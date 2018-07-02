ARCHIVES FOR JANUARY 1968

on 02/07/2018 |

January 1968

The Republican

January 4, 1968 – Raymond N Bridges is the new Highway Department Foreman in Barren County.

Linda Shugart and Allen Shaw are the 1st couple to apply for marriage license in 1968.

David Lynn Devore, son of Mr. and Mrs. Donnie Devore, is the first baby born in Barren County in 1968.

New Postal rates go into effect January 7th – 1st class stamp – 6 cents and 10 cents air mail.

Casey Fork News – Nile Shaw has an awfully bad sprained ankle. Mr. Buell Garmon had another fall and is feeling poorly. Pvt. Randall Garmon is spending a few days with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Garmon.

January 11, 1968 – Luska J Twyman is appointed mayor Protem of Glasgow in the absence of Mayor Lessenberry.

Kenneth Vanzant is named the manager of the new Cardinal Finance Company at 121 E. Main Street.

Earl Garnett Vance announces the opening of a new Farm Supply Store “Tractor and Farm Supply Store” at 537 W. Main Street.

Mrs. Eva Hall Potts has accepted the position of Social Secretary to Mrs. Louie B Nunn, Kentucky’s First Lady.

News of Area Servicemen – William Neagle, James Redford, Kimble Willoughby, Hill A Ferguson, Phillip Coffey and Elton Robinson.

January 18, 1968 – After 48 years in downtown Glasgow, Lessenberry and Jones will move to 1010 W. Main Street across from the Holiday Inn. It will be called Lessenberry Building Centre.

AD – Hiseville Deposit Bank – Now paying 5% on one year Certificate of Deposit.

AD – Stewarts IGA – Frying Chickens, 25 cents lb; 20 pound bag cobble potatoes 59 cents; 5 loaves Table Treat Bread for $1.00 and 25 pound bag sugar, $1.00.

Mrs. C A Goodman, Jr., Mrs. John Winlock, Mrs. Jesse R Jolly, Mrs. James Moss, Mrs. Reggie Palmore and Mrs. C E Dowell will be in Louisville Thursday and Friday to participate in the National Duplicate Bridge Tournament to be held at the Kentucky Hotel.

Last chance to subscribe for the Glasgow Republican at the old yearly rate of $3.09, locally. Going up to $4.25.

January 25, 1968 – Doug Marr has joined the New Tractor and Farm Supply Store. He will be in charge of sales.

A group of citizens and parents will hold discussion throughout the county concerning the proposal of a consolidated central High School for Barren County. H H Barlow, Jr. was elected temporary chairman with Richard Shipley, Evans Bowman, and Mitchell Bunch being named as area chairmen.

Slick Rock News – The 28th and 29th of January are our regular meeting days at Mt. Pisgah Church weather permitting. Mr. and Mrs. Elton Lee Pedigo of Pleasure Ridge Park visited last weekend with their parents her. Mrs. Carol Williams and baby, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Perkins visited awhile last Wednesday night with Mr. and Mrs. John C Williams.

Mayor and Mrs. E E Manis celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary Sunday, January 21 at First Baptist Church in Tompkinsville.

Mr. L B Hutcherson, Sr. of the First Methodist Church was one of 120 persons selected from over the nation to participate in a pilot training for Laymen held December 27-29 in Nashville.