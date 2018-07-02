ARCHIVES FOR JANUARY 1958

on 02/07/2018 |

11-02

THEY CLEANED OUT THE SMOKEHOUSE – AND FIELD

One of the most bountiful suppers reported during the holidays was one at the home of Mayor and Mrs. Drewey Jones, at Etoile, last Thursday when they had as guests Mr. and Mrs. Clem Elliott, Mr. and Mrs. J. Sam Miller, Mr. and Mrs. William Bailey, and Mrs. Hascal Hamilton. The guests report one of the heaviest laden tables they had ever sat down to – with all kinds of meats and trimmings – which might have included some rabbit.

11-03

Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Nunn entertained last Sunday afternoon at their home at Park with a dinner honoring Senator, Thurston Morton, who was guest of the Nunn’s over the weekend, twenty-four guests were present. Mr. Nunn, Administrative Assistant to Senator Morton and Mrs. Nunn, spent the holidays at their home and will return to Washington Saturday.

11-04

Superintendent Perry Brown of Mammoth Cave has announced that the Park Service will offer four different cave trips after Jan 1. This date will coincide with the opening of the new Snowball Dining Room. The Scenic trip, 4 ½ hours will resume. The new Historic Trip will be shortened to 1 ½ hours. The Mammoth Dome Trip will replace the Echo River Trip. The fourth trip features Crystal lake and the Frozen Niagara section of the cave.

11-05

Despite vigorous competition for savings and the “tightest” mortgage money market in years, First Federal Savings and Loan boosted its assets by $536,000 or 43% in 1957 and look forward to even greater gains in 1958, Joe Riherd, Manager said today. Riherd said in the annual report that the institution now holds more savings and serves more savers then at any time in it 35-year history.

11-08

The modern new plant of the National Wood Products in Glasgow’s Industrial Subdivision just off the Bowling Green Road, was inspected today by a group from the home office in Aurora, Illinois and will be formally accepted. The plant will make brush handles. It is understood that the plane is expected to start operations around March 1st.

11-09

A committee from the Barren County Ministerial association expressed its opposition to proposed routing of the new highway through Glasgow at a City Council Tuesday night, stating that should the proposed route be put through that it would create and almost impossible situation for five Churches and a great hazard to the lives of hundreds of school children who must cross two highway arteries, one being within a block of the Liberty Street School. The Association was represented by Rev. G. N. Curtis, Rev. J. L. Piercy, Rev. J. W. Weldon and Rev. R. E. Plowman.

11-10

SINGING CONVENTION AT LITTLE HOPE NEXT SUNDAY

The Barren County Singing Convention will meet next Sunday at Little Hope Church, near Mammoth Cave. The Program will start at 1:30 and Jordan Pace, president extends a cordial invitation to all singers and music lovers, to attend and participate in the program.

11-11

Sunday night the nucleus of the Barren County “Teens Against Polio” was organized at a meeting of the Youth Groups of the various Glasgow Churches. “Teens Against Polio” is an organization of teen-ages who have volunteered their assistance in the MARCH OF DIMES. They will handle “Blue Crutch Day” as their first project.

11-12

The Rural Electrification Administration announce yesterday in Washington that a loan of $433,000 has been made to the South Central Rural Telephone Coop. with headquarters in Glasgow. The loan, together with equity funds provided by the borrower is to provide capital for the installation of an unattended dial central office at Bonnieville and to construct line extensions and install telephones for new service applicants throughout the nine-county area served.

11-15

Justifiable pride is to be felt with the announcement by the State Dept. of Agriculture that Glasgow’s long-established and highly reputed tobacco market led the state’s 30 tobacco markets with a season average of $62.76. A total of $9,563,401 was paid for the 15,237,172 pounds of golden burley sold on Glasgow floors.

11-16

The conduct of Barren County’s official business for the next four years will be the responsibility of sis Magistrates; Homer Church, A. C. Moore, Ed Wood, Joe P. Bybee, Jim Walker and W. C. Handy. They took their official oath administered by Fiscal Court Judge, James E. Gillenwater.

11-17

Announcement has been made of a partnership between H. W. Goodman and Jack T. Goodman in the operation of the H. W. Goodman Company. The new concern will be known as the Goodman Candy Company and will continue to serve the business’ old customers as well as inviting new ones. Mr. Jack Goodman is widely known throughout the county, having served as Deputy Sheriff. Mr. Henry Goodman for many years has been a familiar figure along the routes served by his company.

