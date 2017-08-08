ARCHIVES FOR JULY 2007

on 08/08/2017 |

July 2007

Barren County Progress

July 1, 2007 – Johnny Travis is sworn in as Major with the Glasgow Police Department.

Concert on the Square is held. Maurae Foster performed the Charleston while the band played music from the Roaring 20’s.

July 5, 2007 – The Stamps Quartet, backup singers for Elvis, will sing in Glasgow at the Plaza July 13.

Glasgow native, Angelia Pickett will have her first international art showing this summer in South Korea and Germany.

Caverna School Board passes “No Pass – No Drive” police for the coming year.

Park City News – Malcolm and Helen Martin have moved to their new home in Cave City. Tony Gibson has been to Dallas, Texas on a business trip. Holli Doyle fell Friday and broker her wrist.

July 8, 2007 – July 4th shooting in Park City following a domestic situation at 96 Tisdale Street.

Gary and Karin Carroll, owners of Hall Place, accept Glasgow’s Certification in Kentucky Main Street/Renaissance Program.

July 12, 2007 – The Temple Trio – Royce Garrett, Stanley Greer and Tommy Bellamy, performed for the breakfast crowd at George J’s last Saturday as a tribute to Pat Kingrey and the Kentuckians. “Tommy is the only living member of group”. (He has since passed).

Randy Wilkinson has been appointed Director of Pupil Personnel for the Glasgow Independent School System.

Paul’s Antiques opens in Cave City at 111 Broadway. Owner, Paul Sullivan.

Seth Edmunds and Keri Bowen received the Bobby Steenbergen Athletic Scholarships at BCHS.

July 15, 2007 – I-65 Speed Limit increases from 65 to 75 mph.

Barren County Based Documentary “Everlasting Stream”, written by Walt Harrington, wins an Emmy from the Ohio Valley Chapter of National Academy of Television, Arts and Sciences. (Featured in the story were Carl Martin, Bobby Elliott, Lewis Stockton and Alex Elliott.)

July 19, 2007 – Glasgow Police Department promotes Joey Crews to Captain and Jason Morgan to Sgt.

Vandals hit Mt. Tabor Baptist Church – A door at the church was kicked in but nothing was reported missing.

Edwin Parrish, longtime manager of the Glasgow Water Company, died Saturday. State Farm Insurance Agent for over 40 years, Richard Lee Harbison, died Thursday.

Donnie Warren, MD, joins Glasgow Pediatric Association as of August 15.

July 22, 2007 – Demolition of the Houchens Building at West Main Street and Leslie continues.

“Children of Eden” is coming to the Plaza, directed by Todd Woodward.

Glasgow Middle School hires Mike Vaught as the new principal.

Lauren Shive was selected as Miss FRECC. Nicole Slinker was 1st runner up and Alyssa Bishop was 2nd runner-up. Miss Sarah Bauer, last year’s winner crowned the winners.

July 25, 2007 – Barren County welcomes Sitel Operation Corp. with a groundbreaking.

Chris Crain is named Lady Scottie Basketball Coach. Steven Murphy is named Lady Scottie Softball Coach.

T J Samson’s “First Baby”, Thomas Shelton Redford and wife came to Glasgow last week to visit. He was the first baby born at TJ on September 22, 1929.

July 29, 2007 – $415,000 is approved for beautification project for the City of Glasgow by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Ribbon cutting is held for Cream and Sugar Café in Cave City. Owners are Joan Newell and Jan Stoller.