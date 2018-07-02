ARCHIVES FOR JANUARY 1988

on 02/07/2018 |

January 1988

January 3, 1988 – Milestone Anniversaries – Mr. and Mrs. Ollie England -50; Mr. and Mrs. Roy Furlong – 57; Mr. and Mrs. T J Westmoreland and Mr. and Mrs. Tom Holley – 40.

January 4, 1988 – Barren County wins over Glasgow 72-58. Todd Twyman, Glasgow and Chris Taylor from Barren County were just two of the players featured in newstory.

January 5, 1988 – AD – January Clearance Sale at F P Williams Furniture and Appliances, Thomas F Foster, Manager. E Public Square, Glasgow.

January 6, 1988 – A blackbird roost in Park City community has promoted action by the Barren County Fiscal Court.

January 7, 1988 – Joyce Emberton was sworn in as Monroe County Circuit Court Clerk by Judge Paul Barry Jones.

(3 inch snow)

The Kentucky Heritage Council has named Gullian Gerig Mill in Barren County to the National Register of Historic Places. It is located off Hwy. 68-80 on Beaver Creek.

January 8, 1988 – Riherd’s Sport Shop is now open for business in its new location at 231 W. Main Street in the old Standard Farm Store Building.

January 10, 1988 – WKU opens tomorrow in Glasgow. 12 classes will be offered.

January 11, 1988 – Coca Cola retirees met December 22 for Holiday Dinner – Martha Lou Steen, Eugenia Walter, Flossie Norris, Bill Denton, Joe Whitlow, John P Childress, Webster Smith, Garnett Williams, Bill Payne and Herman Hume.

January 12, 1988 – Mark Haines, owner of Bolton’s Landing will be the guest speaker at Glasgow Christian Women’s Club . His presentation “Good to the Last Bite’. He is hoping to open a new restaurant soon – “Crickets on the Square”.

January 13, 1988 – AD – St. Charles Market – Large eggs 59 cents doz; Bananas 38 cents pound; Sirloin tip roast $1.99 lb; and Purity Milk $1.89 gallon.

January 14, 1988 – City-owned Cable would compete for customers. A resolution passed at Monday night’s City Council meeting for bids to be received for the service to be operated by Electric Plant Board.

January 15, 1988 – Saturday night on TV – Facts of Live, 227, Golden Girls, Amen and J J Starbucks, High Mountain Rangers, Houston Knights, West 57th, Dolly, Chara, Spenser for Hire.

The Glasgow Fire Department is implementing a fitness training program under the direction of Chief Jim Wingfield.

January 18, 1988 – Troy Basil, of the Gospel Troubadours was among several gospel singing groups who performed at the Cerebral Palsy Telethon this weekend. Over $5,000 was raised.

Mike Bryant, has been named the new State Farm Agent in Glasgow. Richard Harbison is retiring.

January 19, 1988 – AD – Watson’s Mid Winter Craft Sale – Central Center Shopping Center – 30% off floral supplies, ribbons and trims, unpainted wood items and instruction booklets.

January 20, 1988 – Burnis Skipworth, 78, a retired Supervisor for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and well-known newspaper photographer, died Wednesday at Community Hospital.

Monroe County School Superintendent James Graves became the first Monroe County School Superintendent to be named for the F L Dupree Award for Leadership.

January 21, 1988 – Miss Beulah Grooms, a retired Glasgow School teacher, died Wednesday at Community Hospital.

January 22, 1988 – Parking Problems on the Glasgow Square is the topic of discussion at the Glasgow City Council meeting.

January 24, 1988 – The intersection of Hwy. 63 and Broadway will soon become a four way stop according to officials of the State Highway Department.

January 26, 1988 – Electric Plant Board is awarded a franchise for cable television service by the Glasgow City Council.

January 27, 1988 – Flu like Virus spreads through the area. Barren County School System cancels classes.

Horse Cave State Bank announces promotions of Sue Bunnell to Executive VP and Robert A Strickland as Senior VP.

Farmers market Officers are Cecil Bowman, President, John Robert Miller, VP, Frances Chapman, Secretary and Fidel Chapman, Jr. , Treasurer.

January 28, 1988 – Former Glasgow Mayor, Luska J Twyman, 74, dies at T J Samson.

Crickets open on the S. Public Square in the former Polson’s Restaurant location.

January 29, 1988 – AD – Lee’s Famous Recipe, 621 Happy Valley Road, Leap Year Sale February 29. 3 piece chicken dinner $1.99, Pint of livers $1.19 and 8 piece Thrift Pack $2.50 off regular price.

January 31, 1988 – Dillard Hagan, pastor of Indian Creek Baptist Church, at Flippin for the past 7 years, is retiring effective Feb. 7.