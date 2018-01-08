ARCHIVES FOR JULY 1988

on 08/01/2018 |

July 1988

Glasgow Daily Times

July 1, 1988 – 32nd Metcalfe County Fair is July 4-9 – Horse and Pony Celebration, Carnival and “Heart of Bluegrass” Show.

July 3, 1988 – Yankees of Austin Tracy T Ball League were the winners of the Temple Hill Invitational T Ball Tournament.

July 5, 1988 – Horse Cave Theatre opens for its 12th season with “Noises Off”.

July 6, 1988 – Gov. Wallace Wilkinson visits Barren County to discuss the drought with area farmers.

July 7, 1988 – On July 4, some sixty persons took part in a trail ride in the Mt. Hermon community of Monroe County.

July 8, 1988 – The final three steel roof supports for the former Gibson’s building came down on Friday.

Lowe’s is remodeling the former Heck’s Store at the corner of the By Pass and Cleveland Ave. They hope to be open by September.

July 10, 1988 – Monroe County Board of Education approves land purchase for a new high school between Gamaliel Road and Old Mulky Road.

July 11, 1988 – Hay Sharing Day is planned on the Glasgow Square Saturday – Farmers are asked to bring a day’s supply of hay and it will be stored and then distributed to help area farmers without hay.

July 12, 1988 – Dr. Jerry Smith is the new minister of the First United Methodist Church on S. Green.

July 12, 1988 – Harry Rucker is hired as assistant principal at Glasgow High School.

July 13, 1988 – 19 year old Joe David Dickson drowned late Thursday while swimming in Barren River Lake.

July 14, 1988 – Tara L McCubbins was crowned Miss Farmers RECC of 1988. Genelle Belcher (Jones) was first runner up.

July 15, 1988 – Beckie Waller is elected East Barren Homemaker President.

July 17, 1988 – Glasgow native, Mike Bransford, is among the performers and musicians appearing at Opryland Theme Park in Nashville.

July 19, 1988 – Hiseville High School Class of 1968 held its 30th Reunion at the School on July 2.

July 20, 1988 – Cheerleading Camp is held at Barren County High School.

July 21, 1988 – AD – Celebrate the 3rd anniversary of Jeff’s Country Florist, Friday and Saturday. Roses $9.99 a dozen.

July 22, 1988 – Wednesday night on TV – NBC – Surprise, Funny People Premiere, St. Elsewhere. CBS – Jake and The Fatman, Equalizer and Wiseguy. ABC – Growing Pains, Head of the Class, Hooperman, Slap Maxwell Story, and Spenser for Hire.

July 24, 1988 – Beginning in the 1988-89 school year, Project DARE will be offered in Glasgow School. Lt. Darrell Pickett will be the instructor.

July 26, 1988 – Houchens employees will buy Houchens Industries in an employee Stock Ownership Plan. Houchens was founded in 1917 by Ervin Houchens.

July 28, 1988 – Derek Reed, Horse Cave native, recently passed the Ky. Bar exam. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Reed of Horse Cave.

July 29, 1988 – Miss Temple Hill Fair is Kirma Ellen Finley of Mt. Hermon.

July 31, 1988 – Plans are underway for the big 88 Celebration on 8-8-88. (The Story is told that Dabney Nunnally, who was Bobby Richardson’s Great great grandfather is who named the community. Supposedly, he had 88 cents in his pocket).

Steven Murphy, GHS Scottie Baseball player, signs to play baseball at Lindsey Wilson.