ARCHIVES FOR JULY 1927

on 08/08/2017 |

07-03 – GT

About 6,000 were on hand here for the Ku Klux celebration at the fairgrounds last Monday. Visitors were on hand from a dozen Ky. counties and a half-dozen states. Speeches were made by Klan orators and candidates for local office. ¶ The night program was featured by a parade of robed Klansmen thru the streets of Glasgow. There were a number of women, members of the auxiliary in the procession. Fireworks were display thereafter at the fairground to a crowd estimated at ten thousand.

07-04 – REP

The big sow shown on the purebred sire train here in May weighed 1,236 pounds and 11 ounces. Mrs. J. Mitchell of Parkesville, Boyle County, guessed within one ounce of the weight of the animal and has been awarded first prize in the contest.

07-05 – GT

Mrs. Walter Galloway and Miss Mary Willie Galloway were injured Monday when a motor crashed into the car driven by Mrs. Galloway. The two women were returning from Glasgow, when driving into Horse Cave the other car attempted to pass a car going in the opposite direction to the Galloway car, it swerved to the left striking the Galloway car head on. The Galloways were cut and bruised. Mr. Forrest, Glasgow, brought them to a doctor. The Galloway car was demolished.

07-06 – REP

SHEEP MEETING AND FREE PICTURE SHOW

There will be a free picture show at the Trigg Theater in Glasgow, Monday July 11 at 10 a.m. All farmers who are interested in sheep or buying sheep should attend the meeting. M R C Miller of the Experiment Station will be here to speak to the farmers on sheep raising.

07-07

FRIGIDAIEE now priced so low almost every home can have electric refrigeration – Complete for on $195. In every respect it’s a genuine Frigidaire – made throughout to exacting General Motors specification. The new model is now on display at our salesroom. IRL SANDERS, Glasgow.

07-10 – GT

We have heard many things of what a Ford can and would do, but for the first time in our lives we learn of Ford producing a pup. It happens that Messrs. Ed N Caldwell and Brents Caldwell went on a fishing expedition. They left their Lizzie by the roadside. Upon returning thereto, they heard whimpering’s of a puppy. Investigation disclosed a fat mongrel stowed away under the hood of the machine. How it got there and when remains secret.

07-11 – GT

The Commonwealth Foundation is now willing to spend $36,000 on a Nurses’ Home adjoining our $200,000 hospital provided Glasgow raises $12,000 to supplement the sum. The Chamber of Commerce has the offer under advisement.

07-12

Wreckers in tearing out the old Ebert home place on North Race, brought to view one of the finest log houses in this whole section. Age of this original part of the home being torn away, is undetermined. The logs are in perfect state of preservation because they have been boarded up all these years. The form a two-story, one-room cabin, and the logs are of yellow poplar, some with the bark thereon. Measuring 20 feet, they are from six to nine inches square and perfectly matched at the corners with notches.

07-13 – REP

Judge Flem D. Samson, candidate for the Republican nomination for Governor, made his entry into the 3rd district here Monday, when he spoke to the largest crowd and that has greeted a candidate here so far this season. His audience was estimated at 900, and fully 200 more could not be accommodated in the large Circuit Court room, which was filled to capacity. Many persons stood throughout his speech and heard his fervid denunciation not only of race-track-gambling, but all kinds of gambling and all forms of law violations. There was no mistaking his stand on this question.

07-14 – REP

A deal was closed Tuesday by the Gulf Refining co. who bought the 75 x 75-foot lot at the corner of Race and Front street from Mrs. O F Curd. It is understood contractors are figuring on the excavation work and construction is expected to start at an early date on a modern filling station on the property. Definite date has not been announced. A permit for the construction was granted at a recent meeting of the City Council. [for many years the “Bill Miller Gulf” – RG]

07-17 – GT

Citizens of Tompkinsville have under way plans to raise $40.000 for three-story hospital. Building will be 54 by 100 feet. Location will be on Main and College Streets.

