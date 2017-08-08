ARCHIVES FOR JULY 1957

on 08/08/2017 |

07-03 – REP

Miss Annette Harlow, vivacious daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Harlow, won the “Miss Farmers Rural Electric” beauty crown at the Co-op’s annual meeting and show at Edmonton last night, and will vie for the “Miss Kentucky Rural Electric” crown at subsequent contests. Second was Miss Judy Bell, of Edmonton, and third was Miss Mollie Sue Oliver, of Etoile.

07-04 – REP

The Fiscal Court in a special meeting last Friday unanimously adopted an order prohibiting public speaking and meetings in the Courthouse Yard in any section except the graveled area on the northeast corner, and prohibited the placing of vehicles, equipment or signs in the area without permission of the Court.

07-05 – REP

A stroke suffered on Wednesday, from which he failed to regain consciousness, ended the distinguished legal and civic career of John Evans Richardson, Sr., when he succumbed at Samson Hospital. He had been I declining health for the past three years, and for some time visits to his office over the New Farmers National Bank, where he was associated with Uhel O. Barrickman, had been limited to short intervals. He was recognized as one of Kentucky’s outstanding attorneys. He was the son of the late Judge and Mrs. Basil Richardson.

07-06 – REP

Doctors George and Caroline Howard McKinley have moved to Glasgow, and will be associated with Howard Clinic on Friday, specializing in Pediatrics. Both have served their residency with Children’s Hospital in Louisville. Dr. Caroline is a daughter of Dr. and Mrs. C C Howard.

07-07 – REP

“Operation Alert 1957” is considered a National Readiness Exercise. It is a test to determine how our Civil Defense Units will function if our country should be attacked by atomic weapons. However, it is not just a Civil Defense Exercise as all levels of all government agencies will participate, it has been announced by James Trigg Pace, County Civil Defense Chairman.

07-10 – REP

Selection of Earl E Bradford as head GHS basketball coach and assistant football, golf, tennis and track coach, was announced Monday by Superintendent Gene Farley. Mr. Bradford is a native of Tennessee. In 1944, he enlisted in the Marines and saw active service in the South Pacific.

07-11 – REP

Superintendent Gene Farley announces that Miss Ella Mae Chapman of Herndon, KY. Has been engaged as Home Economics teacher to succeed Mrs. Earl Newcom who resigned to accept position in the home demonstration service of Kentucky Utilities Co. Miss Chapman received her degree at UK. ¶ R. H. Matthews, a native of Bowling Green, teacher in the Industrial Arts department for the last 10 years resigned to accept position with the State Vocational School in Bowling Green. His successor has not been named.

07-12 – REP

Aubrey F. Crow, JR. who recently completed a very successful year as Governor of District 46-E of Lions Clubs has been honored by Lions International in his appointment as International Counselor in a special action of the Board of Directors, it was revealed in a letter from the Director-General of Lions International.

07-13 – REP

Attention is invited to announcement in another column from Pedigo, Rogers & Co., insurance agency concerning the association of Phillip Wells as a partner in the firm. Mr. Wells, prominent farmer, tobacco warehouseman, and horseman and member of one of the county’s pioneer families, needs no introduction to folk in this section. He has bought the interest of John Winlock, who will remain with the firm until Jan 1.

07-14 – REP

Monday, July 22nd, is the opening day of the American Legion Fair at the Fairground on happy Valley Road, and the days has been set aside by Fair Chairman, John Worsham as “Youth Day and Night”. ¶ Among other attractions a special Pony Show has been arranged for the evening program, which is expected to see some outstanding show ponies in action.

07-17 – REP

Attention to oil-sters is directed at this time to a huge gas well in the South Fork community, in what many old-tunes call “Gas-Well Hollow” that is estimated to be throwing off a half-million cubic feet of gas each day. It was brought in on the Curt Stinson Farm. ¶ “Gas Well Hollow” got its name in the 1880s when the territory was the scene of extensive oil explorations and in the course of the operation a gas well came in that was of such capacity, and volume that the “roar” could be heard as far away as Glasgow.

