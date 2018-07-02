ARCHIVES FOR JANUARY 1928

on 02/07/2018 |

01-02 – REP

Sam Matthews, 24, son of Mrs. U. S. Matthews, who lives in the Bethel/Oleoak area, disappeared from his home Thursday night and has not been seen since. Parties varying from 25 – 200, have been searching almost continually without finding the slightest trace of him. Many theories have been advanced, the primary one being suicide.

01-03 – REP

At the meeting of the City Council Monday night, all city officials were re-appointed for the next two years.

City Marshall – L. B. Doyle

Chief of Police – Pate Walkup

City Treasurer – Sam Sears

Night Watchman – W. H. Honeycutt

And as all have made faithful officials, they deserved reappointment.

01-04 – REP

BUICK CARS SEEMED TO BE HIS FIRST AND SECOND CHOICE

Irlene Whitehead, is in jail here, charged with the theft of an automobile and attempt to get another the same night and the same place.

It is charged he stole the 6-passenger Buick Sedan belonging to Mr. William Reid Dickinson from the Dickinson home Thursday night and drove out to the New Addition and drove into soft ground where he spun the wheels until both rear tires burst and burned the bearings out of the motor, the oil and water supply being exhausted.

Realizing he was unable to get away with the sedan, returned to the Dickinson home and was in the act of driving away in a Buick Coupe owned by the Dickinson’s. Mr. Dickinson awakened and went to the garage. Whitehead was seated in the coupe and on inquiry, said he was cold and sleepy and was planning to spend the rest of the night in the car.

After his arrest he told officers that had they not had guns he would have shot them.

Whitehead previously served two terms in the penitentiary, one for house breaking , the other for auto theft.

01-05 – REP – REP

Fire early Tuesday morning destroyed the Hart County Court House at Munfordville. Practically all county records filed since 1820 were reduced to ashes.

The fire, discovered at 4:30 by Berry Jones, grocer, who gave an alarm, but the flames had gained such headway that no effort was made to save the building or its contents.

One bundle of records was saved by Roy Cann, who rushed into the burning building. Examination revealed them to date from 1810 until 1920.

01-08 – REP

ESSEX CAN DID-IT, IF IT CAN BE DID

Mr. and Mrs. Louie Fisher made a rather remarkable auto trip Saturday. In company with Representative and Mrs. W. J. Fisher, whom they carried to Frankfort, they left here at 6 o’clock Saturday morning, drove to Frankfort by the way of Louisville, returned the same route, spending one and one-half hours in Frankfort, more than two hours in Louisville and reached home at 11:30 that night. Some drive.

01-09 – REP

Sam Matthews, 24, son of Mrs. U. S. Matthews, who disappeared from his mother’s home Dec. 30 was found dead in what is known as the Boles or Foster cave. The body was found by Messrs. John Nelson, Milton Snyder and Calving Rogers Monday afternoon.

The body was about 250 feet from the entrance and to find it the searchers had to crawl in mud all the way to it.

When found, the lower part of the body was submerged in water and mud and a gaping hole in the head over the left eye showed he met death by his own hands. The shotgun was nearby. In order to get the body out of the cave, they strapped it to a board and sled it out.

01-10 – REP

POPULAR GLASGOW GIRL WEDS IN NEW JERSEY

Miss Lucille Williams of Glasgow and Mr. Harold Wendell FitzGerald of Newark, N. J. were married in New York City at High Noon, January 1st. The Wedding took place in the famous “Little Church Around the Corner”. The bride is the only daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank P. Williams of the F. P. Williams Furniture Co. She is a musician of rare talent and a graduate of Western Ky. Teachers College.

01-11 – REP

The Blue Prints and plans for the new Community Hospital have been received by the trustees here, and bids are to be opened February 13th. This is getting matters down to a fine-point, and calls for action. The money is all subscribed, $200,000 and the deed to the 8-acre sight has been made. Work will begin as soon as spring comes and be pushed to a speedy conclusion.

01-12 – REP

Mr. Coy Cann, cashier of the First National Bank, Horse Cave, was instantly killed yesterday by passenger train No. 5 about half way between Horse Cave and Cave City. It is said he owns a farm there, and that he drove onto the tracks at what is known as Smiths Crossing. It is reported that he had been sitting in his machine for some time, and deliberately drove onto the track, but this must be a mistake.

He was a splendid business man, in his thirties. He leaves a wife, but no children.

01-15 – REP

The Glasgow City Council has issued a permit to the Coca Cola Company to erect a 60×110 feet building on Front St. It will cost about $25,000. It is well known that we are now building an $75,000 annex to the Graded and High School. Also, a $200,000 Community will be erected as soon as spring opens. The arrangement for an overall factory employing 200 workers and will be built in the spring. Then add to these four permanent and handsome enterprises, the fact that we have a recently completed a splendid sewer system and that we are building a rock asphalt through town connecting the Jackson Highway north and south.

