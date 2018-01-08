ARCHIVES FOR JULY 1978

on 08/01/2018 |

July 1978

Glasgow Daily Times

July 1, 1978 – Mr. and Mrs. J R Williams of Park City have been chosen outstanding cooperative farmers in the 31st Annual Goodyear Conservation Award Program.

Glasgow Baptist Church has reception honoring Dr. and Mrs. H. Curtis Erwin celebrating their 10th anniversary with the church.

July 5, 1978 – Lord’s Going out of Business (STILL) – half price….everything must go…Central Center Shopping Center.

July 6, 1978 – Winn School House was moved yesterday to a site adjacent to Houchens First Store on Browning Road, just off 31 E South.

July 7, 1978 – Local Barren County natives, Edna Piercy Mauk and Lillie Boles Ingram, have been celebrating their birthdays together for 64 years. It started when Edna was 10 and Lillie was 14 on May 17, 1914.

July 9, 1978 – Mel Skinner, Bruce Groce and Kevin Gardner were participants in the Barren County 4-H Tractor Driving Contest. Former winner, Donnie Miller was the judge.

July 10, 1978 – Peter Van Lingen wins his 8th Weldon Singles Crown.

July 11, 1978 – Earlier start for area schools – August 17 for Barren County and August 22 for Glasgow.

Little League Champs are the Pelicans – David Shaw, James York, Joey Simpson, Randy Jewell, Billy Thomason, Doug Depp, Todd Barbour, Greg Sibalich and Stacy Hagan. Coach Larry Barbour.

July 12, 1978 – Free movies offered at Mary Wood Weldon Library every Thursday at 3 p.m.

Lou Gehrig Champs are the Chicks – Russell Lynn, Tom Baker, David Crenshaw, Corey Jones, Brad Kesslar, Marty Martin, Shawn Rigsby, Scott Adwell, Joey Botts, John Alexander. Coach Jerry Botts and Asst. Coach Max Martin.

July 13, 1978 – Local bands are Camp Bound – David Harbison takes Barren County to Camp Crescendo and Bill Brogan takes Glasgow to EKU’s Band Camp.

July 14, 1978 – Robbery suspect in the armed robbery of George Ford Jewelers is nabbed in Indianapolis.

July 15, 1978 – Darlene Martin Wells, Terri Wilkinson and Richard Neal Simon are recipients of Jaycee “Outstanding Young Kentuckian Awards.

Austin Tracy Class of 1950 held their 1st Class reunion at Copper Frog Restaurant. (location where Barren Outdoors is in 2018).

July 18, 1978 – GHS Band Majorettes are Doris Smith, Kim Foster, Melissa Ryan, Marlene Greer, Nan Norris and Debbie Ryan.

July 19, 1978 – Sylvia Scott and Nancy Greer have filed for Third District Barren County Board of Education Board member.

43 5th and 6th graders from Barren County have arrived at Camp Currie for a week.

July 25, 1978 – First reading of the ordinance passing which allows 2 hours free parking in the downtown square. Parking meter heads are removed. (Final reading was August 14).

July 26, 1978 – Spanish American War Veteran Chase Edmunds dies at age 100.

Oldham, England – First test tube baby born is in excellent condition.

July 27, 1978 – Beverly Jo Harris, Edmonton, is crowned Miss Farmers RECC. She was crowned Miss Temple Hill Fair the following evening.

July 31, 1978 – More Barren Countians file for BC School Board – Harold Carter, Billy Joe Moore and Alan Beals.