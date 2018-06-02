ARCHIVES FOR JANUARY 1998

on 02/06/2018 |

January 1998

Glasgow Daily Times

January 2, 1998 – T J Samson employees honored at banquet – 40 years of service to Helen Adwell, Noel Peers, and Evelyn Billingsley; 35 years of service to Helen Burks, Freida Nuckols, Rodney Farmer and Willard Trammell.

January 4, 1998 – AD – Gravely’s Travel Service invites you to Romantic Rendezvous January 31, 1998 at Hall Place.

January 5, 1998 – Fire destroys home of Darrell and Loretta Rayburn and their four young sons on Rube Smith Road in southeastern part of Hart County.

January 6, 1998 – Jeff Sharp announces he will seek Barren County Attorney post.

January 7, 1998 – Tickets are still available for the Billy Vaughn Memorial Ball at Barren River State Park, January 17. Music by the Dr. David Livingston Combo.

January 8, 1998 – Freddie Travis announces his candidacy for Barren County Judge Executive.

January will mark the return of 250-300 bald eagles to Kentucky.

January 9, 1998 – Renovation of the Newberry building still under discussion by Barren Fiscal Court.

Linda Wells is the winner of a bracelet given away by Weis Jewelers during the holidays. Nancy and Karl Weis, Owners.

January 11, 1998 – Anniversaries – 40th – Mr. and Mrs. David C Smith, 50th – Mr. and Mrs. John Lee Tobin, and Mr. and Mrs. Lee Oaks, 60th – Mr. and Mrs. David Morrison.

Ribbon Cutting is held at Joseph A Wade Inc. on Thursday, Owners Betty and Jerry Allway.

“Ky. Colors” a traveling exhibit from Kentucky Historical Society will be on display at SCKCC January 12 –January 20 at their location on W. Main Street, the old J C Penney’s Building.

January 14, 1998 – Barren County Judge Executive David Dickerson names Jim Boyter as the new County Road Supervisor replacing Danny Reed.

January 15, 1998 – Wandering Toddler is returned to safety of her home (Apartment over Plaza Theatre) in Glasgow. The babysitting grandmother fell asleep and the child was out along Broadway near Taylor Auto.

January 16, 1998 – Barren School Board approves construction of three elementary schools, a new Red Cross and renovations of Park City and Austin Tracy.

January 18, 1998 – Alicia Carver was crowned the 1998 Barren County High School Basketball Homecoming Queen.

New Day Care Center, Kids RUs, opens at 855 N. L Rogers Wells Blvd. (Heritage Antiques).

January 20, 1998 – Nellie Buford was one of the choir members singing the praises of Dr. Martin Luther King at ceremonies held Monday to honor him.

January 21, 1998 – T J Samson Family Practice Residency Program saw its first patient last week. Dr. Chuck Thornbury, the Chief Resident, treated 19 month old Matthew, son of Bryant and Regina Boston.

January 22, 1998 – Barren County School Bus Drivers were given a gift of appreciation during Bus Safety Week – Sharon Bartley, Billie Reed, Esther Medina, Betty Byrd, J B Key, Joe Bunch and Jerry Reece were Eastern Elementary School drivers who received gifts.

January 23, 1998 – Richard Froedge will see re-election to the office of Metcalfe County Judge Executive.

January 25, 1998 – Hart County Sheriff’s Department arrested 7 suspected street-level drug dealers after an early Friday morning roundup.

January 25, 1998 – Reserves Network will open offices in Glasgow January 26 with staff members, Krissie Coe Fields, Robin Chandler and Jimmy Botts.

January 26, 1998 – Candace Howells and J R Wade were crowned GHS Homecoming King and Queen Friday night.

1968 Scottie State Champions reunite at Friday night’s Homecoming.

January 27, 1998 – David Dickerson will seek re-election as Barren County Judge Executive.

January 28, 1998 – GHS Susie High and BCHS Jaren Howard are Students of the Month recognized by the Glasgow Rotary Club.

January 29, 1998 – Motorcycle Helmets law heads to Senate – a choice to use or not.

Jan. 29, 1998 cont.

Dr. John Downing, Glasgow Ophthalmologist, performed the first intraocular bifocal lens implant in the region and only the 2nd in the state using T J Samson’s new phacoemulsification machine.

January 30, 1998 – The Barren County Heritage Book, a history of Barren County has been reprinted by the South Central Kentucky Historical Society and is on sale for $20 with pick up on Feb. 15. (These are still available at the SCKCC, price different).