11-18

GETTING DOWN TO BUSINESS

Getting “squared-away” on local issues and settling down to the chores at hand was in order following the new Mayor William “Tubby” Grissom. Councilman Earl Walbert, Cecil Wilson, “Little Judge” Robert Hatchett, son of Police Judge-elect, Terry L. Hatchett, Chief of Police, Jack Carver and City Attorney Louie Nunn were present.

11-19

Pretty and petite Miss Lucy Bunch, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C. H. Bunch, Glasgow, leaves Friday morning for Louisville where she will compete with 26 other of Kentucky’s loveliest young ladies for the state title of “Miss County Fair of Kentucky – 1958’ Each of the contestants are winners of respective regional titles. Miss Bunny Wells, “Miss Kentucky County Fair – 1957” will bestow this year’s honors on the new recipient.

11-22

Bill Myers, a student at Duke University, Durham N. C. will be arriving Saturday for a visit during Mid-term vacation with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Elbert J. Myers.

Freddie Ganter, Robert Porter Goodman, Sewel C. Harlin, and Paul York, Jr. will arrive Monday from Vanderbilt University, Nashville to spend Mid=term vacation with their respective parents in Glasgow.

11-23

JUNIOR JAY-CEES DISCUSS PROBLEMS WITH SENIORS

The Junior Chamber of Commerce had the opportunity at their regular meeting Tuesday to discuss civic problems with the “old-bunch” – The Glasgow Chamber of Commerce when James Trigg Pace (new president of the “old fellers”), and Mrs. Katherine Billingsley, of the “old” Chamber met with junior group and discussed present material plans to improve the city.

It is reported that President Charles B. Honeycutt announced tentative plans for a Teen-age Rodeo but details have not been released as yet.

11-24

“Coffee Day” last Friday netted the March of Dimes $175.12. The participating restaurants solicited contributions to the Polio Drive in lieu of payment for coffee served their patrons. Participating restaurants; Geo. J. Ellis, Polson’s Café, Dutch Mill Village, Kentucky Restaurant, Community Inn, Spotswood Hotel, Nuckols’ Café, W. L. McQuown’s Café, Ely Drugs, Holmes Restaurant, Newberry’s Ten Cent Store, Radio Court Café, Simmons Drugs, Clinic Grill and Lewis Restaurant.

11-25

Dr. and Mrs. Harold Cady, Mr. and Mrs. M. H. Smith and Mr. and Mrs. E. J. Vairin are entertaining Saturday with a Cabaret at the Glasgow Country Club. An informal dinner will be served for approximately 100 guests. A special treat will be in store for the guests with organ music provided during the evening by Mrs. Cady’s handsome new organ which will be moved to the club especially for the occasion.

11-26

Mr. and Mrs. James Fred Pace of Marrowbone announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Betty Carol Pace, to Mr. Robert Otto Clark of New York City. Miss Pace is a graduate of Ward-Belmont Preparatory School and the University of Kentucky. She is employed as Director of Sales at Hotel Roosevelt in New York City. Mr. Clark received his undergraduate education in Switzerland and England in the field of Business Admin. and attended the Harvard Graduate School. He is assistant manager of the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City.

11-29

Statistics reported today by Tennessee-Tech summarizing mid-season basketball activity reflect that Barren County’s Kenny Sidwell, former Caverna star, retains his shooting eye, and is leading teammates in the accuracy columns with a 41.3 percentage in field goals and an amazing 84% from the free throw line, having made 54 out of 64 attempts. He has averaged 15.1 points per game, and his pappy, Coach Kenny Sidwell at Austin-Tracy has reason for pride with his son’s performance.

11-30

DON’T BE SORRY — After that house is built with green unseasoned lumber. For satisfaction, use only seasoned lumber. We specialize in dry lumber protected from the weather in protective sheds. Old Planing Mill — Dial 3706

11-31

Charles Allen Bradshaw was elected Master of Allen Lodge, 24, F&AM, at the annual election. Other officers elected were: James G. Atwell, senior Warden; Warren Willoughby, junior Warden; J. H. Branstetter, treasurer; Carl K. Jackson, secretary; V. E. Ice, Tyler (Tyler (or Tiler) is the name of the office of outer guard of a Masonic Lodge – RG); William H. Rodgers, senior deacon; Hubert D. Gregory, junior deacon; Thomas F. Foster, senior steward; Carlos Wilson, junior steward; William M. Payne, chaplain.