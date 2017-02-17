ARCHIVES FOR JANUARY, 1957

01-02

Barren Countians turned out by the hundreds to the open house of the Citizens National Bank here yesterday afternoon. The Bank was celebrating its 50th Anniversary. There were over 500 registered. ¶ Directors, officers and staff jointly thanked all the people for their interest in the institution and particularly thanked all who sent flowers for the occasion. ¶ Visitors were shown facilities and methods used in modern banking by guided tours. Directors greeted all visitors at the door. Punch was served and flowers and favors given.

01-03

Glasgow Rotary club president Charles Goodman said today the club will give an $85 scholarship to the Georgia Peterson Memorial Scholarship fund for use by a qualified applicant of Glasgow School ofPractical Nursing to start here soon. ¶ He said the club will make available four scholarships to applicants.

01-04

The Rev. Roscoe Plowman, pastor of the new Evangelical United Brethren Chapel which has recently been built in the Green Acres Sub-division off Lexington Drive, announced today that the first services at the Church will be held on Sunday, January 13. Sunday School will be at 10:00 with the worship services following.

01-05

The Glasgow Daily Times will designate television programs in color in its daily listing of three stations with the mark (c) immediately following the program name. ¶ The added information is given in view of the fact thattelevising in color is increasing throughout the country and it is thought the designation will aid the owner of color television sets in this area.

01-06

Miss Davie Duvall, a Glasgow high senior is named teenager of the month by the Glasgow Women’s Club Project to recognize an “all around student” each month. ¶ Not content to be just a good student her activities in clubs the Church and indeed in the business life Glasgow, reflect the aggressiveness with which he tackles life as a young citizen. She is a cheer leader, member of the school pep club, is treasurer Future Homemakers of America, treasurer of the Tri-Hi-Y club and editor of the school paper. ¶ This friendly reliable student extends her personality to the First Methodist Church where she is president of the Methodist Youth Fellowship and treasurer of the Glasgow District MYF. She is a part-time cashier at Lerman Brothers in Glasgow where she is described as a valued and “much liked employee.” ¶ She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul. Duvall

01-09

Ervin Houchens, Bowling Green grocery executive, was elected president of the Audubon Council, Boy Scouts of America, at the annual meeting of the Council at Owensboro. The Council includes 26 counties. ¶ E. J. Varin. Glasgow, was named one of five vice presidents. Leslie Moran was elected member of the executive board. Named members of the executive board at large were, Paul Holman, Jr; Addis Britt and Winn Davis.

01-10

The library stalls in a new Kentucky school aren’t empty any longer . A New York University group has filled them. ¶ Hearing of the plight of the Ralph J Bunch Grade and High School in Glasgow, members of the NYU chapter of Alpha Phi Omega collected some 600 books and sent them on to Kentucky. Alpha Phi Omega is a national service fraternity composed of former Boy Scouts. ¶ The main contributors were student, various departments of the University’s School of Education and the NYU Libraries. They included: reference books, textbooks, children’s books and Classics.

01-11

Gasoline prices went up over the weekend in Barren Co. as distributors paid an extra cent a gallon from refineries. The increase in premium and regular was passed on to the station operator who raised his prices. Generally, stations are charging $.34 for regular and $.37 for premium. Some sell for less price possibly, but a spokesman for a major distributorship said he thought everyone increased the price or would shortly. Other areas of the state report increases of over a cent a gallon.

01-12

The Glasgow Bar Association, one of the largest such organizations in the state, met yesterday in the Spotswood Hotel and voted and unanimously to pay for the cleaning and polishing of “Old Reb”, Glasgow’s Memorial to the Confederate dead. ¶ The statue which has stood on the east side of the Courthouse yard pedestal for 48 years was removed recently to be sent to Louisville to be cleaned. In the process of cleaning it was discovered that the copper soldier had at one time been painted white. It now has been baked in clear lacquer and is supposed to stand untarnished for 10 years. ¶ The statue is due to be returned to Glasgow next week to be re-erected by the same firms that removed it Walbert Oil company and the Kentucky Utilities Company.

01-13

Six classes of Glasgow graded school pupils will move into the new EB Terry school on Monday, Gene Farley, City School Superintendent, said today. ¶ Mr. Farley said classrooms for six grades are ready at the school and that the entire school should be completed in two or three weeks for the estimated 370 pupils in the 12 rooms. 0¶ The school official cautioned persons taking their children to school Monday morning to not drive on the school grounds as that work is not completed. He said walkways from the Leech and Columbia Street entrances have been provided and that pupils should be let out there to walk to the building.

01-16

A State Department of Public Safety representative said today he would investigate thoroughly the need for a traffic light at College and South Green Streets where many school children cross the heavily travelled street to and from School. ¶ Mr. Wilder is in Glasgow to sturdy the general safety program which he said is rated “very good.” He said the city would receive a Community Safety award about March 2 for its consistent and effective fight against all kinds of accidents. ¶ The North Race and Cherry Street intersection will be investigated while the official is here.

