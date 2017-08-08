ARCHIVES FOR JULY 1917

on 08/08/2017 |

07-03 – REP

The Commissioner of Motor Vehicles of Ky. Will be in Glasgow July 5 to conduct examinations for chauffer’s license applicants. ¶ A plan is on foot to put on an ice delivery system between Glasgow and Lucas. It is said the first delivery will be within the next few days.

07-04 – REP

The express companies have been fined so frequently lately for delivering liquor shipments contrary to law that they – or the Adams Express Company, at least has made a ruling that no package of liquor be delivered until the consignee comes in person and swears to an affidavit.

07-05 – GT

A Rapp, the photographer is now located over the Kimball Piano Store, and will be glad to have his old friends to call on him when in need of good pictures. ¶ The concert for the benefit of the Glasgow Library was a delightful entertainment from the first to the last number. $25 was realized for the benefit of the library.

07-06 – REP

We are not a democrat – Thank the Lord – but we are a citizen of Barren Co. with the conditional right of free opinion and free speech – Thank the Lord. And we are not blind. We can see current events when they are jostling against us every day. Neither do we have to be kicked down stairs to take a hint. The present race for representative is a disgrace to the county. It is being run on false pretenses and under false colors. Both candidates for the legislature are pronounced state wide and bone dry. Both are reputed to drink – in moderation- and both pledged to support the driest of legislation.

07-07 – REP

Mr. Harry Moran lost his ice cream factory at Horse Cave Monday night, by fire. There was $600 insurance but this does not cover the loss. The fire was evidently started by accident, as some on had broken into the factory, presumably to get some cream, and the fire followed. Mr. Moran left the next day to purchase a new outfit, and will soon be at work again.

07-10 – GT

A practical course in canning, beginning July 23, and closing on the 26th, will be given on Normal Heights, Bowling Green under the auspices of the Council of National Defense and the Western Kentucky State Normal. Great opportunities will be offered all persons to learn, in a short time, and in a practical way, the best and most modern methods of conserving food.

07-11 – GT

Two well-known little boys about town, Masters James P. Depp and John Marshall have very bad cases of whooping cough. Owing to their tender ages and the fact that they are such delicate physical specimens, their many friends are greatly worried for fear they may next have cholera infantum.

07-12 – GT

The trial of Louie Pace, implicated in the murder of policeman Thurman three years ago, has been set for tomorrow. Milt Mansfield, in the penitentiary for the same offense, is now in Glasgow as a witness — (following week’s paper) The trial of Louie Pace has been put off till next term of court. The trial of Joe Parker, for murder, resulted in acquittal for defendant.

07-13 – GT

A fearful accident occurred a little way above Glasgow Junction just a short distance north of the tunnel last Saturday when two freight trains came together in a head on collision. A 22-year old fireman was finally released from beneath the ruins with his arm broken in three places. While talking about the accident he was taken violently ill and died of internal injuries. 5 other trainmen were injured, only one seriously. ¶ The wreck is said to have been caused by a misunderstanding of orders. ¶ The derailed cars were splintered almost into kindling wood and scattered along the railroad for some hundred yards. A baby grand piano and hundreds of boxes of shoes were in the ditch.

07-14 – GT

Cave City is profiting from the failure to rebuild the Mammoth Cave Hotel. Swarms of visitors to the Cave patronize the hotels at Cave City lavishly. About 10 days ago on hotel entertained 47 guest.

07-17 – GT

Lee Botts made a “flying trip” to Glasgow, Monday. Leaving Louisville at 4:30 Monday Morning, he arrived here at 9 a.m. Leaving here at 3 p.m. he arrived in Louisville at 7:45 p.m., in time for supper. He “jitneyed” down. It looks like the auto has handed us the time, when the city kin can take their breakfast in Louisville, motored down, have dinner with their country cousins and get back home in time for supper – and an expedition to Fountain Ferry.