07-18 – REP

Announcement has been made of the formation of a new law partnership composed of Uhel O Barrickman and Brents Dickinson, Jr., under the title of Richardson, Barrickman & Dickinson, successor the their frim of the John E. Richardson and Mr. Barrickman. They will continue in the Richardson & Barrickman suite in the New Farmers National Bank building.

07-19 – REP

Winners in the “Miss Barren County American Legion Fair” beauty contest are, Miss Rebecca Payton, Caverna, second place; Miss Martha Gene Abell, 1956 Queen, who crowned the new queen, Miss Lucy Bunch. Miss Jeanette Sturgeon, Hiseville was third place winner.

07-20 – REP

Anyone need a good hand at Woodchopping, Sawing or Log Rolling? We’ve got just the one for you, with seven to spare. ¶ They are Gilbert Wells, Benny Dickinson, Jimmy Rogers, Jimmy Barton, David Cook, Bobby Moran, Jimmy Downing and Larry Garmon, who proved their prowess at these events to win for themselves the title of Third National Champions in the Log Rolling Contest at the Boy Scout Jamboree at Valley Forge recently. To really appreciate their accomplishment, you have to realize the team was competing with between 52,000 and 55,000 scouts from all over the United States.

07-21 – REP

We have been requested to call attention to the fact that a revision of the parking meter system in Glasgow is in process of revision. When completed the meters will receive no coins except nickels. Completion will depend upon receipt of necessary part to convert the meters, according to Howell T. Pedigo, City Meter Supervision. The meters on the square next to business will be one hour meters, the one next to the courthouse will be two hour meters.

07-24 – GT

James Norris Gray and Ernest Simpson of the Glasgow Construction Co., announced Tuesday that they had been awarded the general construction contract for the new Wayne County Elementary School at Monticello. Construction should start in 10 days. Contracts were awarded totaling $370,000.

07-25 – GT

Charlie “Red” Thomas has purchased the Pan-Am station in Radio Court. The transaction was completed Monday Morning. Thomas, a former insurance man, said he would stress prompt and efficient service to customers. All normal services will be available, he said. [this was Dick Thomas – RG]

07-26 – GT

The Crescendo Music Club of Mrs. Alanson Trigg, which is made up of piano pupils from the Jr. and Sr. high schools was listed on the national honor roll in the current issue of the National Federation of Music Clubs Junior magazine. Both Mrs. Trigg and her pupils are to be highly commended as this is quite an accomplishment. Only one other club in the entire state was listed.

07-27 – GT

YEGGS BLOW SAFE AT B&S LUMBER FIRM

Safe blowers, who have been working at intervals in Barren and adjoining counties blew the safe at B & S Lumber, formerly Harris Lumber on the Bowling Green Road sometime Wednesday night and escaped with about $125 from the safe and a small amount from the coke machine. ¶ Thieves also entered the Pedigo Buick Co. on Happy Valley Rd. Wednesday took about $37 from the cash register. ¶ The safe crackers have hit six towns in recent weeks, including nearby Tompkinsville, Franklin and Hodgenville.

07-28

Preparations for the Cave City Community Fair, which opens Tuesday, Aug 6, with a 12-ring Horse Show, move into high gear this week with the announcement by Paul M. Page, horse show manager that entries were being received daily from Kentucky and Tennessee stables for the popular event. Last year’s show attracted 5,000 to the cave region.

07-31

The Dental Wives Auxiliary of the Pennyrile District will entertain with and annual picnic for dentist and their famil8us. The affair will be held at Beech Bend Park in Bowling Green. Those attending from Glasgow will be Dr. and Mrs. Fred Marshall, Sr., Dr. and Mrs. Fred Marshall, Jr., and Dr. and Mrs. Harold Cady.