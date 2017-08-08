ARCHIVES FOR JULY 1997

on 08/08/2017 |

July 1997

The Progress

July 3, 1997 – Lynne Coats is selected as principal of Park City Elementary School.

The new Hiseville Elementary School will not be ready for occupancy when school starts in mid-August.

Denise G Henry, a teacher at Caverna Elementary is awarded the Golden Apple Achiever Certificate.

8 Barren County Students participated in EKU’s 62nd annual Stephen Collins Foster Music Camp – Leslie Mutter, Rusty Sexton, Dale Payne, Maria Abston, Charlie T Abston, Quinn Armstrong, Daniel Shepherd and Angela Sales.

J T Martin, of the Barren County FFA Chapter, exhibited 6 dairy animals in the District Dairy Show at Columbia. He received 6 blue ribbons, won two classes. Marin Myatt also exhibited 6 dairy animals and received 6 blue ribbons and won four classes.

Winners of the Marine Corp Scholarships were Chuck Houchens, Sarah Lykins, and Angelia Pickett.

Patricia Elmore Pickett has joined the Coldwell Banker Longhunter Realty Firm in Glasgow.

Happy 85th birthday to Mrs. Lora Turner, the “first lady of Milk Hauling”.

July 10, 1997 – Glasgow Postal Store will open July 28. Renovation has begun on the old Post office on Columbia Ave.

South Central Bank promotes Ron Thomas to VP, Willie Blanton to asst. VP and Roger K Martin to Asst. VP.

Edmonton Council gets gas/water line grant and discusses the need for an animal control officer/dog pound in the County.

Hart County natives, three Johnson Siblings, reunite after 50 years – E E (Pete) Johnson, Kathryn Johnson Russell and Robert “Bob” Johnson.

As of Monday, July 7, the Barren River elevation was at 553.28 or 1.3. feet above summer pool.

New Salem News – Mary Alice Dooley is home after a stay at Community Hospital after having hip surgery. Judy Butler flew to Tallahassee, Fl., Thursday to visit her daughter, Ellen. They traveled to Disney World on Friday. Timmy McClellan visited Ruby Pace Wednesday.

Kenneth “Pepper” Martin announces his retirement from the US Postal Service after 27 years of service.

Hart County Fire is July 14-19 – Located at the new fairgrounds on US 31 W between Horse Cave and Munfordville near Rowletts.

July 24, 1997 – Byron Jeffries is selected as Metcalfe County School Superintendent.

Matthew London of BCHS FFA Chapter receives a $1000 scholarship from National FFA.

Jonathan Ballard is selected as Vice Principal at Barren County Middle School.

A registered Paint Horse has been reported stolen from Southwest Barren County by Barren County Sheriff’s Dept. It is valued at $1500 and is registered and owned by James D Pippin of Bowling Green.

Gladys Flowers retires from New Farmers National Bank after 46 years of dedicated service.

Park City Class of 1967 will hold their 30th class reunion at Barren River Lodge August 9. Contact Johnny Kinslow for more information.

A reception honoring retiring teacher, James Bailey will be Sunday, July 27 in BCHS Auditorium. He began teaching at Taylor County High School in January 1965.

Waymon Denison is named Hart County School Superintendent with a two year contract.

July 31, 1997 – Adult Day Health Care Center/Resource Center is approved for T J Samson Hospital in Central Center Shopping Center.

Barren County Clerk Wilmer Hodges submitted his letter of retirement after 32 years, effective August 1 to Barren County Judge Executive David Dickerson. Pam Hodges Browning will be appointed to fill the position.

Kristina Nicole Gowen is crowned Miss Barren County Fair.