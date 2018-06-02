ARCHIVES FOR JANUARY 2008

on 02/06/2018 |

January 2008

Barren County Progress

January 3, 2008 – Sgt. Mike Gibbons is named Cave City Employee of the Year.

Haskell and Annette Devore McCubbins will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on January 11.

January 6, 2008 – Historic Cave City home on the corner of Duke and 2nd is razed – built in 1833 or 1853 – Geralds Home.

January 10, 2008 – Bob White retired from Farmers RECC on January 11 after 46 years of service.

Norma Williams, Dietary Supervisor at Barren County Health Care Center, received a 2008 MidWestern District Dietary Supervisor Award at the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities Annual Meeting in December.

Barren County Trojans wins over Glasgow 66-53. Trojanettes also win over the Lady Scotties.

Area Servicemen – Matthew T Hagan, Rachel L McCullaugh, Ralph T Vick, Salvador Orozco.

Fourth District Farm Bureau Youth Variety Contest participants are Rachel Paige Houchens, Barren County, Sarah Elizabeth Deckard, Metcalfe County, Faith Coles, Warren County, (Runner up), Bailey M Birge, Monroe County (Winner), Lauren Ashley Sullivan, Allen County, Sarah Elizabeth Durham, Green County and Tiffani Dawn Badgley, Logan County.

January 10, 2008 – Anthony Myatt joins Century 21 Barren River Realty.

Laura Owens will head WKU’s new Center for Regional Development in Radcliff, Kentucky

January 12, 2008 – Horace F Johnson of Allen County, announces his candidacy for Kentucky State Senate in the 9th District.

State Command Sgt. Major Phillip D Geralds was awarded the Legion of Merit for his outstanding performance and achievements as the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer for the Ky. National Guard.

October 2007 Eastern Elementary Students of the month were Kristen Bowles, Olivia Nunn, Baylee Reece, Kaitlyn Reece, Brenya Burgess, Cody Crump, Tanner Long, Dylan Bowles, Mary Lowe, Jacoby Botts, Johana Coulter, Alex Gibson, Riley Brock and Haley Bunch.

Caverna boys and girls lost to Larue County. Lady Colonel Kelsay Bragg led the Colonels with 24 points. Mike Curry led the boy’s team with 20 points.

GHS graduate Dr. Judith (James) Hatchett has published articles about familiar cultural icons – Tupperware, Patchwork Quilts, etc. in the 2006 edition of American Icons.

January 17, 2008 – Tornado hits northwestern part of Barren County last week. Park City and Cave City were hit with a rain-wrapped tornado with winds of 100 mph. Damages to homes and farms belonging to Lorene Gray, Sherry Thomas, Kenny and Sharron Haynes and Barry Stice.

Bailey Nicole Brown, Russell Springs was crowned Miss American Coed Sweetheart.

Jan. 17, 2008 cont.

John Rogers and Jeff Jobe to run for 9th District Senate Seat.

Article on Glasgow Fire Department by Ernie Waggoner is featured in the Barren County Progress. Pictured were the 1972 Firemen, Rex Foster, Jessie Pickett, Jerry Smith, Chief Kenneth Pace, Terry Morgan, Billy Wilson, Leland Hogue, Charles Jackson, Paul Williams and Larry Riddle.

Caverna Elementary Students of the Month for November were Joseph Hatcher, Nick Gunn, Ashley Puerto, Autumn Tapscott, Courtney Carroll, Rebekah Ray and Brooklyn Decker.

January 20, 2008 – Glasgow City Council honors retirees Debbie Jones, Vickie Hindman and Rhonda Trautman.

Glasgow Board of Education recognizes School Board members, Bill Sadler, Chris Lawrence, Jerry Ream, LaDonna Rogers and Elaine Richardson.

Carl and Iola (Lee) Whitaker celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary recently.

Temple Hill Students of the month include Stella Jane Simmons, Ben Owens, Austin Blankenship, Mikayla Groska, Charlie Massey, Trey Mitchell, Alex Wood, Courtney Flickinger, J D Anderson, Zack Wyatt, Kristen Thomas, Blake McPherson, Keri Hendricks, Caleb Vance, Cody Blakely, Caleb Houchens and Ethan Ferguson.

Blake Crabtree signs letter of intent to play baseball at Volunteer State University in Gallatin, TN.

January 23, 2008 – Taco Bell, Cave City, received extensive fire damage on Sunday. The cause was thought to be a short in a light fixture.

Fowler Branstetter, Metcalfe County native, has joined Arm and Hammer Animal Nutrition as a Dairy Enterprise Account Manager of the Eastern United States.

Many braved the chilly weather to participate in a parade from the Square to the 1st Baptist Church on S. Lewis to pay homage to Dr. Martin Luther King on this birthday.

Park City Students of the month in November were Nevan Jones, Casey Frazer, Grant Gardner, Tori Buckley, Kassie Houchens, Mary Rannells, Katelyn Walker, Jansenne Mitchell, Hannah Ward, Charity Larimore, Zachary Fawns, Kim Parmley, Harley Davidson, Keke Poynter, Shelby Cooper, Kelton Wyatt and Chloe Furlong.

January 31, 2008 – New EMS building proposed to Barren County Fiscal Court. It will be built on Ky. 90.

Support for Glasgow’s Green Market Co-op is building. Over 100 people attended last week’s community forum at Calvary Baptist Church.

Temple Hill Homemakers met and welcomed Sue Emberton as a new member. Ruthine Nuckols and Earline Franklin gave the lesson on Design, Style and Color Trends.

Upcoming workshop entitled Mammoth Cave – A Slavery Perspective will be offered by Dr. Gerald L Smith, J Mark Lowe, Norman Warnell, Joy Medley Lyons, Chuck DeCroix and Jerry Bransford.