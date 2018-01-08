ARCHIVES FOR JULY 1968

on 08/01/2018 |

July 1968

The Republican

July 4, 1968 – 31 local goys attend the Audubon Council’s New Boy Scout Camp located near Russellville, Ky.

Applications for $62,000 new Residences, $5500 Residential Repairs, $1720.34 Commercial new and $23.50 Commercial Repairs in the City of Glasgow were reported by City Inspector for the month of June.

Miss Anita Adams has resigned her position with Drs. Weldon and Wells effective July 1. Following a training period in Lexington, she will be the instructor for the School for Practical Nurses.

Dr. H Curtis Erwin filled the pulpit at Glasgow Baptist Church on his first Sunday as pastor on June 30.

The 7th Annual Shaker Festival and Pageant will be held at South Union July 9-13.

July 11, 1968 – Miss Ellen Nolen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Nolen, was crowned Miss Hiseville Fair Tuesday night.

Postmaster General has announced that a contract has been awarded to build the new Post Office at Hiseville.

Wyatt Realty and Auction Service has moved from the N. Public Square to a new location at 209 Lexington Drive. Operated by Lexie Wyatt.

Glasgow City Council considers weeds, garbage and postpones matter on public drunks. (Republican editor Frances Bastin had proposed that the fine for Public Drunk be increased by $10 for each arrest. Last week, there were a total of 31 arrests and 19 involved liquor- one of them a juvenile. )

The Glasgow Scottie Band will march in the Banana Festival in the twin cities of Fulton, Ky. and South Fulton, Tennessee on Sept. 7.

July 18, 1968 – $2,500,000 Central High School is proposed for Barren County.

By a vote of 4-0, the Kentucky Turnpike Authority authorized Finance Commission to plan methods of selling $374 million dollars in bonds to build toll roads including one from Henderson to Somerset via Owensboro and Bowling Green. (Cumberland Parkway).

An oil well has been brought in on the Oscar Jessie Farm near Breeding.

AD – Gibson’s Discount Center – Frigidaire refrigerator/freezer, a real money saver at $244.25, Frigidaire Dishmobile, just $206.64, Frigidaire Air Conditioner, 8000 BTU only $190.00, 40” Electric Range at $174.00. Gibsons – Where you always buy the best for less”

AD – Open for Business –Light Hardware and everyday needs, Drive in Parking, next door to Tastee Freeze. Pace Hardware and Farm Supply, 609 Columbia Ave.

July 25, 1968 – Pedigo Pontiac Company, a familiar landmark in Glasgow, is undergoing remodeling at the Corner of S. Green Street and Wayne Street.

Patti Sparks, Edmonton, is crowned Miss Farmers RECC of 1968. Miss Marcus Joe Williams was first runner up. (Marcus Kingrey)

Carroll Knicely, editor and publisher of the Glasgow Daily Times, is elected National TPA President.

Bombing still being investigated after Gov. Louie B Nunn’s home on South Green Street when dynamite was apparently thrown from a passing car and exploded on the front lawn. The Nunns were in Frankfort. A friend of the Nunns, Ms. Bertie Meguair was in the home but uninjured.

Reunions – Miller Reunion for the descendants of John and Sarah Miller at Jo Ann Foster Park and the Pace Reunion will be held at Gorin park.

Charles Arterburn, 16 year old Junior at Gamaliel, will be the new Flippin News reporter for the Glasgow Republican.

AD – Coat Caravan at Lermans. An entire truckload of more than 500 coats, new in style and fabric for winter 1968-69.