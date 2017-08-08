ARCHIVES FOR JULY 1977

on 08/08/2017 |

July 1977

Glasgow Daily Times

July 1, 1977 –Kim Sanders of Glasgow was crowned Miss Metcalfe County Fair last evening.

July 3, 1977 – Bernie Laabs has been named Plant Manager of the DI Manufacturing Plant on Cleveland Avenue.

July 5, 1977 – Those in a planning meeting for the All-Ky. City Program included Sue Adams, Debbie Cox, Maurae Foster, Lawrence Clark, Bonnie Williams, Cecile Hawkins, Ruth Patterson, Mary Gatewood Culver, Lucille Peers, Katherine Billingsley, Marilyn Eaton, Willa Taylor, Jill Bailey, Danny Belcher, Elizabeth Monroe, Jan McDaniel and Nikki Peden.

July 6, 1977 – Four construction workers were injured, one severely, when the roof of a building under construction in Summer Shade collapsed.

July 7, 1977 – Former Glasgow Mayor Les Moran died Thursday. He was also president of the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce and a car dealer for 23 years.

July 10, 1977 – Electrical storms causes damage in the area. A barn fire was started by lightening on the B R Carver Farm. Lightening also struck the back wall of the Plaza Theatre and two Arkansas men safely crash landed their small private plane on Hwy.68&80 east of Glasgow High School.

July 11, 1977 – Richard Benningfield is the new innkeeper at the Glasgow Holiday Inn.

July 11, 1977 – Tim Wilkinson, a 17 year old from Shelby, NC, wins the Weldon Tennis Tournament defeating Peter Van Lingen.

July 12, 1977 – Two flag bears with the BCHS Band have returned from “Heart of Dixie” Camp at Murray State University – Jonita White and Kim Brown won a trophy for 1st place in small group.

July 13, 1977 – Citizens Bank Women’s Softball team clinches the 1977 Championship. Players were Merle Chism, Teresa Welch, Maxene Underwood, Jean Matthews, Judy Glass, Linda Howard, Lois Holmes, Brenda Ross, Jackie Clemmons, Janet Smith and Cindy Tudor. Bud Tarry was the manager.

July 14, 1977 – Archeologists from WKU begin a study of the 116 year old Fort Williams.

July 15, 1977 – Jerry Harris, Glasgow CPA, will join the staff of Citizens Bank & Trust as VP and Asst. Trust Officer

July 17, 1977 – Old TB Hospital is transformed to Glasgow State Intermediate Care and Skilled Nursing Facility. 18 patients will arrive this week.

July 18, 1977 – Ralph Proffitt, Ft. Run, was elected VP of Kentucky Rural Letter Carriers.

July 19, 1977 – The establishing of an Industrial park in Barren County was the dominating discussion during Barren Fiscal Court.

July 20, 1977 – Descendants from 11 states meet for the Garrison-Isenberg Reunion at the home place of J M and Cora Garrison Isenberg in Cave City.

July 20, 1977 – Scottie Majorette Corp recently returned from the Tennessee Twirling Instruction Band Specialty Camp – Debby Ryan, Barbara Lane, Nan Norris, Connie Lane, Cindy Jackson, Doris Smith and Melissa Ryan.

July 21, 1977 – Mrs. Marvin Carder, Mt. Hermon, is selected as Master Farm Homemaker for Barren County.

July 22, 1977 – The First Modular (Type 1) ambulance was placed in service today by the Barren Metcalfe Ambulance Service.

July 24, 1977 – AD – Grand Opening McDonalds Country Store, six miles east of Glasgow on Edmonton Road, formerly Smith’s Grocery. Eddie and Ester McDonald, owners.

PeeWee Little League Champs are the Reds – Rebel Sharp, Mike Allen, Chad Jones, Jeff Garmon, Mark Elmore, Jason Campbell, Andy Jones, Scott Dunn, Andy Rutledge, Nancy Reeves, John Benningfield, Jeff Gass, Barry Yates, Lee Blanton, Matthew Stone. Coaches were Bill Jones and Charles Blanton.

July 25, 1977 – Ray L Dillingham, local Evinrude dealer at Glasgow Marine, Inc. has been elected a member of the National Evinrude Motors “E” Award Club.

July 26, 1977 – Ernest Simpson Construction Co. gets the contract for construction and renovation of the former Uptowner Bldg to be home to Security Savings and Loan.

July 27, 1977 – Gen. Russell E Dougherty will retire August 1 as Strategic Air Command Commander in Chief.

July 28, 1977 – Glasgow’s newest drug store , the Cottage Pharmacy at 117 Columbia Ave, will open Monday. Owned and operated by James W Polson and Donald Meers.

July 29, 1977 – Nikki Lynn Peden was crowned Miss Temple Hill at the annual beauty pageant. Tara Leigh Branham was Tiny Miss. Suzanne Sherell was Junior Miss and Stacy Rene Branham was Little Miss.

July 31, 1977 – Linda West becomes the first woman on the Board of Trustees of the City of Hiseville.