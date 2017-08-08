ARCHIVES FOR JULY 1987

on 08/08/2017 |

July 1987

Glasgow Daily Times

July 1, 1987 – Annual Mammoth Cave Homecoming is scheduled for Independence Day July 4 with a picnic lunch, Bluegrass Band, Ky. Quilt Show and more.

July 2, 1987 – The Shakertown at South Union historic site will have their annual Shaker Fest July 9-18.

Dr. Julia Schooler opens an office in dentistry at 209 E. Main Street.

July 6, 1987 – Sunday afternoon thunderstorms were responsible for the destruction of a mobile home in the Gascon Community of Metcalfe County, owned by Mr. and Mrs. Scott Harper.

July 7, 1987 – There will be a benefit singing and dance for Charlie Tarry at Beaver Creek Music Barn July 11. Proceeds will go to Charlie’s medical expenses.

July 9, 1987 – 50th Weldon Invitational Tennis Tournament begins Friday at Gorin Park with a 32 player field. (Australian Peter Lloyd won the singles and Greg Hill and Mike Smith won doubles.)

July 10, 1987 – The Glasgow Rotary Club made history Thursday by installing its first female member, Suzanne Weddle, a Glasgow Attorney with the firm of Barrickman, Dickinson and Ropp.

July 12, 1987 – The 33rd Annual Temple Hill Lions Club Fair, which now serves as the Barren County Fair, will be held July 23-25 at Temple Hill School Gym and Grounds.

July 13, 1987 – AD – May’s Shoes – Ladies Connie Reg. $14.39 now $9.99 . Wimzees Reg. $18-25 now $9.99 to $14.99. Mays Shoes in Central Center.

July 14, 1987 – Ky. Transportation Cabinet announces five lanes on the Glasgow By Pass between 68&80 and Hwy. 90. H and Hwy. 90 east of Glasgow will be a proposed project, along with rebuilding the bridge over Skaggs Creek on the Woods Store-Etoile Road.

July 15, 1987 – Area Servicemen – John H. Gray, Steven C Rich, James T Duncan and Scott A Davis.

July 16, 1987 – Ladonna Milam was crowned Miss FRECC at the Coop’s Annual Meeting. Anita Frazier was the first runner up.

July 18, 1987 – The First Annual Cub Scout Day Camp was held this week at Diamond Caverns Resort at Park City with over 100 scouts attending.

July 19, 1987 – AD – Houchens – Smoked Picnic Hams 78 cents lb, Kiwi, three for $1.00, Crisco Oil, 64 oz. $2.79 and Pepsi, 12 pack cans for $2.89.

July 20, 1987 – “Mossie and The Strippers” is the latest performance at the Horse Cave Theatre.

July 21, 1987 – Carl Shoopman, local predictor of earthquakes and plane crashes, is a central character in a non-fiction novel written by Carlyss Disbrow about a Tennessee triple murder case.

July 22, 1987 – The Slick Rock School Reunion will be held Sunday, August 2nd at Eastern Elementary School. For more information, call Cecil or Lucille Johnson, Ernest Broady or Samuel L Smith.

July 22, 1987 – The Glasgow/Barren County Farmers Marker celebrated their 5th Anniversary last week. Officers and Directors are Becky Moon, Lou Jane Williams, Annie and Earl Page, Comer Jones, Carlos Wilson, Webster Smith, Fidel Chapman, Jr., Frances Chapman, John R Miller and Cecil Brown.

July 24, 1987 – Belinda Haynes was crowned Miss Temple Hill Fair. Kelley Piletto was crowned Junior Miss, Tiny Miss was Amber Riddle, and Tiny Mr. was Chase Moore and Little Mister was Daniel Spurlock.

July 26, 1987 – Presidents Academic Fitness Awards are presented to Temple Hill 8th graders Jason Chenoweth, Joseph Wyatt, Ginny Mayes, Mellissa Lowe, Jama Peden, Tracy Taylor, Alicia Turner, Denver Shartzer, Sherri Billingsley, Tina Hogue, Dana Lohden, Chad Groce, Erica Cole, Casey McMurtrey and William Myatt.

July 27, 1987 – Medicine Shoppe of Glasgow won the Glasgow Recreation Department Women’s Softball League. The First Christian Church of Glasgow cruised through the Co-Ed Softball season with a 12-0 record to win.

July 28, 1987 – The Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library presents a special preview performance of the one man play “Yours Respectfully” Jesse Stuart by Jimmy Lowe.

July 29, 1987 – The winners of the Glasgow Country Club Ladies Golf Championship were Gayle Myers with a two day total of 162 along with Kathy Harris, Sissy Bale, Sue Travis, Beth Elmore, Frances Farris and Betty Jackson.

July 30, 1987 – Bluegrass Games participants from the area include Donnie Bunch, Latonya Marshall, Beverly White, Bessie Lane and Marie Gutherie.

July 31, 1987 – J B Cloyd, Glasgow Police Dept, was honored for 30 years of service, starting on July 8, 1957. Billy Wilson of the Glasgow Fire Department was honored for 30 years of service as well. He started July 29, 1957.