of crude oil over the local railroad totaled 184 cars during December according to a report from the local station. 118 cars went out of the Glasgow yard and 66 from the Oil City siding. According to conservative estimates the value of these shipments are placed at approximately $88,000.

The strength and prosperity of Glasgow’s four national banks can be seen fy figures showing their condition at the close of business, December 31st. The total resources of the 4 institution totals $3,946, 306.

Glasgow has a full-fledged radio broad-casting station. Yes-siree, it was built and being operated by M. F. Snyder, manager of the Wood Oil Co., of this city. The station is operated from his residence on the corner of Race and Front Streets. ¶ Pending some adjustments and repairs in connection with the apparatus after its trials last week and the granting of a license Mr. Snyder not in position to announce regular programming. ¶ In the meantime however you may sit back and be glad to know that Glasgow is being carried over the ether waves — just like New York, Chicago, Pittsburg and Shenandoah, Iowa.

Responsibility for perfecting an organization to secure funds for the completion of the proposed Community Hospital were placed in the hands of P. W. Holman at a meeting of progressive citizens who responded to the call of W. L. Porter, at the Chamber of Commerce meeting last Thursday and the unamious support of the sixty-odd attendants at the meeting was pledged to Mr. Holman in putting on the campaign. ¶ Mr. Holman is giving the hospital project much of his time and expects to announce an organization in the near future.

County Judge J. R. White held his first term of court Monday. The actions were principally concerning left over cases but he stepped a long way forward when he entered and order dismissing all the road overseers, who are reported to have been drawing thousands of dollars a year for very little work – sometimes none, so it is claimed. Judge White did this to stop a great big leak in the county funds, and to show no partiality.

T.P. Dickinson, president of the Trigg National Bank had a narrow escape from death Sunday at his home on Brown St. when he became overcome by gas fumes from a heater in his room. He had been lying on the bed, but got up and started to the bath room, when he fell. This unusual sound attracted the attention of Mrs. Dickinson in an adjoining room who hastened to his chamber and found him lying on the floor. A physician was summoned and he was soon revived.

Argus Francis, 27, local man was before U. S. Commissioner W. S. Smith Wednesday to answer charge of embezzlement of funds from a national bank. He was held under $1,000 bond to appear for trial Feb. 14th. The warrant charges Francis with embezzlement of funds from the First National Bank of Bradenton, Fl. Francis was an official of the bank. Amount of money was not given in the warrant.