01-17

The mothers’ March on Polio will be held tonight from seven to 8 o’clock. Workers have requested that residents turn on their porch lights during the hour to guide solicitors over the city. ¶ The city has been divided into 13 districts. Solicitors authorized to accept money were published on Wednesday.

01-18

Nearly 600 persons turned out last night to attend the all American Redhead National Guard basketball game in the local high school gym as the Glasgow unit lost 39 – 38. ¶ Almost enough money was collected from the game to provide two nurses scholarships said Bob Watson, chairman of the Lions Club project. Committee Proceeds from the game will be added to the Peterson Nurses scholarship fund. ¶ “We were pleased with the attendance and the spirit of the crowd” said William Grissom, coach of the National Guard came. “Too bad our boys and lose.”

01-19

Mr. and Mrs. Frank Norris, Rt. 4 Glasgow, are the parents of the winning baby in the first annual Glasgow Daily Times baby contest in cooperation with merchants in Glasgow. ¶

David Neal, 6 lbs. 12 oz. was born at 3:15 PM New Year’s Day at the Community. No other births of a Barren County resident were reported earlier in the year than the Norris infant. ¶ Merchants will give the parents various merchandise for use as gesture of goodwill for “Mr. 1957 in Barren County” ¶ Mr. and Mrs. Norris were the parents of another child on December 19, 1955 close to the new year in that instance also.

01-20

Leon Byrd has purchased the Cherry Street Service Station from Cecil Johnson and is now operating the North Race and Cherry Street business. ¶ Mr. Byrd features Sinclair gas, Goodyear tires and has a body and fender work department at the station.

01-23

Three Glasgow residents were among the twenty-three students initated into the Phi Beta Chi fraternity at Centre College in Danville. ¶ They are Miss Mary Terry Leech, daughtere of Mr. & Mrs. Jack Leech, Green St.; Emery White, son of Mr. and Mrs. Emory White, Sr., Norris Ct and Jay Ellis, son of Mr. and Mrs. George J. Ellis Jr., Douglas Drive. Miss Leech is president of the women’s sophomore class and a Dean’s List Student. White, also a Dean’s list student is a member of the debate team. Ellis is a Dean’s List student and is a pre-medical student.

01-24

Degrees of Mark Master and Past Master were awarded four members of the Royal Arch Chapter 45 at the Masonic Lodge Hall on South Green St. last night. ¶ Local men receiving degrees were James Gillenwater, Morris Jones, Walton Luttrell and Louie B. Nunn.

01-25

A meeting was held last night in the Farmers Rural Electric Co-op building to discuss plans for the January polio fund drive with 11 persons present. Reports were given by chairman J B Galloway on promotional material which is then distributed for sale (the Blue Crutch Lapel Pins.) Local mothers march on Thursday, January 31, between the hours of seven and eight PM. Will be hosted by Mrs. Ronald Oliver, Jr. of the Junior Woman’s club. In charge of the same part of the drive in Cave City will be Mrs. Robert Follis.

01-26

Mrs Lester Daniel was honoree Monday night at a stork shower given by Mrs. Botts Myers and Mrs. Lee Redford at the home of Mrs. Myers on Seay St. Twelve guests were present.

Little Bill Daniel, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lester Daniel Celebrated his third birthday Thursday with a part for seven of his young friends at his home on Morningside Drive.

Mr. and Mrs. Shelly T. Riherd announce the birth of a daughter, Jan. 17 at the Community Hospital. She weighed 6 lbs., 10 ozs. And has been named Rhonda Mae. Mrs. Riherd was the former Miss Emogene Froedge.

01-27

In criminal cases tried before Circuit Court Judge Frank Jones yesterday two men and were sentenced to serve three years in La Grange Reformatory after pleading guilty to a storehouse-breaking charge. ¶They were cousins Billy Bob and Billy Lewis Smith, both formerly from Glasgow. They were not tried on the other count of storehouse-breaking or on the charges of breaking jail and assisting another to break jail. Their companion at the time of the Country Club break-in also pleaded guilty to a similar charge was sentenced to serve one year he was Youl Blackman. Tried this morning and sentenced to serve one year was the girlfriend of one of the men, Mrs. Marietta L Johnson both Mrs. Johnson and Blackman have filed motions for probation.

01-30

Jimmy Sherfey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell Sherfey, returned Tuesday to his home on South Jackson after spending several months in India as an International Youth Exchange Student.

01-31

Three seniors at Glasgow High have been named finalist in a National Scholarship Contest. The local students are among the 7500 highest scorers on a nationwide college aptitude given to 162,000 seniors tested in high schools in October. ¶ The Glasgow High finalist are Rogers Dickinson, Jr., Mary Cecile Wilson [now Garmon-rg] and Joseph Carroll Hatcher.