01-16 – REP

The street crossing at Green and Wayne has for several years been the center of our garage activity, three of the corners occupied by our largest garages. But the N. E. corner was as it has been since the mind of man runneth not the contrary, been occupied by Pedigo and Son, as a livery stable. But at last “Uncle Lon” had to surrender, and he said – says he “The livery stable is a thing of the past,” and so he and Durwood went to work in earnest to convert the place into a garage. And right well have they succeeded. They have a small section for horses, separated from the main part of the building which is set aside for cars. In addition, they have a ladies’ rest room, and every convenience required for a first class garage.

01-17 – REP

A lot of thieving has been going on in the Black Dot settlement on the Barren-Metcalfe line, beyond Coral Hill. Very recently, Robert Siddens, a colored man – this is a colored settlement – lost a lot of meat, 5 hams, 4 shoulders, 3 sides, 2 jowls and a lot of bones. Deputy W. T. Branstetter of this county, along with Deputy Jeffrey of Metcalfe, got a search warrant, and found the meat in the crib of Alfred Stockton, a colored man living just over the Metcalfe line. The meat was under 15 barrels of corn, but this did not stop them arresting Stockton. He is waiting orders for a free trip to Frankfort.

01-18 – REP

Dr. W. A. Weldon has returned from Boston, where he took an eight week course in diseases of the eye, ear, throat and nose and is now better than ever prepared to give skilled service in his profession. The doctor was already one of the most skilled operators in the state.

01-19 – REP

Grappling with Jodie Whitlow who was under arrest charged with being drunk, Mr. R. S. Sweza, a constable, 67 years of age, died her Monday evening in front of the First National Bank on Main St.

It seems that Mr. Sweza arrested Whitlow for being drunk upon complaint of residents near the tobacco market. When in front of the bank Whitlow became unruly and a scuffle ensued, both men falling to the sidewalk and bystanders noticed Sweza tumble down on the prisoner. Investigation revealed the fact the Sweza was dead.

01-22 – GT

Popular Will McQuown has bought the grocery business of Huff and Goad on East Main St., and is now in charge of affairs. Will says he has ‘taters, and fancy and staple goods and vegetables and canned things galore.

01-23 – GT

Again – Chevrolet Electrifies America With a Great New Motor Car

A new automobile so sensational as to electrify the nation! Marvelous new Fisher Bodies – 107 inch wheelbase, four inches longer than before – 4 wheel brakes – and many engineering advances. In addition to Chevrolet’s long famous list of quality features. Small wonder that this Bigger and Better Chevrolet is being hailed as an outstanding automotive achievement!

RICHARDSON CHEVROLET

01-24 – GT

The Parent-Teachers Assn. is making preparations for a play entitled “Cupid of To-day,” to be given at the High School Auditorium on the evening of February 14th at 8 o’clock. The play will be under direction of coach from Atlanta, Ga., who specializes in the work. There will be an admission charge.

01-25 – REP

Messrs. Ely and Ernest Rhoten who live near Temple Hill struck a concrete abutment to a culvert on Shoal Creek on the Tompkinsville Pike Saturday afternoon, wrecking the Ford “skeeter” they were driving and throwing both men out.

Ely who was driving, suffered a fractured leg, Ernest escaped with minor injuries. The “skeeter” is said to be a total loss.

[I believe a “skeeter” was a car in which much of the body had been cut away, leaving a chassis, seats and windshield. -RG]

01-26 – GT

E. Arterberry, Munfordville, County Clerk of Hart County, denied that there is a movement for the elimination of Hart County since the burning of the court house a few weeks ago.

Agitation for splitting the county was reported immediately after the Court House burned. The division would throw that part of the count south of Green River into Barren County. The territory north of the river and east of the L&N railroad tracks would be added to Larue County.

01-29 – GT

Barren County receives $1,200,000 for oil per year, $2,000,000 for country produce, including wool, hides, and the like, added to chickens, eggs, butter, and if we add cream perhaps we are too low in our estimate. Much more would be received for oil, but the price is so low, the oil men are not pumping near all they could, nor are they developing new fields.

01-30 – GT

Metcalfe County is all Agog today for “Kaiser Bill” and his bosom friend and accessory “Queen” are being tried here for killing eight sheep. They are being tried for killing the sheep on Jan. 1st, belonging to Mr. Tom Tumblin and Rev. J. W. Barton near Cave Ridge. The dogs are owned by Mr. R. A. Devore and it was an unusual sight when he led them into court. Hon. G. B. Stone, the well know “Sledge Hammer” orator of the Edmonton Bare is representing the dogs.

01-31 – GT

Monday night, Mr. Riley Barbour of the Poplar Spring section, had a narrow escape from a ducking, if nothing worse. He left home with the understanding that he would go to Church at Temple Hill and then Home.

An hour or two after he should have been home, his wife called his father, Mr. L.D. Barbour, a mile or two away, and reported that he was long overdue. A searching party was organized and found Mr. Barbour sitting in his Ford in the middle of Glovers Creek, where he had been for hours. It was half past one in the morning, and Mr. Barbour’s car had gone dead with the water running over the wheels and running swift.

The father rode up to the car and Riley was glad to leap up behind on the horse, and let the blamed little Ford stand in the creek until daylight.