ARCHIVES FOR JULY 1998

July 1998

Glasgow Daily Times &

Barren County Progress

July 1, 1998 – Technical Schools are now part of the college System – for ease of transferring from one state institution to another.

July 2, 1998 – Tim Safley is the new full time pastor for Cave City and Highland United Methodist Churches.

Horse Cave Businessman, Cleo Neville, dies June 20.

Anniversaries – Mr. and Mrs. William Richard Jacks, Mr. and Mrs. William Owen Waters and Mr. and Mrs. Earl Harlow celebrate 50 years of marriage. Also Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Nunn and MR. and Mrs. Gary Middleton celebrate 25 years.

Jon Ballard is the new Eastern Elementary School Principal.

July 3, 1998 – Auction Concepts opens in Glasgow in conjunction with Linda Goad of Coldwell Bankers.

July 9, 1998 – Glasgow Schools starts August 18 and Barren County and Caverna start August 13th.

Showing at the Marquee Cinema – Lethal Weapon, Small Soldiers, Madeline, Armageddon, Dr. Doolittle, Mulan and 6 Days and 7 Nights.

Now Open – New Ownership – New Name – New Hours – Purina Mills, Inc. is now Ruckel’s Farm Supply – beside the Animal Clinic.

Cecil Glass, local realtor, has joined Coldwell Bankers Longhunters Realty.

Junior Miss Scholarship Contestants are Laura Klapheke, Jamie Bewley, Rebecca Priddy, Lindsey Kidd, Sheri Anderson, Sammie Jo Monroe, Casey Stephens, Tara Young, Amanda Martin and Marsha Bush.

Two Ed’s on the Square has ribbon cutting. Ed and Carolyn Jones, Owners. Main Street Bread and Bagels in Central Center and Columbia Ave. Church of Christ also hold ribbon cuttings.

Barren River Beaches re open following high water preventing their opening.

September 14, 1998 – Margie Edmunds Kinslow admires one of the quilts on display at the old Penney’s Building as part of the Glasgow/Barren County Bicentennial Celebration.

July 23, 1998 – Sidewalk Days will be July 31 – August 1.

Barren County Fiscal Court approves the installation of video conferencing equipment to enable the Circuit Court system to conduct arraignments and hearings from the jail rather than transporting prisoners.

Park City 4th grade students began their summer with a community visit to Bell’s Tavern.

Healthy Touch Massage Therapy has ribbon cutting. Trish Boyd is owner and operator.

Glasgow/Barren County Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Quarter is Joseph A Wade.

Greg Neville, son of Steve and Sarah Neville has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Lindsey Wilson College.

Barnlot Theatre presents “ Fiddler on the Roof” June 17, 18, 19 and 24, 25 and 26.

July 20, 1998 – Old Timers softball game set for Friday at Beavers Trail Park.

July 22, 1998 – Hart County Elementary Students will be taught a foreign language this school year.

July 24, 1998 – Melanie Coe Wyatt was crowned Miss Barren County Fair.

July 28, 1998 – Staff members in the Hart County School District are gearing up for the first ever visit to all of the 2300 students’ homes.

July 30, 1998 – Edmonton State Bank opens its new offices on W. Main Street.

Beaver Creek Band – Tim Hodges, Erick Albany, Terry Curtis and Button Johnson will provide music at the Republican Women’s Old Fashioned stump speaking at Beaver Trail August 1.

St. Helen’s Catholic Church Ice Cream Social will be August 1.

Caverna Class of 1958 held their 40th reunion at Ramada inn in Bowling Green. Caverna Class of 1953 held their 45th reunion at the home of Glenn and Joan Garrison.

Sue Muse is Glenview Health Care “Employee of the Year”