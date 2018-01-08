ARCHIVES FOR JULY 2008

on 08/01/2018 |

July 2008

Glasgow Daily Times

July 1, 2008 – Austin Tracy Volunteer Firefighter, Lloyd Mabrey, dies after a hit and run accident last week.

July 2, 2008 – 7 Junior Troop 327 Girl Scouts earn Bronze Award – Emily Leamon, Allison Shields, Victoria Watson, Emma Steen, Krista Hawkins, Sophie Wood and Emma Dickinson.

July 3, 2008 – Gov. Beshear announces Cable barriers will be installed 44.1 miles along I-65 in Bullitt, Hardin, Hart and Barren Counties.

July 6, 2008 – High Gas prices plaque residents. Prices hovered at the $4 mark through most of Kentucky.

July 8, 2008 – FRECC Scholarship winners are Lindsey Hensley, Jon David Hammer, Jeannie Shearer, Tonisha Corbin, Lindsey Hubbard, Andrew Strother and Laura Brooks.

July 9, 2008 – Funeral is held for Glasgow Soldier, Spc. Ryan K Longnecker, who died while serving in Ky. Army National Guard, 138th Field Artillery Brigade.

July 11, 2008 – Barren County Trojans open football practice. Coach Jeff Richey announces first game is August 30th in the T J Samson Bowl.

July 13, 2008 – Dr. Beulon “Pete” Moss received the 2008 Berea College Outstanding Alumni Award.

Dorothy McCubbin fills the principal post at Red Cross Elementary following the death of Principal Barry Britt on June 28.

Breanna Hammer is the 2008 Miss Farmers RECC.

July 15, 2008 – Loretta Lyons of Tompkinsville is named Swisher Sweets Southern Expo Sunbelt Kentucky Farmer of the Year.

July 17, 2008 – Kendra Dye, Matthew Douglas Riley, and Tillie Gail Martin receive the Luska J Twyman Scholarships.

July 20, 2008 – Keith Ponder is named Glasgow Daily Times Publisher.

Buckhead Café on L Rogers Wells Blvd. holds ribbon cutting.

Mason Faulkner received the Shooting Star MVP Award from UK Standout Brandon Stockton who headed the camp.

July 22, 2008 – Cave City Council explores zoning ordinance.

July 23, 2008 – Bon Ayr Store receives substantial damage after accident in front of the store cause a vehicle to crash into the store. Barbara Healy was badly hurt.

July 24, 2008 – Farmers Livestock Market is now under new management – Mike Baker, Stoney Sullivan, Mike Page and Darrell Loy.

July 25, 2008 – Jeff Hall is named Glasgow High School Scottie Basketball Coach.

July 27, 2008 – Recent Births – Bella Grace Doyle, Alexander Bryson Jones. Golden Anniversaries – Mr. and Mrs. Richard Brown and Mr. and Mrs. James P Bray.

July 28, 2008 – Megan McKinney of Metcalfe County High School is named Kentucky FFA Secretary.

July 29, 2008 – Jonathan Myatt is named Barren County Head Baseball Coach.

July 30, 2008 – Glasgow Fire Department Asst. Chief John Eudy retires after almost 26 years of service.

July 31, 2008 – Lynn Hutcherson hosts his last auction at Farmers Livestock Market.