ARCHIVES FOR JULY 1967

on 08/08/2017 |

July 1967

The Glasgow Republican

July 6, 1967 – Three Glasgow youths have been named to attend the Kentucky Youth Conference on Juvenile Delinquency – Kathryn Lou Power, Eugene Howard Johnson and Terry Brent Jones.

Arnett Grove News – A large number attended the shower given at the home of Rev. and Mrs. Floyd Pierce Saturday evening for Mr. and Mrs. James Dyer. The home of Mr. and Mrs. Terry Polson, at Austin, was completely destroyed fire Saturday afternoon. The Polsons, who had just moved from this community three weeks ago, are returning to their home at Slick Rock.

“Mustang Corral” with real horses has been added to Gillie Hyde Ford’s display on the Happy Valley Road.

Area Servicemen – Noel Riddles, Leroy Kessinger, Jerry Hankins, Rodney Steenbergen, Oddis Bratcher and Talmadge Rush.

Trace Creek News – Mrs. Reba Denton attended a cookout Tuesday night at Walnut Creek Boat Ramp for her nephew, Billy Wood and family who are leaving for a three year obligation to Germany. (I think Trace Creek is in Allen County)

July 13, 1967 – 40 Barren County Junior 4-H members left Monday morning for Western Kentucky 4-H Camp at Dawson Springs.

Miss Judy Rigdon, 17 year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Rigdon, was crowned Miss Hiseville Fair.

Drive in Worship services will be conducted each Sunday at the Twin City Drive in Theatre on Hwy. 31 W, south of Horse Cave. Rain or Shine.

The Shaker Festival at Auburn is being held this week, July 11-15 for the sixth straight year. Dinner each evening 5 to 8.

Union #5 News – We received over 3 inches of rain in 36 hours starting last Wednesday. Some tobacco was drowned out and quite a bit of hail damage.

The 3rd Annual Appaloosa Horse Show was held at the American Legion Fairgrounds and was deemed a success. Co Chairmen were Dale Rigdon and Rollie Cary.

July 20, 1967 – Corma Ann Smith has been selected as a delegate to the 1st Kentucky Youth Conference on Juvenile Delinquency. She will be a Junior at Temple Hill High School.

Young Jackie Cooper of Louisville won the Weldon Tennis Tournament topping Ron Underwood in the finals of the singles match. Cooper teamed with Henry Baughman to win the doubles as well.

Local Upcoming weddings – Sybl Joyse Bryant and Ross Thomas Fleming, Brenda Ann Duvall and A/3c John Robert Nelson, Daryls Buckingham and James Mitchell Booker and Linda Clarkson and Larry Beckwith.

Caught at Barren River Reservoir fishing out of Beaver Creek Ramp were nine bass, the largest weighing 4 pounds, 10 ½ ounces. Used plastic worms and caught within four hours by Morgan Fears and Vincent Harlow.

Saturday morning TV shows – Mighty Heroes, Underdog, Frankenstein, Jr., Space Kidettes, Space Ghosts, Superman and My Friend Flicka.

July 27, 1967 – Kenneth Motley and Mrs. Dartha Dennis will head the Louie B Nunn Campaign for Governor of Kentucky in Barren County.

Stanley Zimmerman , hired by the city of Glasgow in Feb. 1966 to update the city codes, has resigned after he says he has completed the job he was hired for.

Miss Connie Sue Thompson was crowned Miss Farmers RECC. Linda Harlow was the runner up. Other contestants were Polly Smith, Elissia Walton and Mary Donna Rogers.

William Botts Walker has been selected to attend the first Ky. Youth Conference on Juvenile Delinquency. He will be a Senior at Hiseville High School.

Tompkinsville News – The Rock Bridge Homemakers met at the lovely new home of Mrs. Fowler Pitcock. The President, Mrs. Verna McGuire, presided.

Army Pvt. Jerry R Coe, 23, whose parents Mr. and Mrs. James R Coe and wife, Sandra, live at 614 N. Race Street, has completed a cooking course at Ft. Knox July 14.

 