07-18 GT

The Davis Hotel property on West Side of the public square, has been sold to Mr. B G Ellis, this city for $6,000. Mr. Ellis comes into possession at once. ¶ The building, a three-story brick, stands on a lot 300 feet long by 80 feet wide. Mr. Ellis will remodel the front of the building, refit the interior and is now in negotiations with Quaker Maid Company who contemplate opening a grocery store in the building.

07-19-GT

Trustees of Glasgow’s $200,000 hospital have agreed to accept The Commonwealth Fund of $16,000 to apply on a Nurses Home adjacent to the hospital. The offer of $16.000 is conditioned upon Glasgow business interests raising the sum of $8,000, the $24.000 total to be used in building the home for the nurses.

07-20 – GT

Guy L Comer, representing The Washington Manufacturing Co., of Nashville, Tn., met with directors of the Chamber of Commerce and the Industrial Committee thereof yesterday morning and proposition whereby Glasgow can, if sufficient interest is shown acquire overall factory 50×200 feet, employing 200 workers at average wage of $2 per day and costing $100,000 when completed. ¶ Hopkinsville has offered Washington Manufacturing Co. the sum of $100,000 for the factory; Columbia, Tn. Has promised free rent, free water and no taxation for a period of ten years if the factory is located there. ¶ However, Comer and associates had rather locate in Glasgow.

07-21 – GT

TERRY’S QUALITY SHOP

Our Specials this week for Cash

GOSSARD FOUNDATION GARMENTS

Miss Ryan, representing the H W Gossard Co. will be in our store Friday shown complete assortment corsets, combinations, wraparound and Brassieres. She will be glad to give you a fitting if you any trouble getting a corset. ¶ We will allow the same special prices we are making during our Fourteen days sale.

07-24

Crosley Icy Ball Iceless Refrigerator on Display at Ely’s Drug Store – Come and see it work – Requires no electricity, no power of any kind. Lasts a lifetime without further expense. Freezes ice and desserts. It is hardly believable but you heat water, place it in position and through a novel arrangement the condensation of this hot water provides the refrigeration. It makes ice.

07-25 – GT

Great Onyx Cave (L P Edwards owner) has made special rate for all Glasgow people visiting that beauty spot next Sunday. The cave is only a few miles west of Cave City, just off the Mammoth Cave road, and is easily accessible. ¶ If you go over and register from Glasgow, Mr. Edwards will let you make the two trips for only $1.65. As the regular rate is $3.30, one can readily see what a bargain he is offering. ¶ There is good hotel at the cave and all modern conveniences.

07-26 – GT

Lorenzo Carver, the well-known blind musician of this county, will on Saturday night, broadcast from station WSM, Nashville. He will be assisted by Mr. Irving and Mr. V K Edens, first cousins of Mr. A E Minick of this city. MR. Carver has been in great demand radio broadcasting and now considering a trip to New York City to engage in the work.

07-27 – GT

Alonzo Wells, 25, grandson of Mr. George Slayton, of the New Salem section is dead as result of injuries sustained while falling from a haystack and being pierced by the handle and prong of a pitchfork. Surviving Mr. Wells are his wife and one child.

07-28 – GT

NOTICE! To depositors of Farmers Bank of Horse Cave, In Liquidation. I will pay a dividend of twenty percent to depositors of the above-named bank. ¶ Those holding certificates of deposit will please present them to me, in my office in the Horse Cave State Bank Building for credit. – R F Smith, Special Deputy Banking Commissioner, Liquidating Farmers Deposit Bank of Horse Cave, KY. [Tom Chaney, Horse Cave tells me the depositors eventually got all their money – RG]

07-31

Pate Walkup had bad luck with his dog a few days ago. The animal bit the popular officer in the hand on Monday; Tuesday the dog died. And now question is: did the dog die from the bite, or was it suicide because of remorse