07-18 – GT

The cannon donated to the city of Glasgow by the Federal Government has been shipped and is expected in Glasgow in the next few weeks. The gun weighs 16,000 pounds, and comes from Fortress Monroe, Va. It will be placed in the courthouse yard.

07-19 – GT

PREACHING IN ALL CHURCHES IN BARREN COUNTY

The Woman’s Christian Temperance Union hereby requests every minister of the gospel in Barren county to preach on Sunday week, the 29th, Fifth Sunday, a sermon against corruption in politics. Lest “Judgement begin at the house of the Lord.” ¶ Please remind your people and hearers that it is against the law of the people’s enactment to buy votes with money or whiskey, or in any other way to debauch the electorate. – Mrs. N. D. Terry, President of the WCTU.

07-20 – GT

There will be a flag raising at the Samson Tobacco Factory, tomorrow afternoon at two o’clock. ¶ This factory is one of the biggest concerns in Glasgow and furnishes livelihood for a hundred or more employees. Mr. Samson, the manager and president, is one of the leading citizens of Glasgow, and it under his leadership that the patriotic occasion is mad possible. ¶ The public is cordially invited to attend the Flag Raising.

07-21 – GT

Charley Rutherford, 19, was killed at Glasgow Junction, Saturday morning. ¶ A few minutes before the terrible accident he and two other boys entered the depot. Rutherford left the party and in the meantime a freight train passed. When the other boys went out in a very few minutes, they found their companion lying close by the tracks with a broken neck and back. He only lived six minutes after he was found. It is supposed the young man was sitting on the curbing near the track, when the passing train knocked him over with fatal results. ¶ He belonged to a good family of prosperous farmers of Chaumont, Edmonson County.

07-24 – GT

Frankfort, Ky., July 19 – Kentucky announced ready for the draft today, with every county registration reported and the apportionment of the State’s quota of 14,263 men made. ¶ Breathitt and Lee counties will have not draft as the number of volunteers exceed their quota. ¶ The quota of Barren County is 169.

07-25 0 GT

In case you do not get satisfaction with Ganter’s Magic Cure in diarrhea, flux, summer complaint, dysentery, return it to your dealer and get your money back. Sold by all dealers and wholesaled by Davidson Wholesale.

Dr. J S Smock is an Oculist and will fit you with glasses and guarantee satisfaction.

07-26 – REP

BEAUTIFUL CHARACTER IS GONE

Miss Selma Taylor, barely 12 years of age, the youngest child of Mr. Charley Taylor, died at the family residence on E. Main Friday night of diabetes, a very unusual disease for one so young. She was ill only about six weeks, and everything skill could do to relieve here was resorted to, but to no avail. Selma, was one of the best-known girls of her age in Glasgow, and we have no hesitancy in saying she was the most popular girl her age in town. She had a remarkably beautiful voice and often sang in public, always with the plaudit of those who heard her

07-27 – GT

CHECKS A CONVENIENCE

A checking account at your command enables you to pay bills without leaving your home – to send remittances anywhere with the least effort on your part. And every check when cancelled and returned to you at the end of each month is an unquestionable receipt. Open an account now with us.

SAFETY – HONESTY—COURTSEY – SERVICE

Citizens National Bank

07-28 – GT

I will sell my entire livery outfit at Public Auction; 14 head of extra good livery horses, 2 extra nice sale horses, 1 Shetland pony and buggy, 1 mule, 8 top buggies, 3 surries, 3 drummer wagons, 1 road wagon, 1 good break cart, 6 set buggy harness, 6 sets double harness, 2 sets heavy drummer harness, 2 Ford Touring Cars – 1916 models, 1 New Ford Touring Car – 1917 model. All in good condition and everything will sell for the Highest dollar. Al W Pedigo, Glasgow

07-31 – GT

The laundry will, in the next few days, move to the new building on the Upper Depot Street recently erected by Mr. W L Porter. ¶ Mr. Frank Richardson has bought a Studebaker – Mr. W P Mansfield, Mr. W G Lyons and Mr. J L Wright have bought new Buicks.